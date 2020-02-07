Compare our best current accounts

Virgin Money M Plus Account
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1
|2%
|2%
|2.02%
|2.02%
|£1,001
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Maximum Investment
|Unlimited
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
A current account lets you carry out your everyday banking transactions. Whether it's having your salary deposited and withdrawing cash, or making payments, setting up direct debits and standing orders, your current account is what makes all of that possible.
An online bank account allows you to manage your money online. Online banking is now offered by most high street banks, but there are now app-based bank accounts or digital-only bank accounts where the bank has no physical branches. The bank exists as an app on your smartphone, which you can use to conduct most of your usual banking transactions.
A packages current account includes extra benefits such as travel insurance, breakdown cover, mobile phone insurance, as well as discounts on certain retailers or restaurant along with the usual features of a current account. In most cases you'll be charged a fee for these accounts.
Interest will be paid on your balance based on AER. Often these accounts require you to deposit a set amount of money every month and usually limit the amount up to which they will pay interest on your balance.
This is a current account that you open jointly with partner, family member or friend, so that all holders of the account can withdraw money or pay into the account. This is useful if you share bills and want to have a single account from which you manage those shared bills.
Applying for a current account is simple. You just have to provide the documents to prove your identity and address. Here are the most common documents you'll need to provide:
passport, or
driving licence.
council tax bill
utility bill
a bank statement,
tenancy agreement
though mobile phone statement is generally not accepted.
If you are not a UK citizen, you may also be required to show your visa status and a letter from your university or employer.
You can apply for a current account online, in a branch, by phone or by post. You can also switch current accounts by closing your existing account and opening a new current account in one go. Some deals even give you a cash reward for doing this.
Most banks subscribe to what is called the Current Account Switch Service (CASS). This free service makes it easy for anyone with a UK current account to switch to a new one. It means they take care of the whole process of switching banks for you. This includes:
opening a new current account
moving your balance
switching direct debits and standing orders
closing your old current account
The Current Account Switch Guarantee means that if anything goes wrong, you'll be refunded any interest and charges on both accounts.
Switching current accounts couldn't be easier. Here's a list of banks and building societies on the Current Account Switch Service.
Overdrafts: These let you borrow money using your current account. Your balance is then negative until you pay it back. Compare current accounts that offer overdrafts.
Interest: The best current account pay you monthly or yearly interest on your balance. But you'll only earn interest when you have money in your account. Compare current accounts that pay interest.
Rewards: It offers rewards, like cashback, when you use your debit card or pay your bills from your current account. Compare current accounts that pay rewards.
Add-ons: Optional extras such as breakdown cover or travel insurance.
Your current account is the most fundamental part of your personal finances, which is why it's important to know exactly what your needs are before you pick one. ”Salman Haqqi, Current Accounts Expert
Sometimes, the best current account for you might be specifically designed for your situation. Here are some of the types of current accounts that you might like to consider:
|Feature
|Basic current account
|Joint current account
|Business current account
|Ideal for
|everyday needs without credit check
|partner, housemate or family member
|sole traders, companies, charities
|Overdraft
|Not included
|Arranged
|Not included
|Interests
|No
|Up to 3% AER
|No
|Monthly fee
|No
|No
|Yes
|ATM withdrawal per day
|Up to £300
|up to £300
|up to £500
|Online & Mobile banking
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|More information
|Compare basic current account
|Compare joint current account
|Compare business current account
If you're a student, or under 18 year olds, you can still get a current account. You'll be able to pay money in, make payments by card in person or online, and set up automatic payments for bills.
|Feature
|student current account
|under 18 current account
|Ideal for
|student
|teenage or young child
|Overdraft
|Arranged
|Not included
|Interests
|Up to 3% AER
|Up to 3% AER
|Monthly fee
|No
|No
|ATM withdrawal per day
|Included
|Not included
|Online & Mobile banking
|Up to £300
|Up to £100
|More information
|Compare student current account
|Compare under 18 current account
Yes, although many banks only let you hold one current account with them. Too many accounts could also harm your credit record.
That means that you are overdrawn. You will owe money on your overdraft until you pay it back, and you may be charged a fee. If your account does not have an overdraft facility, the payment will not go through.
If you need to pay bills and make card payments, you usually need a current account. If you want to earn interest, here is how to decide which is best.
Most current accounts come with a MasterCard, Visa or American Express debit card, but some prepaid accounts come with a prepaid card instead.
Yes, some current accounts come with no monthly fees or minimum deposit, but they may still charge for other things like using an overdraft.
