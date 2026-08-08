A Mastercard credit card is a payment card that uses the Mastercard network to process transactions. While Mastercard facilitates the transaction process, it doesn't issue the credit card itself. As a cardholder, you’ll typically have little direct interaction with Mastercard.

Your card is issued by a bank or financial institution, which is also responsible for sending you your monthly statements, collecting payments, applying fees and interest, and addressing any queries you have.

Mastercard’s role is limited to processing transactions between the retailer you’re purchasing from and your card issuer. For this, Mastercard typically charges the retailer a fee based on a percentage of the purchase amount.