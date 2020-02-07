Novuna Personal Loan (Direct)
Real interest rates mean you’ll see exactly how much you must pay each month. You can also discover which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.
A personal or ‘unsecured’ loan is a type of loan that isn’t secured against an asset such as a car or home. While this makes personal loans less of a risk to you, it also means there may be a limit on how much you can borrow.
Your credit history plays two key roles in getting a personal loan. First, the credit check plays a big part in whether your application is approved by the lender. And second, your credit history influences the unsecured loan rates you’re offered and whether you’re able to access cheap loans.
This is in contrast to secured loans, where the amount you borrow is secured against property such as a house or car. This provides your lender or bank with security in case you default on your loan repayments.
Find out more about the differences between secured and unsecured loans to see out which one is best for you.
Getting a personal loan is simple, and just takes a few easy steps:
Compare lenders
By comparing personal loans you can find the lender that offers you the best interest rate at term that keeps the fixed monthly payments at a level that you can afford. It also ensures that you don't pay more in interest overall.
Fill out a loan application
Once you've chosen the lender and deal you like, you can apply for a loan. The lender will carry out a credit check and assess your eligibility for the loan based on your financial circumstances. This process can take up to a week.
Receive funds
Once your application has been approved, all you need to do is accept the terms of the loan agreement and receive the funds. It can take between one to five days for the money to be transferred into your account.
When you apply for personal loans, UK lenders do a credit check. That means they look at your credit record to see your financial history. When it’s done in connection with an application for credit, it’s called a hard credit check. Your credit record logs how much credit you've taken out and whether you've made payments on time, or missed payments. Based on that and other affordability calculations, they’ll decide whether you're a responsible borrower and can afford to repay the loan.
Find out more about how your credit score affects your ability to get a loan
As with all borrowing, finding the best loan will depend on your financial and personal circumstances.
To find the best personal loan deals, you need think about a few main things before you apply for a loan:
How much you want to borrow. The amount you need to borrow will dictate the interest rate you are offered and even if you'll be approved for a personal loan.
How long you need to pay it back. The longer you take to repay the loan, the lower your monthly payments will be. But that also means you end up paying more in interest overall.
How much you can afford to repay each month. As mentioned, personal loans rely on your credit score and missing payments can damage your ability to get credit it in the future. So knowing how much you cant put aside every month to cover the repayments is an important factor.
To get the best unsecured loan deals, compare as many loans as you can so that you know what's available in the market.
In the table above, you can compare our best personal loans. We’ve included a representative example of how the loan works when borrowing £10,000 over five years.
However, it’s important to remember that this is just an example and the actual personal loan rates you are offered will be the lender’s decision after assessing your eligibility.
Every lender has its own criteria for what credit score you need to be accepted for their personal loans. That’ll affect whether they’ll give you an unsecured loan and what APR (annual percentage rate) they offer.
In short, the APR is the amount you’ll owe on top of what you borrow, for interest and other charges. You can read more on APR for loans here.
The representative APR shown in our personal loan comparison table is an advertised rate. It means this rate is offered to at least 51% of successful applicants. So it’s not guaranteed.
If your lender thinks you’re at risk of missing your repayments, you’ll be charged more for your loan. Some of the factors that affect the cost of your loan include:
How much you borrow: The more you borrow, the higher your monthly repayments will be
How long you borrow for: Short-term loans may come with a higher monthly cost, as they often charge more interest than longer-term loans
Your credit history: You might pay more interest if you have bad credit
Your income: If your income is low, you might be charged a higher interest rate
Once you’ve found the best personal loan for you, it’s a good idea to use our loan repayment calculator. It’ll show you how much you’d be repaying each month with that particular personal loan.
It’s important that you only apply for personal loans you can afford to pay back. Here’s some information about what happens if you can't payback your loan.
Total unsecured debt – excluding credit card debt - in the UK amounted £198 billion at the end of January 2022. That averages to about £3,743 per adult¹.
Unsecured personal loans are often used for making a big purchase, or for home improvements. But you can use the money however you like, as long it's not specifically excluded in the loan agreement.
A home improvement loan can be a good way to increase your home’s value. Our home improvement loan comparison table can help you find the best unsecured personal loans. Then you can renovate your home in the most cost-effective way.
If you want to buy a car use the personal loan comparison table above to see if any of the unsecured loans would work for you as car finance.
When considering an unsecured personal loan, you should aim to borrow only as much as you need, and repay it as soon as possible. To avoid getting into a debt trap, always borrow only what you can afford to pay back and make sure you factor in your repayments into your monthly budget.”Salman Haqqi, Personal Finance Editor
Before you apply for a personal loan, it’s essential you understand the risks involved. When you apply for a loan, a lender will perform a hard credit check and if this is rejected, this could further damage your credit profile.
It’s also important you assess whether you can confidently afford the loan you’re applying for. If you don’t make your repayments on time, you risk damaging your credit score and your ability to get credit in the future.
You can use our loan calculator to help you work out what your repayments could look like and work out a budget from this to see if a personal loan is a feasible option based on your financial situation.
If you’re concerned about your credit history, you could also use our eligibility checker at the top of this page. It uses a soft check so doesn’t affect your credit history but gives you an indication of loans you may be eligible for.
Finally, seriously consider how much you need to borrow and how long to borrow for.
Generally loans taken over a longer term cost less in monthly repayments, but will cost you more in total due to the interest you’ll pay. If you choose a shorter term, you will likely pay more each month but less interest overall.
Use this comparison to find the cheapest loan that offers the amount you want to borrow. You can then apply online, by phone or by post.
Most personal loans let you borrow up to £25,000. However, how much you can borrow will depend on your income and your credit history.
APR stands for annual percentage rate. It is the interest you pay on the total value of your loan. The lower your APR, the lower your monthly payments.
You may be charged a fee and pay more interest because you will owe money for longer. Here is what to do if you cannot pay back your loan.
Most personal loans let you borrow between 1 and 5 years, but you may be able to borrow for longer. Here is more information on borrowing terms.
Yes, you have a 14 day cooling off period to cancel your loan. But you must pay back any money borrowed during that time, within 30 days of cancelling.
Our comparison tables include providers we have commercial arrangements with. The number of listings in our tables can vary depending on the terms of those arrangements, as well as other market developments. They are all from lenders regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For more information you can also see how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more about how our website works.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 28 September 2022