NatWest launches new £200 switching offer - here’s what you can do with the cash

It has been a quiet few weeks for current accounts, as we haven’t seen a tempting switching offer from the major providers for some time.

But, like buses, two then come along at once.

This week, Lloyds Bank launched its switching offer giving new customers the opportunity to grab a free £175 if they switched current accounts using the Current Account Switching Service (CASS).

Then today, NatWest revealed its competitive £200 switching offer - beating Lloyds by £25.

NatWest is also keen to reward new customers with free cash if they switch current accounts using CASS. This deal includes Reward and Select current accounts from NatWest and RBS.

Similar to other switching offers, there are a few terms and conditions* that the customer must follow to get the money. You must apply online or via the app and pay in at least £1,250 to the account. Plus, you’ll need to log in to the app within the first 60 days. Unfortunately, this offer is only for customers that haven't previously received a switching incentive from NatWest or RBS.

If you follow these rules, you’ll get £200 added to your account within seven days. But, once the £200 has landed in your account - what should you do next?

Here, we look at some of the ways you can utilise the money; from growing your savings pot to investing in yourself.

Pay off some debts

Before you do anything, see if you can use the £200 to pay off any debts. Do a money audit and find any debts that are paying a high interest rate. Prioritise those debts first and use the £200 to alleviate any financial stress.

You could also move these debts to a 0% balance transfer credit card to give yourself more time to pay off the debts with 0% interest.

Start an emergency fund

If your debts have already been cleared, you can start thinking about saving and the £200 could kickstart your savings journey. Add the money to an instant or easy access account and set yourself a challenge of adding a similar amount each month.

You’ll then soon have a substantial savings pot which can be used as an emergency fund. It’s a good idea to have this fund as you never know when you’ll be faced with an unexpected expense. An emergency fund takes the pressure off your outgoings and helps to minimise debt.

Plus, remember that you can switch current accounts regularly, so you could continue to add the cash bonuses to this savings pot.

Currently, Cynergy Bank has an online easy access account with a variable interest rate of 5.10% and there are unlimited withdrawals, so you can access your money whenever you need it.