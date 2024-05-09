Bank of England holds interest rates at 5.25% - but will this be the last time?

The Bank of England’s monetary committee met again today to discuss the base rate and decided to hold rates at 5.25%. This meeting has always been an important date in the financial calendar, but even more so in recent years.

Back in December 2021, the base rate was a mere 0.25% and from then we’ve seen a steady increase until it reached 5.25% in August, 2023.

The increased base rate has been used to tackle inflation as the cost of living increased during 2021 and 2022. Annual rate of inflation reached a staggering 11.1% in October but it has now eased to 3.2% in March 2024.

All eyes were on the monetary committee today as there were some rumours that they might drop the base rate in May. However, the Bank of England remained cautious as inflation has only decreased slightly from 3.4% to 3.2% since its last meeting.

So, when will the base rate change?

Experts say the next inflation update could be a sharper drop and this might encourage the monetary committee to decrease the base rate in June’s meeting.

However, for now, the base rate remains unchanged. This is good news for savers as it gives them another month to make the most of the current competitive interest rates on savings accounts.