Compare our best and cheapest loans

Whether it's funding home improvements, or getting through a lean period, the best loans can give you the flexibility you need to stay on top of your finances.

Personal

Homeowner

Guarantor

Car Finance

Compare loans from over 15 providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to get a loan

Compare loans

Using our loan comparison you can find our best loan deals available. By comparing loans you know what's available in the market and ensure that you get the best deal for your needs.

Choose the loan deal you want

Pick a deal that offers you the lowest interest rate and a term long enough to afford the monthly payments, while also ensuring you don't pay too much in interest overall.

Fill out an application

Once you've found a deal, you can fill out a loan application form, providing name and contact details, as well as financial details. The lender will then assess your affordability for the loan.

Why get a loan?

To spread the cost of a large expense ...

A personal loan is a good option if you want to fund a holiday or an home improvement project. They let you borrow a fixed sum of money and pay it back in fixed monthly instalments.

Personal loans

To buy a car ...

A car loan is a loan you take out to purchase a car. The loan is secured against the vehicle you intend to purchase. This means that if you are unable to make repayments and default on the loan, the lender can seize the vehicle.

Car loans

To buy a property quickly ...

Bridging loans are useful when you need to pay for something but are waiting for funds to become available, for example, waiting for the sale of another property to go through.

Bridging loans

To borrow for your business ...

Business loans are similar to personal loans, but are specifically designed for business use, for example buying more equipment or expanding the business.

Business loans

If you want to pay off several debts ...

Debt consolidation loans allow you to borrow money to pay off several debts, by combining them into one so there is only one monthly repayment to make.

Debt consolidation loans

If you have a poor credit history ...

Bad credit loans are designed for people who have had trouble getting credit in the past because of a history of missed payments or CCJs.

Bad credit loans
who can get loan graphic

Who can get a loan?

To get a loan, UK wide, you must:

  • Be at least 18 years old
  • Be a UK resident, with proof of address
  • Provide proof of your income
  • Pass a lender’s credit check

Most providers have their own assessment criteria so a particular provider may give more weightage to certain criteria than another.

What are the different types of loans?

Secured loans

These require some type of security, such as a car or home, which you borrow against. This improves your eligibility and also allows you to borrow more. But it does put your car or home at risk of repossession, if you're unable to keep up with repayments.

Unsecured loans

These loans are granted (or not) based purely on the borrower's credit score and their ability to pay the money back. You may not be able to borrow as much, but you don't risk losing your assets if you're unable to repay the loan.

How much will your loan cost?

The amount your loan will cost you will be dependent on the APR, the term you choose, and the fees associated with your loan.

Some common types of fees include:

  • Application fee – pays for the process of approving a loan

  • Processing fee – similar to an application fee, it covers the costs associated with administration

  • Origination fee – the cost of securing a loan (common for mortgages)

  • Late fee – this is what your lender will charge you for late payments

  • Broker fee - using a broker will incur a fee for services like negotiations, sales, purchases, communication with lenders, delivery and advice on transactions.

You can use our loan repayment calculator to help you work out what a loan may cost you.

Loan AmountTermAPRMonthly PaymentTotal repaid
£5,0001 year3.7%£424.92£5,099.04
£5,0002 years3.7%£216.32£5,191.68
£5,0003 years3.7%£146.82£5,285.52
£5,0005 years3.7%£91.27£5,476.20
£5,0007 years3.7%£67.52£5,671.68
£5,00010 years3.7%£49.77£5,972.40

How to find the best loans

Check your eligibility

Work out what you’re likely to be accepted for before you apply. It’ll save you time and it means your credit rating won’t be affected by applying and being rejected.

Calculate the amount you need

Work out how much money you need. Don't borrow more than you need or more than you can afford to pay back.

Compare interest rates

You’ll be offered an interest rate based on your credit history. Each lender will offer a different rate so you’ll need to pick one that works for you.

Know how long you need to repay the loan

The longer the term, the lower repayments will be. But you'll pay more in interest if you take a long time to pay it off.

Watch out for fees

Check the small print. Even the cheapest loan companies can charge fees for processing the loan, making extra repayments or paying the loan back early.

Where can you get loans in the UK?

  • High-street banks

  • Building societies

  • Secured loan providers

  • Internet loan providers

  • Supermarkets and high-street stores

  • Credit unions

You should always shop around to find a loan provider that can offer the best deal for your circumstances.

How much can you borrow?

Loans providers base the amount you can borrow and the interest rate you are offered on an assessment that factors in your income, your financial assets (savings, investments, possessions of value, etc.) and your credit history.

It also depends on the kind of loan you get. With a personal loan, you can typically borrow up to £25,000. With a secured loan you can usually borrow a lot more, up to £250,000 or more.

How to know if you will qualify for a loan?

A lender will only provide a loan if they are reasonably certain it will be repaid.

As your credit score helps lenders determine your level of risk, improving that score will help you qualify. Generally, the higher your credit score, the more likely you are to qualify for a loan. Your credit score may also impact the interest rate you're offered.

You will need to present proof that you have sufficient income to repay the money borrowed, plus the interest and additional fees.

How to apply for a loan

You can apply for a loan online, over the phone, by post, or, if applying with a bank, by visiting a branch. You will also need the following documents for proof identity and income:

You will also need to provide the following documents for proof identity and income:

  • Bank details
  • Current address, and previous address for the past three years
  • Personal details e.g. date of birth, etc.
  • Employment details and proof of income

Some sources income are not accepted by certain lenders when assessing your eligibility. Some examples of these are:

  • Reimbursement for expenses

  • Maintenance payments from an ex-spouse or partner

  • Overseas income

  • Rental income from any buy-to-lets that you own

  • Student loans

  • Benefit payments – child benefit, universal credit or jobseeker's allowance (JSA)

You will usually be required to provide your three most recent bank statements and payslips that can prove your income.

Taking out a loan should never be a quick and uninformed decision. Before you take out a loan, know how much you need and how much you can afford to repay monthly.
Things to consider before getting a loan

  • Assess whether you can afford the loan

  • Have a plan for how you intend to meet your monthly payments.

Failure to repay an unsecured loan will result in additional interest and late fees added to the loan.

Worse – it will make it harder to repay the money you owe, and the lender can apply to have a county court judgement (CCJ) or bankruptcy order made against you.

This will have a hefty impact on your credit score, making it extremely difficult to secure a loan in the future.

Did you know?

Total unsecured debt per UK adult in November 2021 equalled to £3,740.¹

Frequently Asked Questions

Read More
Read More

Read More
Read More

Read More
Read More

¹Data based on the The Money Statistics January 2022 report by The Money Charity

Last updated: 21 March, 2022