15 results found, sorted by lowest total amount payable.
AA Personal Loan
Loan type
Personal
Representative APR
3.6% APR
Total payable
£10,926.60
AA Personal Loan
Personal loan with 12 months breakdown cover at no extra cost, existing AA members are entitled to an add-on at no extra cost.
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £10,000 over 60 months at a fixed rate of 3.6% per annum would result in a representative rate of 3.6% APR, monthly repayments of £182.11 and a total amount repayable of £10,926.60.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedgood
Guarantor requiredfalse
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum income£12,000
UK Resident
Shawbrook Bank Personal Loan
Loan type
Personal
Representative APR
14.9% APR
Total payable
£13,951.80
Shawbrook Bank Personal Loan
Get a personalised quote with an instant decision without affecting your credit rating. Tailored rates. All documents are e-signed.
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £10,000 over 60 months at a fixed rate of 14.9% per annum would result in a representative rate of 14.9% APR, monthly repayments of £232.53 and a total amount repayable of £13,951.80.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedfair
Guarantor requiredno
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age25 years
Minimum income£15,000
UK Resident
Monevo Personal Loan
Loan type
Personal
Representative APR
18.5% APR
Total payable
£14,942.40
Monevo Personal Loan
Monevo is a credit broker and not a lender.
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £10,000 over 60 months at a fixed rate of 18.5% per annum would result in a representative rate of 18.5% APR, monthly repayments of £249.04 and a total amount repayable of £14,942.40.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedpoor
Guarantor requiredfalse
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum income£7,000
UK Resident

What is a personal loan?

A personal or ‘unsecured’ loan is a type of loan that isn’t secured against an asset such as a car or home. While this makes personal loans less of a risk to you, it also means there may be a limit on how much you can borrow.

Your credit history plays two key roles in getting a personal loan. First, the credit check plays a big part in whether your application is approved by the lender. And second, your credit history influences the unsecured loan rates you’re offered and whether you’re able to access cheap loans.

This is in contrast to secured loans, where the amount you borrow is secured against property such as a house or car. This provides your lender or bank with security in case you default on your loan repayments.

Find out more about the differences between secured and unsecured loans to see out which one is best for you.

How to get a personal loan

Getting a personal loan is simple, and just takes a few easy steps:

Compare lenders

By comparing personal loans you can find the lender that offers you the best interest rate at term that keeps the fixed monthly payments at a level that you can afford. It also ensures that you don't pay more in interest overall.

Fill out a loan application

Once you've chosen the lender and deal you like, you can apply for a loan. The lender will carry out a credit check and assess your eligibility for the loan based on your financial circumstances. This process can take up to a week.

Receive funds

Once your application has been approved, all you need to do is accept the terms of the loan agreement and receive the funds. It can take between one to five days for the money to be transferred into your account.

What is a credit check?

When you apply for personal loans, UK lenders do a credit check. That means they look at your credit record to see your financial history. When it’s done in connection with an application for credit, it’s called a hard credit check. Your credit record logs how much credit you've taken out and whether you've made payments on time, or missed payments. Based on that and other affordability calculations, they’ll decide whether you're a responsible borrower and can afford to repay the loan.

Find out more about how your credit score affects your ability to get a loan

How to find the best unsecured loans

clipboard

As with all borrowing, finding the best loan will depend on your financial and personal circumstances.

To find the best personal loan deals, you need think about a few main things before you apply for a loan:

  • How much you want to borrow. The amount you need to borrow will dictate the interest rate you are offered and even if you'll be approved for a personal loan.

  • How long you need to pay it back. The longer you take to repay the loan, the lower your monthly payments will be. But that also means you end up paying more in interest overall.

  • How much you can afford to repay each month. As mentioned, personal loans rely on your credit score and missing payments can damage your ability to get credit it in the future. So knowing how much you cant put aside every month to cover the repayments is an important factor.

To get the best unsecured loan deals, compare as many loans as you can so that you know what's available in the market.

Understanding our comparison table and personal loan rates

In the table above, you can compare our best personal loans. We’ve included a representative example of how the loan works when borrowing £10,000 over five years.

However, it’s important to remember that this is just an example and the actual personal loan rates you are offered will be the lender’s decision after assessing your eligibility.

Every lender has its own criteria for what credit score you need to be accepted for their personal loans. That’ll affect whether they’ll give you an unsecured loan and what APR (annual percentage rate) they offer.

