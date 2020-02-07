Prices are soaring across the UK, and wages aren't keeping up. To help people manage the cost of living crisis, here are our guides to saving on bills, dealing with debt and raising some extra cash
Take control of your money and find out what you're spending it on every month. Here is how to draw up a budget to stay on top of your finances.Read More
This guide will tell you what financial assistance is available, so you can make sure you are paid what you are entitled to.Read More
Whether it's setting budgets, monitoring your spending, or saving money, these apps can help you keep track of your finances and help you reach your financial goals.Read More
When selling up seems impossible, letting your house can be a handy alternative. Here is what you need to consider if you're thinking of renting out your home.Read More
Renting out an unused garage or driveway can be a great way to make some extra cash. Follow our step-by-step guide to find out how you go about it and avoid any potential pot-holes.Read More
While we can not guarantee that we will make you an eBay millionaire, we can share our top tips on how you can earn some extra cash.Read More
Getting your home properly insulated can drive down the cost of your energy bills significantly as well as help protect the environment — we show you how to do it without breaking the bank.Read More
Whether you blame Brexit or Coronavirus or both, the cost of filling your supermarket trolley is only going up. Find out how you can stop your food bills spiralling with our top 10 tips.Read More
With petrol and diesel prices hitting all time highs in the UK, we’ve tracked down some of the people who are managing to almost double the distance they can drive on a full tank to share their secrets.Read More
Some households are paying hundreds of pounds more than they need to for water supply - is yours one of them?Read More
We show you how to spend less on the things you enjoy doing most, as a hobby, with friends or on your own.Read More
If you can cut the cost of your regular spending, you can easily boost how much you put away in your savings account. Here is what we recommend.Read More
Being faced with unmanageable debt can seem overwhelming but there are a number of options available to you. We explain where to start if you're dealing with debt.Read More
We explain what you need to do if you can't afford to pay a bill.Read More
If you find yourself in a position where you can't meet your monthly mortgage payments, it is important not to bury your head in the sand. Help is at hand and there are things you can do to get back on track.Read More
Recent research suggests that more than 2 million UK homeowners are considering taking mortgage payment holidays. But what is a mortgage payment holiday, how do you take one and what are the potential pitfalls? We explain all you need to know.Read More
Getting debt advice could help you pay off what you owe quickly and avoid making your problems worse. Here is how to find the best places to get help with your debts.Read More
Knowing how to deal with a debt collection company if you are approached for money can ensure you're not intimidated or misled. Here's how to handle debt collectors and avoid the traps they set to get you to pay up.Read More