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A Mastercard credit card is a payment card that uses the Mastercard network to process transactions. While Mastercard facilitates the transaction process, it doesn't issue the credit card itself. As a cardholder, you’ll typically have little direct interaction with Mastercard.
Your card is issued by a bank or financial institution, which is also responsible for sending you your monthly statements, collecting payments, applying fees and interest, and addressing any queries you have.
Mastercard’s role is limited to processing transactions between the retailer you’re purchasing from and your card issuer. For this, Mastercard typically charges the retailer a fee based on a percentage of the purchase amount.
Mastercard works with a number of banks and credit card providers, including those listed below:
Santander
NatWest
Capital One
Post Office
TSB
Virgin Money
Aqua
There are three network providers in the UK: Mastercard, Visa and American Express. You can find out which network your credit card uses by checking the logo on the bottom right corner of your Mastercard, Visa and partner-branded Amex credit card, or across the top for American Express credit cards.
Mastercard credit cards can be used almost anywhere across the globe that accepts card payments. Just look for the Mastercard logo.
Like Visa’s Visa Secure, the provider has its own security protection called Mastercard Identity Check. This uses advanced technology to verify that it’s you who is making your purchases. If there is any uncertainty, you may be asked to authenticate your identity via a one-time passcode or biometrics. It's easy and gives you the peace of mind that you're always protected.
Unlike with Visa, Mastercard cardholders will get access to a range of exclusive experiences through Priceless.com. This means you can enjoy offers from popular brands and services, including theatre trips, hotel stays and personal shopping experiences. Plus you’ll get instant upgrades at certain events simply for being a Mastercard cardholder.
Having a Mastercard can also make it easier to donate to causes that are important to you. The Priceless Planet Coalition, for example, is working towards restoring 100 million trees.
When you use your Mastercard, you're protected against fraud. With Mastercard, you can rest assured that your card provider won't hold you responsible for unauthorised transactions.
Zero Liability applies to ATM transactions and purchases made in the store, over the telephone, online or via a mobile device.
Note that Visa also offers a zero liability policy - read our guide to Visa credit cards to find out how the above benefits compare to those of Visa’s.
Spread the cost of your spending with a 0% purchases credit card
Spend abroad with a credit card that has low or no fees when you spend outside the UK
Earn money back on what you spend on a cashback credit card
Earn vouchers when you spend on a rewards credit card
Earn flights and holidays when you spend on an air miles credit card
Pay off your old credit card's balance interest-free with a 0% balance transfer
Pay off your overdraft or a loan interest-free with a money transfer credit card.
Get a card if you have bad credit by looking for one designed to accept you
Get your first card by choosing one that could accept you and build your credit history.
An eligibility checker matches you with the credit cards you're likely to get based on your finances. If you're looking for a Mastercard card, it'll match you with the cards you have the best chance of being accepted for.
It uses a “soft search” credit check, so your credit score will not be affected. This is why it's a good idea for most people to use an eligibility checker. You only apply for the cards you can get, so you’ll significantly reduce the chance of a rejected application.
Debit cards are linked to your bank account and use your balance to pay for things; credit card spending lets you borrow money and pay it back later.
It’s difficult for consumers to say whether Mastercard or Visa is best because they both offer very similar services. When choosing a credit card it’s much more important to think about interest rates and whether to get a spending or balance transfer card, than whether it’s Mastercard or Visa.
You can use a Mastercard card in person (in shops, restaurants or other businesses), online, by phone, by mail order, in other countries or at ATMs. Look out for the Mastercard logo.
Beware of withdrawal fees if you use your credit card at a cash point unless you're using a card that doesn't charge for these transactions. Most credit cards also charge interest on cash withdrawals from the date of the transaction.
Yes, credit card providers each offer their own protection services as well as Section 75 and the Chargeback scheme.
Credit cards come with a range of charges, including interest and late payment fees. But these are set by your credit card company, not Mastercard, and you can usually avoid them if you understand how they work.
No, credit cards are held and paid off by one person, but adding a supplementary cardholder gives them a card in their name that is linked to your account.
If you apply online, it should take about 10 minutes and you usually get an instant decision. Applying by post or in a branch takes longer, and either way you typically must wait up to 10 working days to receive your card.
Below you can find a list of our most popular credit cards:
Everything you need to gain credit for…
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