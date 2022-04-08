What you need to know to get as much holiday for your money as you possibly can - from where to go, how to get there, the best way to spend while away and what your rights are if anything goes wrong
We live to travel - seeing new places or returning to old ones, trying new things, getting some time on the beach, a new city, the mountains!
Sadly, it takes money to do it all.
So, to help you travel more, see more, do more, experience more and smile more all while spending less, we've pulled all our experience and expertise together to help you have the best time you can.
Holidays - whether at home or abroad - are all about getting away from the day-to-day and heading somewhere special.
But where should you go to see the best beaches, experience vibrant nightlife, see stunning scenery or, just, well, get some sunshine for the least amount of cash?
Here are our guides to the best places to head - to offer up a little inspiration:
What to do before you go to makes sure you get the best deals and protect your holiday from disaster.
Our guides take you through what you need to know - from making sure your trip is protected to steps you can take now to get more from your holiday for the same price.
Your holiday is a time to relax and concentrate on enjoying yourself, so let us help take the stress out of preparing for your trip. Here's everything you need to do before you jet off.What to do now, so you can relax later
If you fall ill or have an accident while travelling the bills can be huge, so it pays to have cover in place. Here are the basics to help you find the right travel insurance policy.When to take out travel insurance
Wherever you plan to go in the world you will need to work out how much money to take on your travels. Here is what to consider before your trip.How much money you need when travelling
Using the best credit card for travel can solve a lot of holiday problems. You don’t need to think “how much money can I travel with?” or worry about where to find the best exchange rate.Read more about travel money options
If you are heading off on holiday, you’ll need to choose between a single trip or annual travel insurance policy. But what is the difference, and which is right for you? Here is how to find out.Read More
Driving overseas can be a great way to travel, but you need to make sure you are covered in case something goes wrong. Here is how to make sure you have the right insurance before you start your trip.Read More
Passports - everyone's passports
If you're anything like us, you'll be checking you passport is still where you put it at least 27 times between entering the terminal and boarding the plane. But have you checked the rest of the group too?
Boarding pass
Have you checked in online? Have you printed your boarding pass? Do you definitely have the right one and not one for the return trip? If you can't answer yes to all of the above you need to get to the check in desk now.
Power in your phone
Boarding passes, flight details, hotel address and more are all on your phone. And that's before we talk about tracking down other members of the group. Is it definitely charged? Do you have a power cable for it in your hand luggage?
Parking details
It's easy in the hustle and bustle of getting to the terminal to forget things, but lose your parking ticket and on the way home you could have a rather more stressful time trying to track down your car amid the tens of thousands of others in airport carparks. Take a picture of it on your phone, too, just in case.
Holidays start from when you leave the house - but the journey to your chosen destination can make or break the trip.
This is what you need to know to make sure you don't spend more than you need on boring essentials, leaving you with more of your hard earned money on things you can enjoy.
We've also got tips to help make the journey itself more pleasant - from free flight upgrades to getting access to the food, drink and comfy chairs found in exclusive lounges.
Finding airport parking can be stressful and expensive, so it’s important to understand all the options available to you. Here’s how to find the best and cheapest solution for your needs.Tips for saving on airport parking
Getting access to an airport lounge doesn’t have to mean frequent flights or paying more for first-class tickets. Here’s how to get in cheaply or even for free.What's on offer and what airport lounge access costs
It’s one of life’s great challenges, how to get elevated from economy to first class or business class. Here we reveal the top hacks to securing yourself a coveted flight upgrade free, or for the least money possible.Free flight upgrades explained
As airports start to welcome travellers back through their gates, our travel experts reveal the airports offering the best experience to holidaymakers?Read the Airport report
As holiday-makers flock to airports to head off on a long-awaited summer holiday, money.co.uk has looked at the hidden costs associated with travel.How to save money on pre-flight food
If you have been left stranded at the airport, you could claim compensation from the airline. Here are your rights if your flight is delayed.Read More
Compare rates and deals to get the most for your money
How you choose to pay when on holiday can add hundreds to the cost of your trip - and that's money being lost for no good reason at all.
But are you better off paying in pounds or the local currency, do travel cards really make a difference and when is cash still king?
