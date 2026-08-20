New Build Boost is currently the closest replacement for Help to Buy in England and Wales. It's run by lender Gen H, not the government: you put down a 5% deposit, take an 80% loan-to-value mortgage from Gen H, and Gen H adds an interest-free 15% equity loan (the 'boost') to close the gap.
Unlike Help to Buy, the boost stays interest-free for the life of the loan - its value is frozen for the first 5 years, then moves with your home's value, capped at twice what you originally borrowed.
It's available on selected Persimmon and Charles Church developments, and since Gen H partnered with Lovell Homes in February 2026 a growing number of Lovell developments in England and Wales too. You'll need to be accepted for a Gen H mortgage, and it's currently only available on participating builders' developments, so ask your builder directly whether a plot qualifies.