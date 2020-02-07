<Guides

Planning for retirement

How to make sure your pension and other finances are on track to give you the best retirement possible

The pensions basics explained

What are pensions?

You can use a pension as an income during your retirement, but there are several types and many rely on how much money you put into them. Here is how they work.

How does the State Pension work?

Not everyone gets a state pension in the UK, and payouts vary heavily from person to person, even for those who qualify. Here is how the state pension works, what it could pay you and when you can claim it.

What are defined contribution and defined benefit pensions?

Most people have either a defined contribution or a defined benefit pension, but do you know which is which and understand the difference between them? Here’s what you need to know.

What to get in shape before you retire

Is it ever too late to start a pension?

A pension can give you an income when you retire, but how much will depend on what you contribute during your working life. Here are your pension options, even if you start late.

How to manage your pension fund

After you begin paying into your pension fund there are still things you can do to help it grow. Here is how to manage your pension and what you should do with it when you retire.

How to invest in a SIPP

Self Invested Personal Pensions (SIPP) let you plan for your retirement without the need for a workplace pension. Here is how they work and what you should look out for.

Maximising your money in retirement

How to withdraw your pension

Here is how to find out what age you can withdraw from each type of pension and what you need to do to claim them.

How to choose an annuity

If you want your pension fund to pay you a regular income when you retire then an annuity could be for you. Here is how each type of annuity works and what options you have.

How is your pension taxed?

When you retire you could end up paying tax on any money you withdraw from your pension. Here is how tax will affect your pension.

