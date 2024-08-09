Hundreds of savings accounts have cut their interest rate after base rate drop

The Bank of England’s decision to drop the base rate to 5% was bittersweet in many ways.

It was good news for borrowers - as mortgage rates should now start to decrease, although providers have been slow to act on this…

On the other hand, it was sad news for savers, as the drop would mean lower rates on savings accounts. Unsurprisingly, providers were much quicker to start dropping their rates here.

Since the announcement last week, 229 savings accounts have cut their interest rate varying from a 1% decrease to a very minor 0.02% drop.

Santander’s Edge Saver for existing customers has seen the biggest decrease (so far!), as this went from 7.00% to 6.00%. Elsewhere, Shawbrook dropped the interest rate on many of its fixed-rate products. For example, its two-year fixed-rate cash ISA has gone from 4.64% to 3.78%, which is a decrease of 0.86%.

Looking at the entire list of savings accounts, fixed-rate accounts are the most affected. This is because fixed-rate accounts guarantee the interest for a specific period of time, some for many years.

It’s predicted the Bank of England will continue to drop the base rate this year, so if someone is locking in an interest rate for the next year - or two - providers have to consider this.

That being said, most types of savings accounts are featured on the list - from instant access to notice and cash ISA. This means many savers will be feeling the impact of the base rate drop.

But it isn’t all bad news, as for now, interest rates remain competitive. Providers are still offering rates around 5%, which is still a lot higher than in previous years. This means savers should try to compare savings accounts and move their money if they are earning little to no interest.

There are still plenty of banks and building societies that are offering lower than average rates, so if this sounds familiar, it’s important to look at the whole market to ensure that you aren’t missing out on extra cash.

Now is the time to act, as anything could happen at the next Bank of England meeting in September.