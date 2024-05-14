What is cash stuffing and how does it work?

When it comes to saving money, there are endless things to try - from thrifty challenges to no-spend days.

But one idea that’s caught people’s attention recently is cash stuffing.

Cash stuffing is not a new concept, but it’s trending on social media as more people are looking for ways to navigate the current cost of living crisis. Inflation is still high at 3.2% and there are soaring bills and expensive food prices to consider.

So, let’s dive into the details of cash stuffing, and consider the pros and cons of this technique for savvy savers.

What is cash stuffing?

As its name suggests, this savings technique is all about cold, hard cash. Savers will need to put aside their debit and credit cards and instead head to the cashpoint.

The key to cash stuffing is to establish a monthly budget from your paycheck. You can either follow the popular 50/30/20 rule or devise your own strategy.

Once this has been considered, you can then split the budget into different spending categories. For example, the weekly food shop, travel costs and an emergency fund.

You’ll then need to label envelopes with these categories and stuff each envelope with the necessary money.

Cash stuffing then requires the saver to be committed to only spending the money in each envelope. This helps someone to stick to their budget and not be tempted to spend money impulsively.

Plus, if you have money leftover in the envelope at the end of the month, you can either keep it there as a buffer for next month or put the money into savings.

The process then repeats when the month restarts and soon you’ll get into a rhythm of spending - and hopefully saving - the cash from each envelope.