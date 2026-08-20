The UK-wide Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme closed to new applicants in October 2022, and stopped accepting new applications entirely from March 2023.

Help to Buy – Wales is the only part of the scheme still open, and it's been extended by the Welsh Government several times, most recently by 6 months, taking the closing date for new applications to 31 March 2027.

It works like this: you put down a 5% deposit, the Welsh Government lends you up to 20% of the purchase price as an equity loan, and you take out a repayment mortgage for the rest (usually 75%). The loan is interest-free for the first 5 years, after which interest kicks in.