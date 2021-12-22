How much can I borrow for a buy-to-let mortgage?

How much you can borrow will depend on your credit score, how much deposit you have and your business plan. Your age and income from other sources can also influence lenders.

Lenders will want to see at least a 25% deposit and most prefer 40%, giving a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 60%. Most BTL mortgages are interest-only to keep the monthly costs down. Interest rates are often a little higher than for standard mortgages.

The lender will want to be sure your rental income will be enough to cover the costs of being a landlord and not just your mortgage repayments. You will be responsible for buildings insurance and for maintenance and statutory checks. Your rental income must cover these on top of the interest payment for the mortgage.

Lenders will also want to be sure you can still afford to repay the loan if the property remains empty (void) or existing tenants stop paying their rent. You may choose to take out further insurance to cover these events.

Most lenders require borrowers to be at least 21 to apply for a BTL mortgage and make it more difficult or expensive for you to get one once you pass 60.