This is what you need to know:
Spending abroad is simple when you understand which currency to use and how to exchange your money. This guide gives you the basics to get started.More on travel money basics
A good deal on your travel money means getting more holiday for the exact same number of pounds sterling. This guide will show you how to do it.Read more about getting a travel money deal
Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.Read more about ways to spend abroad
Now that your holiday is booked, it is time to sort out your finances to make sure your trip abroad is as enjoyable as possible. Here is what to prepare before you jet off.Read More
Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.Read more about dealing with leftover currency
It is never too late to find an affordable way to spend abroad, here are your options based on when you plan to travel.Find out about your last minute spending options
These days everything from ATMs to payment terminals in shops offer you the choice to "pay in pounds" when they recognise a UK card.
But should you?
The first thing to know is that whichever currency you choose to pay in, your bank or card provider will still treat it as an overseas transaction - so you'll get hit with any fees for that either way.
The second thing to be aware of is that, when you choose to pay in pounds, the retailer or ATM sets the exchange rate itself.
While they might do this in your favour, the odds are low.
Paying in the local currency, by contrast, means you get the Visa or Mastercard exchange rate instead - which is generally about as good a deal as you can find.
That means, while it might be a little harder to understand the cost by choosing the local currency option, you'll generally get a much better deal that way.
no credit check travel cards for spending overseas
Cancelled flight? Hotel not built yet? Trouble with a purchase? The good news is there are plenty of rules in place to protect you.
Your rights abroad aren't quite the same as they are at home, but you might be surprised about how many of your legal protections are packed with you when you head overseas.
We take you through your rights when it comes to taking holidays as well as when you're abroad.
From alcohol and cigarettes to perfume and electronics, if you’re buying duty free items and bringing them back to the UK, here we explain the rules you need to follow.How much you can legally being back
Find out how the new Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) works, how it differs from the old EHIC, how to get one, what they cost and when you need one.How the GHIC works
If you need to cancel your holiday it is important to know where you stand before you speak to your travel agent or insurer. Here are your rights for cancelling your trip.When you can - and can't - claim
There are legal rights in place for consumers if a business closes down. Find out what they are and how they protect you and your money.Who you need to call first
When you spend money on your credit card you get extra consumer protection on your purchases. Find out more about Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act and how it can provide you with additional peace of mind.The free refund rights that come with your card
The UK has strict laws around how much holiday you have a right to take each year - but when it comes to exactly which days you can take off things get a little murkier.Your rights to take holiday
Getting a specialist travel card could save you a bunch on fees while abroad, while offering extra protection on spending
The inside line on how people are making significant savings on their holidays.
People in the know are finding ways to cut the cost of everything from flights to hotels to the exact day they fly on.
Read on to get the inside line on the clever ways people are saving cash and holidaying for a lot less:
If you’re keen to get away for a much-deserved holiday but your budget is a little tight, this guide explains all you need to know about how to find cheap flights.Cheap flight secrets
Getting a great deal on accommodation can slash the cost of your holiday. From using comparison sites, to when a travel agent is best – here’s everything you need to know about finding cheap hotelsTricks to saving money and finding cheap hotel accommodation
The right credit card could give you an upgrade on your flight, cheaper tickets or even a hotel stay for you and your family. Find out how a credit card with air miles could benefit you.How air miles credit cards work
If you’re longing for a holiday but don’t want to break your budget, here we look at how finding a bargain break is all about picking the best time to book and seeking out affordable destinations.When's cheapest to travel
Travel insurance could save you thousands if something goes wrong when you are away, but do not pay over the odds for cover. Try these eight ways to keep the cost down.See how to save on travel insurance
Did you know that the way in which you book your holiday can have a dramatic effect on whether you're protected if something goes wrong? We show you how to make sure you get to go on your holiday one way or another!How to protect your holiday
The team at money.co.uk don't just work to get you a better deal on your insurance and travel money, we also conduct our own research and reports.
These cover everything from the countries where cash is still king to where to go if you want to step into your favourites scenes from the silver screen (and grab a quick selfie) or see a top-class sporting event.
Here are some of our favourites:
