Temporary car insurance is quick and easy to set up. If you’re arranging it yourself to use someone else’s vehicle, you’ll need their permission.

The same applies when you’re buying a car and you want to be covered from the moment you pick it up. In that case, you’ll be setting up your daily car insurance before the vehicle technically belongs to you, so you’ll need permission.

The good thing about short-term car insurance is that your no-claims bonus won’t be affected if you need to make a claim – although you will still need to tell your insurer if you’ve been in an accident that’s your fault.

It also works on rental cars. It’s a good way to get more comprehensive cover than comes as standard and can be used in the EU as well as in the UK.

Short-term cover is not, however, a replacement for an annual policy. There are restrictions on how many temporary car insurance policies you can take out in a year.

