Compare our best current accounts

£240 to switch. T&Cs and exclusions apply. Santander Everyday Current Account Account fee & requirements No monthly fee Arranged overdraft 39.94% EAR variable Interest rate 0% AER Joint account available Yes View deal Access to Santander Regular Saver with 8.00% AER/Gross (variable), including a 5% AER/Gross (variable) bonus for the first 12 months. Save up to £200 per month, payable from a Santander current account. T&Cs and eligibility criteria apply. £240 if you complete a full switch using CASS, set up 2 household direct debits, pay in £1.5k and save £200 in a Santander Regular Saver within 60 days. Offer ends 7th October 26. T&Cs and exclusions apply. Representative example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.94% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status. How does this overdraft compare? Representative APRs help you compare the cost of different credit products. More Information Rate Tiers Gross rate Gross rate AER rate AER rate Excluding bonus Including bonus Excluding bonus Including bonus £1.00 0% 0% 0% 0% Eligibility Maximum Age Unlimited Maximum Investment £2,000,000 Minimum Age 18 years

£200 offer when you switch to NatWest. T&Cs apply. NatWest Select Account Account fee & requirements No monthly fee Arranged overdraft 39.49% EAR variable Interest rate 0% AER Joint account available Yes View deal For £200, open a Select account and switch using the Current Account Switch Service. Pay in £1250 & log into the app within 60 days. You must not have held a current account on 06/05/26 or previously received an offer from NW Group. T&Cs & account criteria apply. May be withdrawn at any time. Representative example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.49% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status. How does this overdraft compare? Representative APRs help you compare the cost of different credit products. More Information Rate Tiers Gross rate Gross rate AER rate AER rate Excluding bonus Including bonus Excluding bonus Including bonus £1.00 0% 0% 0% 0% Eligibility Maximum Age Unlimited Maximum Investment Unlimited Minimum Age 18 years Permanent UK Resident

£200 offer when you switch to NatWest. T&Cs apply. NatWest Reward Account fee & requirements £2 per month, pay in £1,250+ per month Arranged overdraft 39.49% EAR variable Interest rate 0% AER Joint account available Yes View deal For £200, open a Reward account and switch using the Current Account Switch Service. Pay in £1250 & log into the app within 60 days. You must not have held a current account on 06/05/26 or previously received an offer from NW Group. T&Cs & account criteria apply. May be withdrawn at any time. Representative example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.49% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status. How does this overdraft compare? Representative APRs help you compare the cost of different credit products. More Information Rate Tiers Gross rate Gross rate AER rate AER rate Excluding bonus Including bonus Excluding bonus Including bonus £1.00 0% 0% 0% 0% Eligibility Maximum Age Unlimited Maximum Investment Unlimited Minimum Age 18 years Minimum Monthly Credit £1,250 Permanent UK Resident

Get £175 when you switch to a first direct 1st Account current account. T&Cs apply. first direct 1st current account Account fee & requirements No monthly fee Arranged overdraft £250 interest free, then 39.9% EAR variable Interest rate 0% AER Joint account available Yes View deal Complete a full CASS switch including at least 2 Direct Debits or Standing Orders which must be completed within 45 days of us opening your first direct 1st Account. Log onto digital banking, within 45 days of us opening your first direct 1st Account. Use your new 1st account debit card at least 5+ times within 45 days of opening. New customers to first direct, who has not previously held a first direct product, or has opened an HSBC current account on or after January 2018. Overdraft subject to status. Representative example: £250 interest and fee free overdraft, subject to status. If you then use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.9% EAR variable. Representative APR: 30.5%. How does this overdraft compare? Representative APRs help you compare the cost of different credit products. More Information Rate Tiers Gross rate Gross rate AER rate AER rate Excluding bonus Including bonus Excluding bonus Including bonus £1.00 0% 0% 0% 0% Eligibility Maximum Age Unlimited Maximum Investment Unlimited Minimum Age 18 years Permanent UK Resident

Santander Edge® Up current account Account fee & requirements £5 per month, pay in £1,500+ per month Arranged overdraft 39.94% EAR variable Interest rate 2.1% AER (on up to £25,000) Joint account available Yes View deal Earn up to 1% cashback on selected household bills (up to £15 a month) when you pay by Direct Debit. Access to Santander Regular Saver with 8.00% AER/Gross (variable), including a 5% AER/Gross (variable) bonus for the first 12 months. Save up to £200 per month, payable from a Santander current account. T&Cs and eligibility criteria apply. Representative example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.94% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status. How does this overdraft compare? Representative APRs help you compare the cost of different credit products. More Information Rate Tiers Gross rate Gross rate AER rate AER rate Excluding bonus Including bonus Excluding bonus Including bonus £1.00 2.08% 2.08% 2.1% 2.1% £25,001.00 0% 0% 0% 0% Eligibility Maximum Age Unlimited Maximum Investment Unlimited Minimum Age 18 years Minimum Monthly Credit £1,500

Switch your account to Starling and get a free SURI Pro 2.0 Toothbrush worth £105*. Starling Current Account Account fee & requirements No monthly fee Arranged overdraft 15% EAR variable Interest rate 0% AER Joint account available Yes View deal The offer is only available until 11th October. You must open a personal current account and complete your CASS switch within 30 days to qualify. An email will be sent to customers once they become eligible, with a link to the Suri website for fulfilment Representative example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 15% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status. How does this overdraft compare? Representative APRs help you compare the cost of different credit products. More Information Rate Tiers Gross rate Gross rate AER rate AER rate Excluding bonus Including bonus Excluding bonus Including bonus £1.00 0% 0% 0% 0% Eligibility Maximum Age Unlimited Maximum Investment Unlimited Minimum Age 18 years

Santander Edge® current account Account fee & requirements £3 per month, pay in £500+ per month Arranged overdraft 39.94% EAR variable Interest rate 0% AER Joint account available Yes View deal Earn 1% cashback on selected household bills (up to £10 a month) when you pay by Direct Debit. Access to Santander Regular Saver with 8.00% AER/Gross (variable), including a 5% AER/Gross (variable) bonus for the first 12 months. Save up to £200 per month, payable from a Santander current account. T&Cs and eligibility criteria apply. Representative example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.94% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status. How does this overdraft compare? Representative APRs help you compare the cost of different credit products. More Information Rate Tiers Gross rate Gross rate AER rate AER rate Excluding bonus Including bonus Excluding bonus Including bonus £1.00 0% 0% 0% 0% Eligibility Maximum Age Unlimited Maximum Investment Unlimited Minimum Age 18 years Minimum Monthly Credit £500 Permanent UK Resident