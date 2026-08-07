It’s not a legal requirement to have landlord insurance, but you may need it if you want to take out a buy-to-let mortgage to purchase a property. Check the mortgage terms and requirements carefully to see if it's needed as part of the mortgage offer.

Even without a mortgage lender, it's worth considering landlord insurance because it can provide more relevant cover than regular home insurance. This applies whether you're renting to paying tenants or family members.

Will regular home insurance cover me?

No, regular home insurance is unlikely to cover you because you’re not living at the property. You don’t know whether your tenant is causing any damage and you can’t always rely on your tenants to address issues before they spiral and get worse.

Worse still, if your tenant is injured inside your rental property, you may have to compensate them from your own pocket if you don’t have the correct landlord insurance.