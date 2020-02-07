Personal loans

Is there anything else I need to know before applying for a loan?

Before you apply for a personal loan, it’s essential you understand the risks involved. When you apply for a loan, a lender will perform a hard credit check and if this is rejected, this could further damage your credit profile.

It’s also important you assess whether you can confidently afford the loan you’re applying for. If you don’t make your repayments on time, you risk damaging your credit score and your ability to get credit in the future.

You can use our loan calculator to help you work out what your repayments could look like and work out a budget from this to see if a personal loan is a feasible option based on your financial situation.

If you’re concerned about your credit history, you could also use our eligibility checker at the top of this page. It uses a soft check so doesn’t affect your credit history but gives you an indication of loans you may be eligible for.

Finally, seriously consider how much you need to borrow and how long to borrow for.