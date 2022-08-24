MasterCard is a payment processing company that handles the transactions when you spend on your credit card. It does not issue credit cards and as a credit card holder, you'll likely never interact with MasterCard directly.
Your credit card is issued by a bank or provider, which also sends you your monthly statement, takes your bill payments, charges you fees and interest and handles any questions you have.
The only parties that work with MasterCard are the retailer you're making a purchase from, and the bank or provider that issued your credit card.
Using advanced technology, Mastercard Identity Check helps verify that your purchases are made by you. In the event of uncertainty, you may be asked to further authenticate your identity via one-time passcode or biometrics. It's easy and give you the peace of mind from knowing that you're always protected.
Take advantage of the exciting retail offers that come with Mastercard. Enjoy exclusive offers from popular brands for services whether it's ride-sharing, food delivery, or online shopping so you can make the most of life’s priceless moments.
When you use your Mastercard, you're protected against fraud. With Mastercard you the peace of mind from knowing that the financial institution that issued your Mastercard won't hold you responsible for unauthorised transactions.
Zero Liability applies to your purchases made in the store, over the telephone, online, or via a mobile device and ATM transactions.
Spread the cost of your spending with a 0% purchases credit card
Spend abroad with a credit card that has low fees when you spend outside the UK
Earn money back on what you spend on a cashback credit card
Earn vouchers when you spend on a rewards credit card
Earn flights and holidays when you spend on an air miles credit card
Pay off your old credit card's balance interest free with a 0% balance transfer
Pay off your overdraft or a loan interest free with a money transfer credit card.
Get a card if you have bad credit by looking for one designed to accept you
Get your first card by choosing one that could accept you and build your credit history.
Our editors have picked out some of our best MasterCard deals.
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
“Our longest 0% period we have on offer right now, but it does come with a fee. With the Nectar points scheme, you can earn 500 bonus points when you spend £35 or more at Sainsbury's up to 10 times.”
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
“An allrounder if there ever was one, with 24 months interest free on both purchases and balance transfers. Plus you’ll earn rewards points every time you shop, which will be converted into M&S vouchers.”
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
“Get 22 months interest free on balance transfers with this card. And the best part if there's not balance transfer fee. Plus with the Nectar scheme, you can earn 3 points per £1 spent in Sainsbury's and Argos; and 1 point for every £5 spent elsewhere.”
CardFinder is an eligibility tool that matches you with the credit cards you're likely to get based on your needs and circumstances. If you're looking for a MasterCard card, it'll match you with MasterCard credit cards so you can pick a card to your liking.
CardFinder uses a 'soft search' credit check so your credit score will not be affected. This is why it's a good idea for most people to use CardFinder. You only apply for the cards you can get, and thus avoid hurting your credit score from rejected applications.
Debit cards are linked to your bank account, using your balance to pay for things. Credit card spending lets you borrow money and pay it back later.
You can use a MasterCard card in person (in shops, restaurants or other businesses), online, by phone, by mail order, in other countries or in ATMs.
Yes, credit card providers each offer their own protection services as well as Section 75 and the Chargeback scheme.
Credit cards come with a range of charges, but you can usually avoid them if you understand how they work.
No, they are held and paid off by one person, but adding a supplementary card holder gives them a card in their name that is linked to your account.
If you apply online it should take about ten minutes and you usually get an instant decision. Applying by post or in a branch takes longer.