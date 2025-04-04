Temporary car insurance is quick and easy to set up. If you’re arranging it to use someone else’s vehicle, you’ll need their permission.

The same applies when you’re buying a car if you want to be covered from the moment you pick it up. In this case, you’ll be setting up your daily car insurance before the vehicle technically belongs to you, so you’ll need permission from the vendor.

The good thing about short-term car insurance is that your no-claims bonus won’t be affected if you need to make a claim. Although you’ll still need to tell your insurer if you’ve been in an accident that’s your fault.

It also works on rental cars, being a good way to get more comprehensive cover than comes as standard. It may allow you to drive in the EU as well as in the UK, although probably with third-party-only cover.