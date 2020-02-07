How does Help to Buy work after five years?

In the sixth year, interest is charged at 1.75%. Every April after that, the interest rate rises by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 2%.

The Help to Buy equity loan must be repaid in full by whichever of the following is the soonest:

the end of the loan term (which is usually 25 years)

when you pay off your repayment mortgage

when you sell your home

When you make repayments, these are calculated based on the current value of your house, rather than the value when you bought it.

For instance, if your £200,000 home had risen in value and was now worth £300,000, the 20% you borrowed would now cost £60,000 to repay (up from £40,000 when you took out the loan). The equity you own would also have risen accordingly. Equally, if prices plummet, your loan repayment would be less, but your equity would be too.

You can choose to make repayments early at any time. Any part payment you choose to make must be at least 10% of the market value of your home at the time. These partial repayments will reduce the amount you owe on the equity loan.

Usually, the earlier you can make the repayments, the better deal you’ll get and the more you’ll benefit should property prices rise in the future.

When you sell the property, you need to repay any of the loan left outstanding, calculated as a percentage of the final sale price. You’ll also owe any of your mortgage that’s not yet been repaid – everything leftover is your equity, which can go towards your next home.