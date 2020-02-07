<
  Landlord Insurance

Compare our best landlord insurance

If you rent out one or more properties, landlord insurance helps reduce the risk of financial loss to a minimum.

How to compare landlord insurance quotes

1

Enter your details

Enter a few details like your address, property type, and any extra policies you want and you’ll get a landlord insurance quote.

2

Compare quotes

You’ll be able to see and compare the policies on offer from our preferred insurance providers.

3

Apply and save

Once you’ve chosen your policy and received a quote, simply pick the best insurance quote for you and apply.

Premierline Direct Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings & contents: £20,000,000
Cover options
Landlord liability up to £10,000,000 & accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £100
Premierline Direct Landlord Insurance
Premierline works with some of the UK’s most trusted insurers. Compare and buy insurance online or alternatively, speak to an advisor over the phone for insurance recommendations based on your individual circumstances and requirements.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Building Rated 5 Star by Defaqto
HomeProtect Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings: £1,000,000, Contents: £30,000
Cover options
Accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £250
HomeProtect Landlord Insurance
HomeProtect cover listed properties, properties undergoing renovations, non-standard construction, live-in landlords & lodgers, bad credit history & more. Defaqto 5 Star buildings insurance. Get a quote online in minutes, call to request for more coverage
Underwritten by AXA Insurance.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
92% 5 Star Customer Rating – Independent Feefo Reviews
Compare My Insurance Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings & contents: Unlimited
Cover options
Accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £250
Compare My Insurance Landlord Insurance
As an Online Broker, they have access to the UKs biggest underwriters, the most competitive rates and INSTANT COVER. Landlord Insurance for; Occupied, Unoccupied and Blocks of Flats, UK coverage - ensuring you have a suitable policy, at the right price!
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident

Compare another type of landlord insurance

Last updated: 1 May 2022

What is landlord insurance?

Landlord insurance is a type of home insurance for people who have rental properties. It’s a broad term which covers many types of policy, including:

  • landlord building insurance

  • landlord contents insurance

  • landlord accidental damage insurance

  • landlord liability insurance

  • landlord unoccupied property cover

  • landlord rental protection insurance

You can find standalone policies, as well as policies that combine two or more of the above. Landlord insurance provides protection in case the worst happens and is a sensible way to protect your investment. 

What does landlord insurance cover?

This depends on your policy. The more cover you have, the more you pay, but the sort of things that could be covered include:

  • the building itself (structural)

  • features of the property (like fitted kitchens and bathrooms)

  • theft, fire and flood

  • your belongings, such as furniture and flooring

  • accidental damage caused by tenants

  • disruption to rental income – if you can’t rent out the property  because it’s damaged

  • rent arrears – if your tenants don’t pay

  • damage caused while the property is empty (between tenants)

  • legal costs

  • boiler breakdown

  • malicious damage by tenants

  • alternative accommodation – if your tenants have to move out while repairs are made

How landlord insurance works

What type of cover is included with landlord house insurance?

There are lots of options, so here’s a quick rundown of the different types of cover available:

  • Landlord building insurance: this covers the cost of rebuilding your property if the worst happens – for example, a fire, lightning strike, earthquake, burst pipes or subsidence. The rebuild cost isn’t the same as the market value or the price you paid for the property; it’s how much it would cost to rebuild your home today. Use a rebuild calculator to work out the cost before you take out your insurance

  • Landlord contents insurance: work out how much it would cost to replace any belongings in the property. If your property is unfurnished, you probably only need a small amount of cover

  • Accidental damage: this covers the cost of damage to your property or its contents, caused accidentally by your tenants. Some insurers may charge extra to add this

  • Landlord liability: this covers you if your tenants are injured or become ill because you haven’t taken proper care of your property. You can choose a limit of up to £5 million

  • Rent guarantee: rental protection insurance covers your rental income if your tenants fail to pay. Some landlord policies automatically include it but if not you might need separate rent guarantee cover

  • Unoccupied property cover: when your property is empty it’s at greater risk of being broken into or damaged, and nobody is around to spot problems such as leaks that could cause a great deal of damage if they’re not caught quickly. Having the right insurance means you are covered for issues like these

How to choose the right landlord insurance policy

Do I need landlord insurance?

It’s not a legal requirement to have landlord insurance, but some lenders make landlord house insurance a requirement of a buy-to-let mortgage. Check your mortgage requirements carefully.

