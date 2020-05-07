Guides on your rights

The possibility of redundancy is something most workers fear. But preparing for the worst and knowing your rights beforehand, can go a long way in helping you get through the tough times.
There are legal rights in place for consumers if a business closes down. Find out what they are and how they can protect you and your money.
Weekly payment stores let you rent expensive goods at an 'affordable' price, with a view to buying them at the end of the term. Where's the catch?
Whether you braved the sales on Black Friday, or are holding out for bigger bargains in the lead up to Christmas it is vital you know your refund rights:
When it comes to protecting your data, you are the first line of defence. There's no foolproof way to protect your data but a few steps can go a long way. Here are 10 tips to help you keep your data safe.
If your mobile phone, internet, landline or digital TV provider doesn't give you the service you expect, you'll want to get things sorted as soon as possible. Here's how to escalate things if they won't help.
Being faced with unmanageable debt can seem overwhelming but there are a number of options available to you. We explain where to start if you're dealing with debt.
When you are a student, money tends to be the last thing on your mind. But as the heady days of student-hood become consigned to the realm of nostalgia, it is time to pick up the tab.
We explain how to deal with debt if you have a disability and show you where to get help if you need it.
If you are left out of pocket or are mistreated by your bank or insurer you may want to complain. Here is how to get your complaint heard.
Depression and grief affect many areas of your life and this includes your finances. We take a look at how to make sure your money situation doesn't add to your worries when you're going through such a difficult time.
Having your accounts hacked can be frightening, especially if fraudsters get hold of your bank details or private data. Here is what you need to do if you think you have been hacked.