Salman Haqqi
James Andrews
August 24th 2022
What is a MasterCard card?

MasterCard is a payment processing company that handles the transactions when you spend on your credit card. It does not issue credit cards and as a credit card holder, you'll likely never interact with MasterCard directly.

Your credit card is issued by a bank or provider, which also sends you your monthly statement, takes your bill payments, charges you fees and interest and handles any questions you have.

The only parties that work with MasterCard are the retailer you're making a purchase from, and the bank or provider that issued your credit card.

No. of MasterCard cards in circulation globally[1]
974million

Why get a MasterCard credit card

Identity Check™

Using advanced technology, Mastercard Identity Check helps verify that your purchases are made by you. In the event of uncertainty, you may be asked to further authenticate your identity via one-time passcode or biometrics. It's easy and give you the peace of mind from knowing that you're always protected.

Unique and exclusive offers

Take advantage of the exciting retail offers that come with Mastercard. Enjoy exclusive offers from popular brands for services whether it's ride-sharing, food delivery, or online shopping so you can make the most of life’s priceless moments.

Zero Liability Protection

When you use your Mastercard, you're protected against fraud. With Mastercard you the peace of mind from knowing that the financial institution that issued your Mastercard won't hold you responsible for unauthorised transactions.

Zero Liability applies to your purchases made in the store, over the telephone, online, or via a mobile device and ATM transactions.

What type of MasterCard credit card is right for you?

Cards for bad credit or first time borrowers

Our featured MasterCard deals

Our editors have picked out some of our best MasterCard deals.

Our chosen balance transfer card
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 34 Months Credit Card
Balance transfer term0% for 34 months with a 2.88% fee (£3 min.)
Rep APR21.9% APR

Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).

Our longest 0% period we have on offer right now, but it does come with a fee. With the Nectar points scheme, you can earn 500 bonus points when you spend £35 or more at Sainsbury's up to 10 times.

Our chosen dual credit card
M&S Bank Shopping Plus Credit Card
Purchase term0% for 24 months
Balance transfer term0% for 24 months with a 2.9% fee (£5 min.)
Rep APR21.9% APR

Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).

An allrounder if there ever was one, with 24 months interest free on both purchases and balance transfers. Plus you’ll earn rewards points every time you shop, which will be converted into M&S vouchers.

Our chosen no fee balance transfer card
Sainsbury's Bank Low Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card (22 Mths)
Balance transfer term0% for 22 months with no fee
APR21.9% APR

Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).

Get 22 months interest free on balance transfers with this card. And the best part if there's not balance transfer fee. Plus with the Nectar scheme, you can earn 3 points per £1 spent in Sainsbury's and Argos; and 1 point for every £5 spent elsewhere.

How CardFinder works

CardFinder is an eligibility tool that matches you with the credit cards you're likely to get based on your needs and circumstances. If you're looking for a MasterCard card, it'll match you with MasterCard credit cards so you can pick a card to your liking.

CardFinder uses a 'soft search' credit check so your credit score will not be affected. This is why it's a good idea for most people to use CardFinder. You only apply for the cards you can get, and thus avoid hurting your credit score from rejected applications.

CardFinder is a quick and low risk way to ensure you only apply for a card you're likely to be accepted for."
1
Answer a few simple questions about your finances
2
We’ll match you with the cards you’re likely to get
3
Our 'soft search' ensures your your credit score will not be affected.
MasterCard credit card FAQs

How is a MasterCard credit card different to a debit card?

Debit cards are linked to your bank account, using your balance to pay for things. Credit card spending lets you borrow money and pay it back later.

Where can I use a MasterCard?

You can use a MasterCard card in person (in shops, restaurants or other businesses), online, by phone, by mail order, in other countries or in ATMs.

Are my MasterCard purchases protected?

Yes, credit card providers each offer their own protection services as well as Section 75 and the Chargeback scheme.

What charges will I pay on a MasterCard?

Credit cards come with a range of charges, but you can usually avoid them if you understand how they work.

Can I get a joint MasterCard?

No, they are held and paid off by one person, but adding a supplementary card holder gives them a card in their name that is linked to your account.

How long does it take to apply for a MasterCard?

If you apply online it should take about ten minutes and you usually get an instant decision. Applying by post or in a branch takes longer.

About the author

AvatarSalman Haqqi
Salman Haqqi
Salman Haqqi spent over a decade as a journalist reporting in several countries around the world. Now as a personal finance expert, he helps people make informed financial decisions.

