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Help to Buy no longer exists for buyers in England, Scotland or Northern Ireland. The only version still running is Help to Buy – Wales, and it's extended to 31 March 2027, so if you want to use it, you need to move fairly quickly. It lets eligible buyers purchase a new-build home in Wales with just a 5% deposit, topped up by a Welsh Government equity loan of up to 20% of the price.
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Author
Atousa Cunnell
Updated by
James Andrews
Last updated
August 20th, 2026
Reading Time -
8 mins
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What is the Help to Buy scheme in 2026?

The UK-wide Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme closed to new applicants in October 2022, and stopped accepting new applications entirely from March 2023.

Help to Buy – Wales is the only part of the scheme still open, and it's been extended by the Welsh Government several times, most recently by 6 months, taking the closing date for new applications to 31 March 2027.

It works like this: you put down a 5% deposit, the Welsh Government lends you up to 20% of the purchase price as an equity loan, and you take out a repayment mortgage for the rest (usually 75%). The loan is interest-free for the first 5 years, after which interest kicks in.

Am I eligible for Help to Buy - Wales mortgage?

To use the scheme, you need to:

Buy an eligible new-build home

With a maximum property purchase price of £300,000 from a builder who's registered with the scheme.

Buy a home with an EPC rating of B or higher

This has been a requirement since April 2023 and rules out some older new-build stock

Be able to fund at least 80% of the property

Fund the property through the combination of mortgage repayments and a minimum deposit of 5%.

Make mortgage repayments with a lender registered with the scheme

By taking out a first charge repayment mortgage with one of the registered Help to Buy - Wales lenders.

Not sub-let

You can't sub-let a room in the house that you've bought through the scheme.

Not be renting your existing home

And buying the second property through the Buy to Let mortgage scheme.

How does Help to Buy work?

With a standard mortgage, you put down a deposit and borrow the rest from a lender. With Help to Buy – Wales, the Welsh Government lends you a chunk of the price too, interest-free for 5 years - so you need a smaller mortgage relative to the property's value.

For example, on a property worth £250,000:

Example for a property worth £250,000:
AmountPercentage
Cash deposit£12,5005%
Government loan£50,00020%
Mortgage£187,50075%

Because your loan-to-value ratio is lower, you may be able to access cheaper mortgage rates than you would with a standard 95% mortgage, or afford a slightly more expensive home.

What happens to Help to Buy – Wales after 5 years?

The equity loan is interest-free for the first 5 years. From year 6 onwards, you'll start paying monthly interest, plus a £1 monthly management fee that applies from day one.

  • Year 6: interest is charged at 1.75% of the amount you originally borrowed, paid monthly.

  • Year 7 onwards: the rate rises every April, by adding the increase (if any) in the Retail Prices Index (RPI) plus 1%. Even if RPI falls, the rate still goes up by at least 1% each year.

  • Management fee: £1 a month by direct debit, for as long as you have the loan.

You must repay the loan in full by whichever comes first:

  • When you sell your home

  • When you pay off your main mortgage in full

  • The end of the loan term (usually 25 years)

What you repay is based on the current market value of your home, not what you originally borrowed - the percentage stays the same, but the cash amount moves with house prices. For example, a 20% loan on a £200,000 home (£40,000) becomes £60,000 to repay if the home is worth £300,000 when you sell, or less if the value has fallen.

You can also make voluntary part-repayments (known as staircasing) at any time, each part-payment must be at least 10% of your home's current market value, and you'll need an independent valuation each time you do it.

How much time is left to apply?

Applications for Help to Buy – Wales now close on 31 March 2027, after the Welsh Government extended the scheme again in July 2026. The scheme has been extended multiple times before, but there's still no guarantee it will be extended further, so it's worth treating this new date as the one to plan around.

