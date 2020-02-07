Superscript Landlord Insurance
|Permanent UK Resident
If you rent out one or more properties, landlord insurance helps reduce the risk of financial loss to a minimum. Compare quotes from these companies to get the best cover for your rental property and its furnishings.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Enter a few details like your address, property type, and any extra policies you want and you’ll get a landlord insurance quote.
2
Compare quotes
You’ll be able to see and compare the policies on offer from our preferred insurance providers.
3
Apply and save
Once you’ve chosen your policy and received a quote, simply pick the best insurance quote for you and apply.
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
Most popular
More from landlord insurance
Last updated: 1 May 2022
Landlord insurance is a type of home insurance for people who have rental properties. It’s a broad term which covers many types of policy, including:
landlord building insurance
landlord contents insurance
landlord accidental damage insurance
landlord liability insurance
landlord unoccupied property cover
landlord rental protection insurance
You can find standalone policies, as well as policies that combine two or more of the above. Landlord insurance provides protection in case the worst happens and is a sensible way to protect your investment.
This depends on your policy. The more cover you have, the more you pay, but the sort of things that could be covered include:
the building itself (structural)
features of the property (like fitted kitchens and bathrooms)
theft, fire and flood
your belongings, such as furniture and flooring
accidental damage caused by tenants
disruption to rental income – if you can’t rent out the property because it’s damaged
rent arrears – if your tenants don’t pay
damage caused while the property is empty (between tenants)
legal costs
boiler breakdown
malicious damage by tenants
alternative accommodation – if your tenants have to move out while repairs are made
There are lots of options, so here’s a quick rundown of the different types of cover available:
Landlord building insurance: this covers the cost of rebuilding your property if the worst happens – for example, a fire, lightning strike, earthquake, burst pipes or subsidence. The rebuild cost isn’t the same as the market value or the price you paid for the property; it’s how much it would cost to rebuild your home today. Use a rebuild calculator to work out the cost before you take out your insurance
Landlord contents insurance: work out how much it would cost to replace any belongings in the property. If your property is unfurnished, you probably only need a small amount of cover
Accidental damage: this covers the cost of damage to your property or its contents, caused accidentally by your tenants. Some insurers may charge extra to add this
Landlord liability: this covers you if your tenants are injured or become ill because you haven’t taken proper care of your property. You can choose a limit of up to £5 million
Rent guarantee: rental protection insurance covers your rental income if your tenants fail to pay. Some landlord policies automatically include it but if not you might need separate rent guarantee cover
Unoccupied property cover: when your property is empty it’s at greater risk of being broken into or damaged, and nobody is around to spot problems such as leaks that could cause a great deal of damage if they’re not caught quickly. Having the right insurance means you are covered for issues like these
It’s not a legal requirement to have landlord insurance, but some lenders make landlord house insurance a requirement of a buy-to-let mortgage. Check your mortgage requirements carefully.
Landlord insurance offers more suitable cover than regular home insurance, so it’s a good idea to think about getting it if you’re renting out property. That applies whether you rent a house or flat to paying tenants or to paying family members.
No, regular home insurance is unlikely to cover you, because you’re not living at the property. You don’t know whether your tenant is causing any damage and can’t rely on your tenants to address issues before they spiral.
Worse still, if your tenant is injured inside your rental property, you may have to compensate them from your own pocket if you don’t have the correct landlord insurance.
If you sublet a room in your own house, you don’t need landlord insurance but you must check that subletting is covered by your home insurance. Also, double-check that subletting a room is allowed under your mortgage agreement.
If you have a holiday home, you need holiday let insurancerather than landlord insurance.
