Temporary car insurance
Short-term cover from 1 hour to 28 days
Get short-term car insurance
What is temporary car insurance?
Short-term or temporary car insurance can be used when you only need to take a car on the road for a short time. This could be for an hour, a single day, a few weeks or somewhere in-between.
You can apply in a few minutes and get covered almost as fast. Short-term policies offer fully comprehensive protection as standard, although things like breakdown cover are usually an optional extra.
Short-term policies offer fully-comprehensive protection as standard.”
Do I need short-term car insurance?
It’s illegal to drive in the UK without insurance, but if you only need to drive for a brief period, a short-term policy may be the best way to ensure you’re covered.
While you may be covered to drive another person’s car under your policy – if you have comprehensive insurance – you’ll probably only have third-party cover. If this isn’t enough, or if you simply aren’t covered to drive another car, temporary insurance could be the answer.
You should consider short-term car insurance if you’re:
Borrowing a family member or friend’s car
Driving a car home after buying it from a seller
Learning to drive in a family member’s or friend’s car
Hiring a car to go on a trip
Test driving a car before buying
Topping-up cover when using a courtesy car
Driving a vehicle that you only use occasionally, like a classic car
This type of car insurance is ideal if you are hiring a car to go on a trip.”
How much does short-term car insurance cost?
How much you pay will depend on how much of a risk the insurance company considers you to be. You may end up paying more than an older driver if you’re younger or have less experience.
There are ways to bring the cost down, such as paying a larger up-front fee, opting for a higher excess or driving a less valuable or less powerful car.
If you need short-term cover for longer – for example, for three to six months – it can be cheaper to take out and subsequently cancel an annual policy, but you do need to factor in cancellation costs.
How does temporary car insurance work?
Temporary car insurance is quick and easy to set up. If you’re arranging it to use someone else’s vehicle, you’ll need their permission.
The same applies when you’re buying a car if you want to be covered from the moment you pick it up. In this case, you’ll be setting up your daily car insurance before the vehicle technically belongs to you, so you’ll need permission from the vendor.
The good thing about short-term car insurance is that your no-claims bonus won’t be affected if you need to make a claim. Although you’ll still need to tell your insurer if you’ve been in an accident that’s your fault.
It also works on rental cars, being a good way to get more comprehensive cover than comes as standard. It may allow you to drive in the EU as well as in the UK, although probably with third-party-only cover.
Short-term cover is not, however, a replacement for an annual policy. There are restrictions on how many temporary car insurance policies you can take out in a year.
You’ll need to share some information with the temporary car insurance provider to get a policy. This includes:
Your name and address
Your licence details
Your driving history
Details about the car you're insuring
When you want the cover to start
How long you want the cover for
Your passport details (if you're getting temporary European car insurance)
Can I get temporary car insurance?
Not everyone or every vehicle is eligible for temporary car insurance. There are specialist policies available that cover most of the population, but it’s worth checking the following criteria before you apply.
Your age: Insurers may set a minimum and maximum age to take out a short-term policy
The car’s value: The maximum vehicle value you can get cover for - as cars costing more than this won’t be covered
The excess: The standard excess that’s payable in the event of a claim. Here’s how car insurance excess works
Not everyone or every vehicle is eligible for temporary car insurance.”
How to choose the best short-term car insurance
It’s the right cover – not the cheapest price – that should be the most important factor to consider.
Be realistic about the cost
Look at what cover you need
Compare deals
What is not included with temporary car insurance?
As with all insurance policies, there are some exclusions that apply to short-term car insurance. These include:
Damage or theft because the keys were left in the ignition
The car being driven by someone not named on the insurance
The type of vehicle not being covered by the policy
The vehicle is being used for a purpose that’s excluded in the policy’s terms and conditions
There are also rules as to who can get temporary insurance. You’re likely to struggle if you:
Have any motoring convictions or points on your licence, or pending prosecutions
Are a new driver who’s had a full licence less than a year
Are under 21 or over 75
Want to drive a vehicle that exceeds a certain value
Is it possible to get cheaper temporary car insurance?
The factors that might influence the price of your daily car insurance include:
Your age
Where you live
Your driving history
What vehicle you want to insure
Those aren’t necessarily things you can change, so getting a daily or weekly insurance policy can be expensive. Your best bet is to shop around, remembering that it’s more important to find the right temporary car insurance than it is to find the cheapest policy possible.
You may want to consider searching for annual car insurance if you plan to insure your car for longer than three months.
Can I get temporary car insurance for driving in Europe?
A temporary car insurance policy bought for the UK isn’t likely to give you as much cover in Europe. A fully comprehensive UK policy might only offer third-party cover in Europe, for example.
That means you could face a huge bill if you need to claim, and you’d also have to find a way to get the car back to the UK.
It might be better to buy specific, temporary European car insurance. You can pay for extras when you do this, such as European breakdown cover or additional drivers.
You need to give the insurance provider the same information you’d need for a UK temporary car insurance policy, and you’ll also need to provide your passport details to drive in Europe.
It might be better to buy specific, temporary European car insurance. You can pay for extras when you do this, such as European breakdown cover or additional drivers.
You need to give the insurance provider the same information you’d need for a UK temporary car insurance policy, and you’ll also need to provide your passport details to drive in Europe.
Alternatives to short-term car insurance
Take out a full insurance policy and cancel it when you no longer need it. Factor in cancellation fees, which could total as much as £125.
You could be added as a named driver on a current car insurance policy. This may incur an extra cost in the form of a policy alteration charge, and may increase the price of the policy if you are seen as riskier than the current drivers.
Use a ‘drive any car’ clause on a policy you already have. You’ll be legal to drive the car, generally with third-party cover only.
Alternatives to short-term car insurance
Full insurance policy
Existing policies
Clauses
FAQs
Cover is usually identical to that of a comprehensive annual policy, although a few companies will only offer third-party cover on short-term policies.
If you don’t know which kind you need, you can compare the levels of cover to see which suits you best.
Short term cover can last between one and 28 days, but some insurers will cover you for up to three months.
Some insurers will only cover you if you’re between 21 and 75. Others will offer cover outside of those ages.
Yes, the excess can be higher on short term policies, especially if you’re a younger driver. Some insurers will set an excess of as much as £1,000 for short term cover. It may be better to compare younger driver car insurance quotes first.
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Very fast and efficient. From start to finish it was easy to follow the application.
Great website