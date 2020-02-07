<
  • >
  • Current Accounts

Compare our best current accounts

Compare the features of some of the best current accounts and their interest rates and fees, to see if you could switch to a better deal.

  • Compare current accounts from trusted bank providers
  • Use the Current Account Switch Service
  • Apply in minutes
View deals

Compare current accounts from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

Santander
Barclays
CardOneMoney
Starling Bank
Cashplus Bank
Suits Me
thinkmoney
Royal Bank of Scotland
Virgin Money
NatWest

How to compare current accounts

Compare bank accounts

Use our bank account table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees

Check the eligibility

Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen current account and have proof of ID and proof of address.

Apply for the account

Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details

Current account deals

9 results found, sorted by lowest account fee. How we order our comparisons.
Sort
Switch for 20K Virgin Points + cashback. T&C apply.
Virgin Money M Plus Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
19.9% EAR variable
Interest rate
2.02% AER (on up to £1,000)
Virgin Money M Plus Account
Switch to the M Plus Account and receive 20,000 Virgin Points to redeem via Virgin Red to spend on a wide range of exciting rewards, ranging from everyday treats to flights to New York. Terms apply.
Cashback on everyday spending. Terms apply. Earn interest of 2.02% AER/2.00% Gross (variable) on your current account balance up to £1,000. Also earn 1% AER/Gross (variable) on your easy access linked savings account balance up to £25,000.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 19.9% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£12%2%2.02%2.02%
£1,0010%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
View deal
British Bank Awards: Best British Bank 2021 Winner
Starling Bank Current Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
£8.54 buffer, then 15% EAR variable
Interest rate
0.05% AER (on up to £85,000)
Starling Bank Current Account
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 15% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10.05%0.05%0.05%0.05%
£85,0010%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
Receive £150 for switching. T&Cs apply.
First Direct 1st Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
£250 interest free, then 39.9% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
First Direct 1st Account
To qualify, switch using the Current Account Switch Service, deposit £1000 within 3 months of account opening.  New customers only that have not opened a HSBC account on or after 1 Jan 2019.
Representative Example: £250 interest and fee free overdraft, subject to status. If you then use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.9% EAR variable. Representative APR: 30.5%.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
NatWest Select Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.49% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
NatWest Select Account
To apply you need to be 18+ and a UK resident. No monthly fee. Over 18s only and account eligibility criteria applies.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.49% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
Santander Everyday Current Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.94% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
Santander Everyday Current Account
A simple and straightforward current account, with no monthly fee.
You’re over 18 and live in the UK permanently.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.94% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum Investment£2,000,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
Royal Bank Select Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.49% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
Royal Bank Select Account
To apply you need to be 18+ and a UK resident. No monthly fee. Over 18s only and account eligibility criteria applies.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.49% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
TSB Spend & Save
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.9% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
TSB Spend & Save
Earn up to £30 cashback - £5 per month for 6 months, making 30 debit card payments per calendar month (direct debits/withdrawals excluded)*. Saving Pots, Save the Pennies and Auto Balancer features.
UK residents only, 18+.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.9% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
Santander 123 Lite Current Account
Account fee & requirements
£2 per month, pay in £500+ per month
Arranged overdraft
39.94% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
Santander 123 Lite Current Account
Earn interest and up to 3% cashback every month on selected Household bills paid by Direct Debit.
You’re over 18 and live in the UK permanently.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.94% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Monthly Credit£500
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
TSB Spend & Save Plus
Account fee & requirements
£3 per month
Arranged overdraft
£100 interest free, then 39.9% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
TSB Spend & Save Plus
Earn up to £60 cashback annually: £5 per month, ongoing with 30 debit card payments per calendar month on opening a new Spend & Save Plus account or changing an existing TSB account. Interest-free overdraft up to £100.
UK residents only, 18+.
Representative Example: £100 interest and fee free overdraft, subject to financial status. If you then use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.9% EAR variable. Representative APR: 40.1%.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of current account

What is a current account?

A current account lets you carry out your everyday banking transactions. Whether it's having your salary deposited and withdrawing cash, or making payments, setting up direct debits and standing orders, your current account is what makes all of that possible.

Different types of current accounts

Online current account

An online bank account allows you to manage your money online. Online banking is now offered by most high street banks, but there are now app-based bank accounts or digital-only bank accounts where the bank has no physical branches. The bank exists as an app on your smartphone, which you can use to conduct most of your usual banking transactions.

Compare now

Packaged current account

A packages current account includes extra benefits such as travel insurance, breakdown cover, mobile phone insurance, as well as discounts on certain retailers or restaurant along with the usual features of a current account. In most cases you'll be charged a fee for these accounts.

Compare now

High interest current account

Interest will be paid on your balance based on AER. Often these accounts require you to deposit a set amount of money every month and usually limit the amount up to which they will pay interest on your balance.

