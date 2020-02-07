<Credit Cards

Compare Visa credit cards

Pay for your purchases securely online and in retailers around the globe with a Visa credit card. In the table below you’ll find our best Visa credit cards with options for long balance transfer periods, 0% interest on purchases, and low APR interest rates. 

  • Compare Visa credit cards from leading providers
  • Accepted worldwide
  • Apply in minutes
View deals

Find the cards most likely to say yes

See which cards you are most likely to be accepted for without affecting your credit score.

Check now

Find and compare the cards available to you,

without affecting your credit score

Find a card

How this works

How to compare Visa credit cards

1

Compare cards

Use our credit card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.

2

Check the eligibility

Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card and have proof of ID.

3

Apply for the card you want

Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.

Visa credit cards

5 results found, sorted by most popular. How we order our comparisons.
Sort
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 22 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 24 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Get up to five months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade for free, with your new Barclaycard. Continues as paid subscription after trial. UK only, T&Cs apply.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with no fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident
Barclaycard Rewards Credit Card
Balance transfers
22.9% p.a. variable
Purchases
22.9% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
22.9% APR
Barclaycard Rewards Credit Card
Sign up for a Barclaycard and get up to five months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade. Continues as paid subscription after trial ends. UK only, T&Cs apply.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 22.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 22.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer (30 Mths)
Balance transfers
0% for 30 months with a 2.98% fee
Purchases
21.9% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer (30 Mths)
Get up to five months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade for free, with your new Barclaycard. Continues as paid subscription after trial. UK only, T&Cs apply.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with no fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer (27 Mths)
Balance transfers
0% for 27 months with a 1.28% fee
Purchases
21.9% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer (27 Mths)
Get up to five months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade for free, with your new Barclaycard. Continues as paid subscription after trial. UK only, T&Cs apply.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with no fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of credit card

Last updated: 25 March, 2022

What is a Visa card?

Visa, like Mastercard and American Express, process the transactions when you spend on your credit card and send the money to the company you are purchasing from. 

Visa provides credit cards for hundreds of banks and issues, meaning Visa credit cards are accepted around the world. 

Visa doesn't supply the credit cards. And it doesn’t charge you anything for using a Visa credit card or Visa debit card. In fact, Visa doesn't deal directly with customers at all – it only deals with the banks.

As mentioned, you can also get credit cards processed by MasterCard and American Express.

The differences between Visa and MasterCard

MasterCard and Visa work very similarly to one another, but they’re not quite identical.

Should you choose a Visa credit card?

Visa is one of the biggest credit card processing networks in the world, so Visa credit cards can be used almost anywhere that accepts card payments.

Key features of a Visa card

Accepted worldwide

Visa is one of the biggest credit card processing networks in the world, so Visa credit cards can be used almost anywhere that accepts card payments.

Verified by Visa

Visa has its own security protection called Verified by Visa, which helps ensure that payments are made by the owner of the Visa account. Verified by Visa usually works behind the scenes when you're shopping online, using advanced technology to confirm your identity.

Zero liability

Visa cards offer a zero liability policies, so you won't be held accountable for purchases you didn't make if your card is lost, stolen, or your details used online without your knowledge.

American Express and MasterCard offer their own fraud protection and benefits schemes too.

Generally, you should choose a credit card by thinking about how you want to use it, instead of choosing a card based on which company processes the transactions.

Salman Haqqiquotation mark
Visa cards can be a great way to shop securely around the world. However, avoid overspending to stay out of debt, and pay your bill in full each month to prevent interest charges. 
Salman Haqqi, Personal finance editor

How to find the best Visa for you

The best Visa credit card for you will depend entirely on your financial circumstances, and what you need to use your credit card for.

In our table above you’ll find a range of different Visa credit cards. Some have long balance transfer periods, others offer fee free balance transfer, and some offer rewards when you spend on them.

When comparing Visa credit cards it’s worth considering the following: 

  • Each card's representative APR

  • Each card's interest free purchases deals, if they offer them

  • Each card's balance transfer deals, if they offer them

  • Each card’s rewards, if they offer them

Visa credit card FAQs

About our credit cards comparison

Explore credit cards guides

See more guides

Which Credit Card Is Best For Me? - Choose a card

Choosing the right type of credit card could save you money in interest, earn you rewards or help you get accepted. Here is how to pick the right one and where to find it.

Read More
Woman sitting on sofa looking at two credit cards with her laptop on her legs.

How many credit cards should you have?

Here is how the number of cards you have can affect your finances and credit record, and what you can do about it.

Read More
Visa and Mastercard

What is the difference between Visa and MasterCard?

MasterCard and Visa work very similarly to one another. They are payment networks, which process payments when you spend using your credit, debit or prepaid card.

Read More

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards