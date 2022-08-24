MasterCard is a payment processing company that handles the transactions when you spend on your credit card. It does not issue credit cards and as a credit card holder, you'll likely never interact with MasterCard directly.

Your credit card is issued by a bank or provider, which also sends you your monthly statement, takes your bill payments, charges you fees and interest and handles any questions you have.

The only parties that work with MasterCard are the retailer you're making a purchase from, and the bank or provider that issued your credit card.