Compare now

Joint accounts

This is a current account that you open jointly with partner, family member or friend, so that all holders of the account can withdraw money or pay into the account. This is useful if you share bills and want to have a single account from which you manage those shared bills.

Compare now

How to apply for a current account

Applying for a current account is simple. You just have to provide the documents to prove your identity and address. Here are the most common documents you'll need to provide:

Proof of identity

  • passport, or

  • driving licence.

Proof of address

  • council tax bill

  • utility bill

  • a bank statement,

  • tenancy agreement

  • though mobile phone statement is generally not accepted.

Proof of Immigration status

If you are not a UK citizen, you may also be required to show your visa status and a letter from your university or employer.

You can apply for a current account online, in a branch, by phone or by post. You can also switch current accounts by closing your existing account and opening a new current account in one go. Some deals even give you a cash reward for doing this.

Use the Current Account Switch Service

Most banks subscribe to what is called the Current Account Switch Service (CASS). This free service makes it easy for anyone with a UK current account to switch to a new one. It means they take care of the whole process of switching banks for you. This includes:

  • opening a new current account

  • moving your balance

  • switching direct debits and standing orders

  • closing your old current account

The Current Account Switch Guarantee means that if anything goes wrong, you'll be refunded any interest and charges on both accounts.

Switching current accounts couldn't be easier. Here's a list of banks and building societies on the Current Account Switch Service.

What features might different current accounts have?

  • Overdrafts: These let you borrow money using your current account. Your balance is then negative until you pay it back. Compare current accounts that offer overdrafts.

  • Interest: The best current account pay you monthly or yearly interest on your balance. But you'll only earn interest when you have money in your account. Compare current accounts that pay interest.

  • Rewards: It offers rewards, like cashback, when you use your debit card or pay your bills from your current account. Compare current accounts that pay rewards.

  • Add-ons: Optional extras such as breakdown cover or travel insurance.

Salman Haqqiquotation mark
Your current account is the most fundamental part of your personal finances, which is why it's important to know exactly what your needs are before you pick one.
Salman Haqqi, Current Accounts Expert

Find the best current accounts for your needs

Sometimes, the best current account for you might be specifically designed for your situation. Here are some of the types of current accounts that you might like to consider:

FeatureBasic current account Joint current account Business current account
Ideal for everyday needs without credit check partner, housemate or family member sole traders, companies, charities
Overdraft Not included Arranged Not included
InterestsNoUp to 3% AER No
Monthly fee NoNoYes
ATM withdrawal per day Up to £300 up to £300 up to £500
Online & Mobile banking Yes Yes Yes
More information Compare basic current accountCompare joint current accountCompare business current account

Find the best current accounts for teenage or students

If you're a student, or under 18 year olds, you can still get a current account. You'll be able to pay money in, make payments by card in person or online, and set up automatic payments for bills.

Featurestudent current account under 18 current account
Ideal for studentteenage or young child
Overdraft ArrangedNot included
Interests Up to 3% AER Up to 3% AER
Monthly fee NoNo
ATM withdrawal per day IncludedNot included
Online & Mobile banking Up to £300 Up to £100
More information Compare student current accountCompare under 18 current account

Here's how to work out which current account is best.

Current account FAQs

About our current accounts comparison

Explore current accounts guides

See more guides

woman-using-laptop-and-phone-on-sofa

How to switch your bank account

Switching to a new current account is easier than ever and could save you hundreds of pounds. Here is how to get a new bank account in just seven days.

Read More
woman-on-phone-in-the-street

How to keep your bank account secure

Here is how to keep your bank account, debit card and personal details safe when you use them online or in person.

Read More
man-using-laptop-at-home

How to pay your overdraft off

If you go into your overdraft every month or have been stuck in the red for a while, there are ways to pay off your overdraft for good.

Read More
woman on sofa with credit card and laptop

Which current account should you get?

Choosing the right current account can save you money in fees, give you all the features you need or even earn you money in interest. Here is where to find the best account for your circumstances.

Read More
filing man exhausted

How to find lost bank accounts

In banks across Britain millions of pounds are sitting dormant in lost accounts, waiting to be re-claimed by their rightful owners. We take you through how you can be reunited with yours.

Read More
woman working on laptop

Current account or savings account: which is right for you?

Current accounts and savings accounts are the two main types of account on offer from banks and building societies - but what exactly is the difference between the two and which type of account is right for you?

Read More

Why compare current accounts with money.co.uk?

Comparing current accounts could save you money on overdrafts, get you cashback on bills or see you paid more interest on positive balances. Our multiple award-winning comparison service helps make sure you get the best deal possible based on your individual circumstances. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Bank accounts for bad credit

Free business bank accounts

Free current accounts

Reward current accounts

Last updated: 31 January, 2022