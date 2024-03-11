The main risk of not having any form of business insurance is the loss of income if you face a claim. This could be anything from compensation claims for injuries at work, to replacing lost, stolen or damaged equipment

You could also lose future income if your business can't operate because of the event. For example, if you can’t operate because you lost all your equipment in a fire and can’t afford to replace it quickly.

You might also miss out on work by not having insurance - as some clients will only employ people with appropriate cover.

Although most types of business insurance are optional, almost all businesses that employ other people are legally required to have employers’ liability insurance. Not having it can land you a fine of £2,500 for each day you’re not properly insured.

You should aim to ensure that you've got the right insurance in place, while not overpaying for this business essential.

