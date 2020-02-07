Planning for retirement

You can use a pension as an income during your retirement, but there are several types and many rely on how much money you put into them. Here is how they work.Read about what pensions are
Not everyone gets a state pension in the UK, and payouts vary heavily from person to person, even for those who qualify. Here is how the state pension works, what it could pay you and when you can claim it.Read more about how the State Pension works
Most people have either a defined contribution or a defined benefit pension, but do you know which is which and understand the difference between them? Here’s what you need to know.Read more about defined contribution and benefit pensions
A pension can give you an income when you retire, but how much will depend on what you contribute during your working life. Here are your pension options, even if you start late.Read more about starting a pension
After you begin paying into your pension fund there are still things you can do to help it grow. Here is how to manage your pension and what you should do with it when you retire.Read more about managing your pension fund
Self Invested Personal Pensions (SIPP) let you plan for your retirement without the need for a workplace pension. Here is how they work and what you should look out for.Read more about SIPP's
Here is how to find out what age you can withdraw from each type of pension and what you need to do to claim them.Read more about withdrawing your pension
If you want your pension fund to pay you a regular income when you retire then an annuity could be for you. Here is how each type of annuity works and what options you have.Find out more on how to choose an annuity
When you retire you could end up paying tax on any money you withdraw from your pension. Here is how tax will affect your pension.Find out more on how your pension is taxed