Compare loans

A loan, is a financial arrangement where a lender — such as a bank, building society, or online lender — provides a specific amount of money to an individual or a business.

This sum of money, known as the principal, is provided with the understanding that it will be paid back with interest, over a predetermined period known as the term.

There are several types of loans available in the market, each with different features and requirements that are tailored to what you intend to use the money for, and what your financial circumstances are.