If you want to use the scheme, it's worth:

  • Getting a Mortgage in Principle in place now, so you're ready to move when you find a property

  • Reserving a plot with a registered Help to Buy – Wales builder well before the deadline, new-build reservations, surveys and legal work all take time

  • Asking your builder or mortgage broker directly about the completion deadline that applies to your specific reservation, since this can be tighter than the application deadline

If you're not going to make the deadline, it's worth reading about the alternatives below. Several of them, particularly New Build Boost, are close substitutes.

Alternatives to the Help to Buy scheme

Shared ownership mortgages

A shared ownership mortgage lets first-time buyers across the UK buy a share of a property (usually between 10% and 75%) from a housing association, paying rent on the remainder. You can buy more shares over time, known as 'staircasing', to reduce the rent you pay.

Rules differ slightly by nation; visit the gov.uk shared ownership scheme website for more information.

Guarantor mortgages

Guarantor mortgages is a good option if you don't have a big deposit, have a low income, or a limited credit history. A friend or family member, the 'guarantor', doesn't own any share of the property but is legally responsible for the repayments if you fall behind.


Family assisted mortgages

A more flexible modern version of the guarantor mortgage. Family members can help either by linking their savings to your mortgage, or through a joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) mortgage, where they share the repayments with you without being a joint owner. Terms vary by lender.

New Build Boost

New Build Boost is currently the closest replacement for Help to Buy in England and Wales. It's run by lender Gen H, not the government: you put down a 5% deposit, take an 80% loan-to-value mortgage from Gen H, and Gen H adds an interest-free 15% equity loan (the 'boost') to close the gap.

Unlike Help to Buy, the boost stays interest-free for the life of the loan - its value is frozen for the first 5 years, then moves with your home's value, capped at twice what you originally borrowed.

It's available on selected Persimmon and Charles Church developments, and since Gen H partnered with Lovell Homes in February 2026 a growing number of Lovell developments in England and Wales too. You'll need to be accepted for a Gen H mortgage, and it's currently only available on participating builders' developments, so ask your builder directly whether a plot qualifies.


First Homes Scheme (England)

The First Homes Scheme is available to first-time buyers in England with household income no more than £80,000 (£90,000 in London). Developers sell these new-build homes at a 30–50% discount to market value; after the discount, the price can't exceed £250,000 (£420,000 in London). The discount stays with the property - if you sell, your buyer must also be eligible and gets the same discount.

Homebuy Scheme (Wales)

The Homebuy Scheme is only available in certain parts of Wales to buyers who qualify for social housing or can't stay in their current home, particularly useful in rural areas with fewer buying options. The government provides a 30% equity loan; you cover the remaining 70% through mortgage repayments and must repay the equity loan when you sell (or sooner if you choose), based on your home's value at that time.

LIFT Scheme (Scotland)

The Low-cost Initiative for First Time Buyers (LIFT) scheme is available only to either first-time buyers or buyers in priority groups in Scotland.

There are two types of the scheme:

Both schemes allow you to borrow an equity loan from the government, meaning you won't have to put down as large of a deposit and can get a lower loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage.

Alternatives to the Help to Buy scheme

Shared ownership mortgages

A shared ownership mortgage lets first-time buyers across the UK buy a share of a property (usually between 10% and 75%) from a housing association, paying rent on the remainder. You can buy more shares over time, known as 'staircasing', to reduce the rent you pay.

Rules differ slightly by nation; visit the gov.uk shared ownership scheme website for more information.

Guarantor mortgages

Guarantor mortgages is a good option if you don't have a big deposit, have a low income, or a limited credit history. A friend or family member, the 'guarantor', doesn't own any share of the property but is legally responsible for the repayments if you fall behind.


Family assisted mortgages

A more flexible modern version of the guarantor mortgage. Family members can help either by linking their savings to your mortgage, or through a joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) mortgage, where they share the repayments with you without being a joint owner. Terms vary by lender.

New Build Boost

New Build Boost is currently the closest replacement for Help to Buy in England and Wales. It's run by lender Gen H, not the government: you put down a 5% deposit, take an 80% loan-to-value mortgage from Gen H, and Gen H adds an interest-free 15% equity loan (the 'boost') to close the gap.