The cost can vary, depending on a range of factors. These include:
Your property’s condition: the better condition it’s in, the cheaper your premiums
Security measures: better security, such as alarms and locks, means cheaper insurance
The level of cover: you pay more if you add extras
Your claims history: the more claims you’ve made, the more your insurance costs
Your tenant: their employment status can affect the price of your rent guarantee cover
The location of your property: the better and safer the area, the cheaper your insurance is
There are a few steps you can take to make extra savings on your landlord insurance. For example:
Compare landlord insurance: shopping around means you can get a quote that gives you the cover you need at a good price
Choose your tenants wisely: the type of people renting your property impacts the price. For example, a group of students is a higher risk than an older professional couple, so your insurance costs more
Check if you need buildings insurance: if you own a flat, the building’s freeholder might have buildings insurance, so you may not need your own
Don’t get too much contents insurance: if you let the property unfurnished, you only need a small amount to cover carpets, light fittings and the like
Think carefully about what extras you need: only pay for the cover you want
Keep your property in good condition: if you stay on top of repairs and wear and tear, you’ll get a better quote
Invest in extra security measures: ensure your property has decent locks, for example
Only make claims when you need to: the fewer claims you make, the cheaper your quotes are
Set a higher voluntary excess: if you make a claim, you pay a voluntary excess fee. The higher you set this, the cheaper your insurance is
Pay annually: annual insurance is always cheaper than monthly insurance, because when you pay monthly, the insurance company is essentially giving you a loan, so you pay interest for the privilege
Don’t leave the property unoccupied: you need extra cover if you do, which can be expensive
Once you’ve decided what cover you need, compare as many quotes as possible to get the best price. Cost shouldn’t be your top consideration, though, because while discount insurance might be more affordable, if it doesn’t give you the cover you need, it’s useless.
Don’t forget to check the minimum excess you have to pay towards claims. You can talk to your insurer about discounts for choosing a higher excess.
Our landlord insurance comparison can help you find the right policy for your buy-to-let property. Start by deciding what cover you need, then you can get a tailored quote.
Some insurers might offer multi-property landlord insurance, which covers several properties under one policy. This can sometimes work out cheaper than individual policies, but compare all the options before deciding which kind of policy suits you best.
Yes, you can claim landlord insurance – as well as some other costs of running and maintaining your property – as an expense to reduce your tax bill.
It’s a good idea to gather the necessary information before you try to arrange your landlord insurance. The sort of information you need includes:
the property’s address
when it was built
the rebuild cost (use a rebuild calculator to work this out)
the type of tenants you have and the length of the tenancy agreement
details of locks and alarms fitted at the property
the total value of your personal belongings at the property, including furniture
details of any claims you’ve made over the last five years
which type of landlord insurance you want
how you’d like to pay – monthly or annually
Making a claim is simple, but do make sure you understand the terms and conditions of your policy when you take it out.
If your claim is for theft or damage, you need to report it to the police and ask for a crime reference number. Always submit your claim as quickly as possible as they can take a long time to process, so it’s best to get started early.
No, it’s not a legal requirement, but your mortgage lender may demand it. It’s also important if you rely on your rent to pay your mortgage.
Yes, most landlord insurers offer discounts for portfolio cover. Speak to an insurance broker to find the right portfolio policy for you.
Possibly. Most insurers can provide cover for malicious damage, but you may have to pay more to include this.
No, your tenants are responsible for insuring their own contents. However, you should insure your own contents.
It depends. It is included if you cannot rent your property because it has been damaged, but you may have to buy cover separately for tenants withholding rent.
Probably not. You can insure your boiler, but you may have to pay extra to cover it or take out a separate policy. Read more about boiler insurance here.
We include landlord insurance policies from our panel of direct insurers and brokers, who are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and it does not affect the deal you get.
Getting the right cover for your rental property is vital to protect it if the worst should happen. Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance.Read More
If your rental property is damaged or your tenants stop paying rent, your insurance could help you recover the costs. Here is how to claim on your landlord insurance.Read More
Getting the right landlord cover is vital for protecting your rental property, but there are lots of ways to save money on your policy. Here is how to cut the cost of your landlord insurance.Read More
By comparing landlord insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value landlord insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 10 March, 2022