Landlord insurance offers more suitable cover than regular home insurance, so it’s a good idea to think about getting it if you’re renting out property. That applies whether you rent a house or flat to paying tenants or to paying family members. 

Will regular home insurance cover me?

No, regular home insurance is unlikely to cover you, because you’re not living at the property. You don’t know whether your tenant is causing any damage and can’t rely on your tenants to address issues before they spiral. 

Worse still, if your tenant is injured inside your rental property, you may have to compensate them from your own pocket if you don’t have the correct landlord insurance.

Are there any situations where landlords don’t need specialist insurance? 

If you sublet a room in your own house, you don’t need landlord insurance but you must check that subletting is covered by your home insurance. Also, double-check that subletting a room is allowed under your mortgage agreement.

If you have a holiday home, you need holiday let insurancerather than landlord insurance.

How much does landlord insurance cost?

The cost can vary, depending on a range of factors. These include:

  • Your property’s condition: the better condition it’s in, the cheaper your premiums

  • Security measures: better security, such as alarms and locks, means cheaper insurance

  • The level of cover: you pay more if you add extras

  • Your claims history: the more claims you’ve made, the more your insurance costs

  • Your tenant: their employment status can affect the price of your rent guarantee cover

  • The location of your property: the better and safer the area, the cheaper your insurance is

How to save money on landlord house insurance

There are a few steps you can take to make extra savings on your landlord insurance. For example:

  • Compare landlord insurance: shopping around means you can get a quote that gives you the cover you need at a good price

  • Choose your tenants wisely: the type of people renting your property impacts the price. For example, a group of students is a higher risk than an older professional couple, so your insurance costs more

  • Check if you need buildings insurance: if you own a flat, the building’s freeholder might have buildings insurance, so you may not need your own

  • Don’t get too much contents insurance: if you let the property unfurnished, you only need a small amount to cover carpets, light fittings and the like

  • Think carefully about what extras you need: only pay for the cover you want

  • Keep your property in good condition: if you stay on top of repairs and wear and tear, you’ll get a better quote

  • Invest in extra security measures: ensure your property has decent locks, for example

  • Only make claims when you need to: the fewer claims you make, the cheaper your quotes are

  • Set a higher voluntary excess: if you make a claim, you pay a voluntary excess fee. The higher you set this, the cheaper your insurance is

  • Pay annually: annual insurance is always cheaper than monthly insurance, because when you pay monthly, the insurance company is essentially giving you a loan, so you pay interest for the privilege

  • Don’t leave the property unoccupied: you need extra cover if you do, which can be expensive

How to save on your landlord insurance.

How to get the right landlord insurance

Once you’ve decided what cover you need, compare as many quotes as possible to get the best price. Cost shouldn’t be your top consideration, though, because while discount insurance might be more affordable, if it doesn’t give you the cover you need, it’s useless.

Don’t forget to check the minimum excess you have to pay towards claims. You can talk to your insurer about discounts for choosing a higher excess.

Our landlord insurance comparison can help you find the right policy for your buy-to-let property. Start by deciding what cover you need, then you can get a tailored quote.

Can I get multi-property landlord insurance?

Some insurers might offer multi-property landlord insurance, which covers several properties under one policy. This can sometimes work out cheaper than individual policies, but compare all the options before deciding which kind of policy suits you best.

Is landlord insurance tax-deductible?

Yes, you can claim landlord insurance – as well as some other costs of running and maintaining your property – as an expense to reduce your tax bill.

What information will I need to share to get landlord insurance?

It’s a good idea to gather the necessary information before you try to arrange your landlord insurance. The sort of information you need includes:

  • the property’s address

  • when it was built

  • the rebuild cost (use a rebuild calculator to work this out)

  • the type of tenants you have and the length of the tenancy agreement

  • details of locks and alarms fitted at the property

  • the total value of your personal belongings at the property, including furniture

  • details of any claims you’ve made over the last five years

  • which type of landlord insurance you want

  • how you’d like to pay – monthly or annually

How to make a claim on your landlord insurance

Making a claim is simple, but do make sure you understand the terms and conditions of your policy when you take it out.

If your claim is for theft or damage, you need to report it to the police and ask for a crime reference number. Always submit your claim as quickly as possible as they can take a long time to process, so it’s best to get started early.

Landlord insurance FAQs

About our landlord insurance comparison

Last updated: 10 March, 2022