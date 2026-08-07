Personal loans

Borrowing of any kind should only be carried out after carefully considering your finances. Think about why you need the money, how much you need to borrow and, most importantly, do you have a plan in place to pay it back.

Unsecured loans are most often used for borrowing between £1,000 and £25,000 or more. That means if you're looking to make a major purchase such as new furniture for your home, do a home improvement project or take a holiday you've always wanted, a personal loan might be a good way to finance it.