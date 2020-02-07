Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£3,000
|UK Resident
Pay for your purchases securely online and in retailers around the globe with a Visa credit card.
See which cards you are most likely to be accepted for without affecting your credit score.
without affecting your credit score
1
Compare cards
Use our credit card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.
2
Check the eligibility
Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card and have proof of ID.
3
Apply for the card you want
Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.
Last updated: 25 March, 2022
Visa, like Mastercard and American Express, process the transactions when you spend on your credit card and send the money to the company you are purchasing from.
Visa provides credit cards for hundreds of banks and issues, meaning Visa credit cards are accepted around the world.
Visa doesn't supply the credit cards. And it doesn’t charge you anything for using a Visa credit card or Visa debit card. In fact, Visa doesn't deal directly with customers at all – it only deals with the banks.
As mentioned, you can also get credit cards processed by MasterCard and American Express.
MasterCard and Visa work very similarly to one another, but they’re not quite identical.
Visa is one of the biggest credit card processing networks in the world, so Visa credit cards can be used almost anywhere that accepts card payments.
Visa is one of the biggest credit card processing networks in the world, so Visa credit cards can be used almost anywhere that accepts card payments.
Visa has its own security protection called Verified by Visa, which helps ensure that payments are made by the owner of the Visa account. Verified by Visa usually works behind the scenes when you're shopping online, using advanced technology to confirm your identity.
Visa cards offer a zero liability policies, so you won't be held accountable for purchases you didn't make if your card is lost, stolen, or your details used online without your knowledge.
American Express and MasterCard offer their own fraud protection and benefits schemes too.
Generally, you should choose a credit card by thinking about how you want to use it, instead of choosing a card based on which company processes the transactions.
Visa cards can be a great way to shop securely around the world. However, avoid overspending to stay out of debt, and pay your bill in full each month to prevent interest charges. ”Salman Haqqi, Personal finance editor
The best Visa credit card for you will depend entirely on your financial circumstances, and what you need to use your credit card for.
In our table above you’ll find a range of different Visa credit cards. Some have long balance transfer periods, others offer fee free balance transfer, and some offer rewards when you spend on them.
When comparing Visa credit cards it’s worth considering the following:
Each card's representative APR
Each card's interest free purchases deals, if they offer them
Each card's balance transfer deals, if they offer them
Each card’s rewards, if they offer them
If you apply online it should take about ten minutes and you usually get an instant decision. Applying by post or in a branch takes longer.
It usually takes around ten days for your card to arrive once you have applied. Here is how long it can take and how to speed up the process.
Credit cards come with a range of charges, but these are set by your credit card company, not Visa. Here is how to avoid them.
Debit cards are linked to your bank account, using your balance to pay for things. Credit card spending lets you borrow money and pay it back later.
You can use a Visa card in person (in shops, restaurants or other businesses), online, by phone, by mail order, in other countries or in ATMs.
Yes, credit card providers each offer their own protection services as well as Section 75 and the Chargeback scheme.