In short, the APR is the amount you’ll owe on top of what you borrow, for interest and other charges. You can read more on APR for loans here.

The representative APR shown in our personal loan comparison table is an advertised rate. It means this rate is offered to at least 51% of successful applicants. So it’s not guaranteed.

How much does a personal loan cost?

If your lender thinks you’re at risk of missing your repayments, you’ll be charged more for your loan. Some of the factors that affect the cost of your loan include:

  • How much you borrow: The more you borrow, the higher your monthly repayments will be

  • How long you borrow for: Short-term loans may come with a higher monthly cost, as they often charge more interest than longer-term loans

  • Your credit history: You might pay more interest if you have bad credit

  • Your income: If your income is low, you might be charged a higher interest rate

Once you’ve found the best personal loan for you, it’s a good idea to use our loan repayment calculator. It’ll show you how much you’d be repaying each month with that particular personal loan.

It’s important that you only apply for personal loans you can afford to pay back. Here’s some information about what happens if you can't payback your loan.

Did you know?

Total unsecured debt – excluding credit card debt - in the UK amounted £198 billion at the end of January 2022. That averages to about £3,743 per adult¹.

What can I use an unsecured personal loan for?

Unsecured personal loans are often used for making a big purchase, or for home improvements. But you can use the money however you like, as long it's not specifically excluded in the loan agreement.

To renovate your home

A home improvement loan can be a good way to increase your home’s value. Our home improvement loan comparison table can help you find the best unsecured personal loans. Then you can renovate your home in the most cost-effective way.

Home improvement loans

To finance a car

If you want to buy a car use the personal loan comparison table above to see if any of the unsecured loans would work for you as car finance.

Unsecured loans
Salman Haqqiquotation mark
When considering an unsecured personal loan, you should aim to borrow only as much as you need, and repay it as soon as possible. To avoid getting into a debt trap, always borrow only what you can afford to pay back and make sure you factor in your repayments into your monthly budget.
Salman Haqqi, Personal Finance Editor

Is there anything else I need to know before applying for a loan?

Before you apply for a personal loan, it’s essential you understand the risks involved. When you apply for a loan, a lender will perform a hard credit check and if this is rejected, this could further damage your credit profile.

It’s also important you assess whether you can confidently afford the loan you’re applying for. If you don’t make your repayments on time, you risk damaging your credit score and your ability to get credit in the future.

You can use our loan calculator to help you work out what your repayments could look like and work out a budget from this to see if a personal loan is a feasible option based on your financial situation.

If you’re concerned about your credit history, you could also use our eligibility checker at the top of this page. It uses a soft check so doesn’t affect your credit history but gives you an indication of loans you may be eligible for.

Finally, seriously consider how much you need to borrow and how long to borrow for.

Generally loans taken over a longer term cost less in monthly repayments, but will cost you more in total due to the interest you’ll pay. If you choose a shorter term, you will likely pay more each month but less interest overall.

Personal loans FAQs

About our loans comparison

Explore personal loans guides

See more guides

A beginner's guide to loans

Exactly what is a loan? What can you use it for and how do you get one? Find answers to all your questions about loans here.

What you need to know about loans

Should you get an overdraft, credit card or loan?

Choosing the right way to borrow money can make it cheaper and easier to manage. Here is when you should use a credit card, loan or overdraft.

Read about different ways of borrowing
Letter cubes stacked on top of each other to spell our loans with two small business figures next to it.

How to manage your loan

Keeping a check on your landline tariff can help you save money and quickly resolve problems with your phone company. Here is how to manage your landline service.

Read More
Toy car driving over coins

How to get the best car finance

To get the best car finance deal, you need to shop around. Do not just go with the offer you’re given by a car dealership. You must meet the repayments, otherwise your vehicle may be repossessed.

Read More
Keys with house

Should you borrow against your home?

Should you borrow against your house? Find out if taking out a secured loan against your home is sensible or something to avoid.

More on borrowing against your home
Weighing scales with a pile of receipts on one side in the air and a piggy bank on the other weighing it down

What happens if you are unable to pay back your loan?

When you miss a payment on your loan, you'll be charged a fee. You may be issued with a County Court Judgement or have to declare yourself bankrupt if you continue to miss payments.

What to expect if you can't payback your loan

¹Based on data from the March 2022, Money Statistics report by The Money Charity.

Last updated: 28 September 2022