Unlike Help to Buy, the boost stays interest-free for the life of the loan - its value is frozen for the first 5 years, then moves with your home's value, capped at twice what you originally borrowed.

It's available on selected Persimmon and Charles Church developments, and since Gen H partnered with Lovell Homes in February 2026 a growing number of Lovell developments in England and Wales too. You'll need to be accepted for a Gen H mortgage, and it's currently only available on participating builders' developments, so ask your builder directly whether a plot qualifies.


First Homes Scheme (England)

The First Homes Scheme is available to first-time buyers in England with household income no more than £80,000 (£90,000 in London). Developers sell these new-build homes at a 30–50% discount to market value; after the discount, the price can't exceed £250,000 (£420,000 in London). The discount stays with the property - if you sell, your buyer must also be eligible and gets the same discount.

Homebuy Scheme (Wales)

The Homebuy Scheme is only available in certain parts of Wales to buyers who qualify for social housing or can't stay in their current home, particularly useful in rural areas with fewer buying options. The government provides a 30% equity loan; you cover the remaining 70% through mortgage repayments and must repay the equity loan when you sell (or sooner if you choose), based on your home's value at that time.

LIFT Scheme (Scotland)

The Low-cost Initiative for First Time Buyers (LIFT) scheme is available only to either first-time buyers or buyers in priority groups in Scotland.

There are two types of the scheme:

Both schemes allow you to borrow an equity loan from the government, meaning you won't have to put down as large of a deposit and can get a lower loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage.

Fees associated with Help to Buy - Wales

There are several fees associated with a Help to Buy equity loan that you should be aware of before you commit to the scheme.

Interest payments

Free for 5 years, then 1.75% in year 6, rising every April by RPI plus 1%.

Management fees

£1 a month from the date you take out the loan until it's repaid in full.

Admin fees

your loan administrator may charge admin fees for making repayments or changes to the loan. Check the current fee schedule with Help to Buy – Wales directly, as these can change.
Every time this deadline gets extended, some buyers relax and leave it too late anyway. Treat 31 March 2027 as your real deadline, not a soft one - completion timelines on new-builds can eat months you don't think you have.
Author image
Atousa Cunnell
Content Producer - Mortgages

Help to Buy mortgage FAQs

Is Help to Buy still available in 2026?

Only in Wales. Help to Buy – Wales is open to new applications until 31 March 2027. The equivalent schemes in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland have already closed.

Do I have to be a first-time buyer to use Help to Buy – Wales?

No. Existing homeowners moving to an eligible new-build can use Help to Buy – Wales, as well as first-time buyers. There's also no household income cap on the scheme.

Can I choose any mortgage with Help to Buy?

No, you need a mortgage designed to work with the scheme, which may mean using a specialist lender or product registered with Help to Buy – Wales.

Can I use Help to Buy for a second home?

No. You can only use it to buy your main home. It can't be used for a buy-to-let investment, a holiday home, or any property you won't live in yourself.

Can I get Help to Buy if I am self-employed?

Yes, as long as you can evidence a reliable income. Lenders will typically ask for at least 2 years of accounts or tax returns, in line with standard self-employed mortgage criteria.

Can I remortgage if I used Help to Buy?

Yes. Some remortgage deals are available specifically for people with a Help to Buy equity loan. Alternatively, you could remortgage for a larger share of your home's value and use the extra borrowing to repay the equity loan in full.

What happens if I can't repay the equity loan after 25 years?

You're required to repay the loan in full by the end of the 25-year term, when you sell, or when you pay off your main mortgage, whichever comes first. If you're approaching the end of the term without a repayment plan, contact Help to Buy – Wales directly as early as possible to discuss your options.

About the author

Author imageAtousa Cunnell
Atousa Cunnell
Atousa is a Content Manager for money.co.uk, responsible for writing and editing a wide range of mortgage content that are helpful to the reader.

money.co.uk is not a mortgage intermediary and makes introductions to Mojo Mortgages to provide mortgage solutions.

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