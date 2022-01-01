If you want your pension fund to pay you a regular income when you retire then an annuity could be for you. Here is how each type of annuity works and what options you have.Find out more on how to choose an annuity
If you do not have a workplace pension in place for your employees by your staging date you could face a hefty fine. Here is how to set up a pension suitable for your entire workforce.Read more on how to set up your workplace pension
Making sure you plan for retirement is essential, but how do you know if a pension is really worthwhile? We investigate the pros and cons of a traditional pension as well as some alternative ways to save for retirement.Read more about getting a pension
Before your staging date you need to work out which of your workers qualify for enrolment in a workplace pension. Here is how to approach each type of worker in your business.Read more to find out which of your employees qualify for a workplace pension
Here is how to find out what age you can withdraw from each type of pension and what you need to do to claim them.Read more about withdrawing your pension
A pension can give you an income when you retire, but how much will depend on what you contribute during your working life. Here are your pension options, even if you start late.Read more about starting a pension
Most people have either a defined contribution or a defined benefit pension, but do you know which is which and understand the difference between them? Here’s what you need to know.Read more about defined contribution and benefit pensions
You can use a pension as an income during your retirement, but there are several types and many rely on how much money you put into them. Here is how they work.Read about what pensions are
Self Invested Personal Pensions (SIPP) let you plan for your retirement without the need for a workplace pension. Here is how they work and what you should look out for.Read more about SIPP's
After you begin paying into your pension fund there are still things you can do to help it grow. Here is how to manage your pension and what you should do with it when you retire.Read more about managing your pension fund
If you work for someone you could be savings towards your retirement through an employer's pension. Here is what they are and how they work.Read more about employer's pensions
All employers are legally required to enrol eligible employees into their workplace pension scheme automatically - here is what this could mean for your business.Find out what auto enrolment means for your business
Not everyone gets a state pension in the UK, and payouts vary heavily from person to person, even for those who qualify. Here is how the state pension works, what it could pay you and when you can claim it.Read more about how the State Pension works
Here is what you need to know about the NEST pension scheme and how it could help you save for your retirement.Read about NEST pensions
Choosing the right pension scheme for your business can help make your employees feel valued and financially secure. Here is how to pick a business pension scheme.Read more about pension schemes for your business
When you retire you could end up paying tax on any money you withdraw from your pension. Here is how tax will affect your pension.Find out more on how your pension is taxed
Here is where you can find the latest pension and annuity changes in the UK and how they will affect your retirement.Find out more on the new pension and annuity rules
Once your workplace pension scheme is up and running the work does not stop there. Here is how to manage your pension after your staging date has passed.Read more about managing your auto enrolment
The law has changed and your employer must offer you a workplace pension to save for your future, here is how it will work.Find out what pension auto enrolment is
When you retire and get your hands on your pension, it is difficult to know how to use your money. Here is how an annuity can turn your pension funds into a guaranteed income for life.Read more about annuity
Our pensions experts have curated a list of actions for anyone looking to take control of their miscellaneous pension pots.Find out how to tracing your pension
New data reveals data shows Brits are woefully underprepared for life after retirement. Our personal finance experts have analysed the nation’s understanding of pensions to reveal just how little we know about our future retirement funds.Read More
Discover the most popular countries for retirement, as people around the world search for the destinations they'd like to settle down in the most.Read More
The pensions experts at money.co.uk rank the most LGBTQ+ friendly retirement destinations in Europe and the US, according to how progressive the laws and legislation are.Read More
You can move your pension but there could be unexpected costs for doing so. Here is how to transfer your pension and what you should think about before you do.Read more on transfering your pension
COVID-19 has created some turmoil in global financial markets, hitting many people’s pension pots. Here are some tips to help you work out what to do about your pension in these circumstances.Read More