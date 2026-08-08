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A Visa card is one that uses the Visa payments network to process transactions.
Visa doesn't deal directly with customers and doesn’t issue credit cards. Instead, it facilitates the transaction between the merchant you’re making a purchase from and the provider that issued your credit card. It will usually charge the merchant a percentage of the purchase for carrying out this process.
Visa works with hundreds of banks and card providers, including Barclays, Nationwide and HSBC. You can find out which payment system your card provider uses by looking at the bottom right-hand corner of your credit or debit card. This will usually be either Visa, Mastercard. American Express cards sometimes have their logo across the top of the card instead.
Visa cards are accepted in shops, restaurants and other businesses around the globe – wherever you see the Visa logo.
Visa is one of the biggest credit card processing networks in the world, so Visa credit cards can be used almost anywhere that accepts card payments around the globe.
Visa has its own security protection called Visa Secure (formerly Verified by Visa), which helps ensure that you are the genuine owner of the account. Visa Secure usually works behind the scenes when you're shopping online, using advanced technology to confirm your identity and protect you from fraud. Additionally, Visa, Amex and Mastercard all use Click to Pay, to provide extra security for online payments.
Visa cards offer a zero liability policy, so you won't be held accountable for purchases you didn't make if your card is lost or stolen or your details are used online without your knowledge.
Visa also offers a range of premium products with higher spending limits and more flexible spending controls. Perks include preferential service and benefits at hotels across the globe and emergency card replacement. Visa Infinite also offers travel insurance and a 24/7 global concierge service.
Ultimately, Visa and MasterCard are quite similar, with more commonalities than differences, so it’s hard to say that one is definitively better than the other.
The main differences will come down to the additional benefits and rewards each network provides, though the bank that issues your card will have a far greater impact on the perks and terms you get. They also each offer different security features.
Given how alike they are, it's better to focus on the card's overall features and the terms offered by the bank, rather than getting caught up in choosing between Visa and MasterCard.
Find the right card for your own personal situation and lifestyle. This might be based on the rates on offer or perhaps the benefits or interest-free deals available.
Eligibility tools match you with the credit cards you're likely to get. It uses a “soft search” credit check, so your credit score won’t be affected.
Everyone should use an eligibility tool because it ensures that you only apply for the cards you will qualify for. Applying for multiple cards in a short space of time can damage your credit score and potentially make it harder for you to borrow in the future.
A network provider is the company that completes the necessary communication between your credit card provider and the merchant to complete transactions. It isn’t the card issuer or card provider, which is the bank or other company that you got the card from. The main network providers in the UK are Visa, Mastercard and American Express.
When choosing which credit card to get, people often see it as a case of choosing Visa, Mastercard or American Express.
However, the reality is they all offer a very similar service. This includes getting approval for the transaction from the card provider and confirming that with the retailer or merchant.
They will also send the money to the company you're paying.
The main difference is where they're accepted – American Express is less commonly accepted than Visa and Mastercard, for instance. Their security schemes, and the extra benefits they come with, may also vary, so make sure you compare them to be sure you’re happy.
There are many benefits of having a Visa credit card. In addition to being a convenient and easy source of credit, they are widely accepted across the globe. The Visa Secure scheme offers security when you’re shopping online, as does Click to Pay, while Visa Infinite offers 24/7 assistance, perks and protection when you’re travelling overseas.
You can use a Visa credit card in person (in shops, restaurants or other businesses), online, by phone, by mail order, at home, or in other countries or at ATMs – although charges typically apply. Check for the Visa sign to be sure a retailer accepts your card.
Debit cards are linked to your bank account, using your balance to pay for things. Credit card spending lets you borrow money and pay it back later.
Credit cards come with a range of charges, but these are set by your credit card company, not Visa. Here is how to avoid them.
It usually takes within 10 working days for your card to arrive once you have applied. Here is how long it can take and how to speed up the process.
Below you can find a list of our most popular credit cards:
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