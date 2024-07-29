Why you need to act before August 1 to get high interest rates on savings

Interest rates on savings accounts have been consistently high this year, as the base rate remained at 5.25%.

The base rate has been stuck at this point since August 2023, after we saw consecutive rises from December 2021. Staggeringly, the last cut in the base rate was in March 2020.

These increases and subsequent stability indicated good news for savers, as providers have offered rates above 5% on savings accounts - which is significantly higher than the current inflation rate of 2%.

On the other hand, the base rate has pushed up mortgage rates and caused anguish for homeowners. Therefore, a base rate reduction will be more than welcome from this perspective.

But for savers, it’s now an anxious wait ahead of the next Bank of England meeting on Thursday.

Predictions are 50/50 that the monetary policy committee will vote in favour of dropping the base rate from 5.25% to 5%. Previously, it was expected the base rate would be unchanged in August, and instead things would shift at the next meeting in September.

But the tide appears to be turning, as forecasters are now saying there could be a case for a base rate drop as soon as Thursday.

Recent figures show inflation held steady at 2% in June, which was the Bank of England’s target. If inflation stays low then this is a good case to start cutting the base rate, but there are other elements to consider. For example, services inflation (education, hospitality and culture) continues to be high at 5.7% and this could be the sticking point that sways the committee to hold off reducing the base rate.