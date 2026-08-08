Visa credit cards

A Visa card is one that uses the Visa payments network to process transactions.

Visa doesn't deal directly with customers and doesn’t issue credit cards. Instead, it facilitates the transaction between the merchant you’re making a purchase from and the provider that issued your credit card. It will usually charge the merchant a percentage of the purchase for carrying out this process.

Visa works with hundreds of banks and card providers, including Barclays, Nationwide and HSBC. You can find out which payment system your card provider uses by looking at the bottom right-hand corner of your credit or debit card. This will usually be either Visa, Mastercard. American Express cards sometimes have their logo across the top of the card instead.

Visa cards are accepted in shops, restaurants and other businesses around the globe – wherever you see the Visa logo.