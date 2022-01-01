Investing guides

Knowing what to do with savings can be difficult, especially when rates are so low. Here is what you can do if you have money to invest.Read More
Premium Bonds let you save money with the chance of winning cash prizes from monthly draws, but are they as straightforward as they seem? Here is how they work.Read More
You can save on behalf of your child with a tax free Junior ISA and build up a pot of money ready for their 18th birthday. Here is what you need to know before you apply.Read More
Have you had enough of staring at poor weather and the low savings rates available in the UK, buying a property abroad could not only improve your view but your wallet too! We look at the pros and cons of investing in property overseas.The pros & cons of investing in property abroad
Investment trusts allow you to team up with other investors and an expert fund manager, but to get the best return possible you need to choose the right one. Here is a breakdown of how they work and how they can make you money.Find out more about investment trusts
Investment trusts have lower fees than other grouped investments but can be more risky and volatile too. Here is how to decide if they are the right choice for you.Read more on investing in investment trusts
Unit trusts let you invest your money alongside other investors and offer the chance of making big profits, but are they worth the risk? Here is how they can work for you as easily as they could work against you.Read more about unit trusts
Investing in a buy to let property can be a profitable way to use your money, but there are downsides you need to consider. Here are the pros and cons of buying a property to rent out.Read More
If you have grand designs on property investment, you'll need to get your finances into gear. We show you how to work out if property development is a realistic dream and how to make it happen.Read More
Investing will usually earn you better returns than a savings account over the long term, but it’s important to choose the right approach. Here are the different ways you can invest your cash.Read more on ways to invest your money
Self Invested Personal Pensions (SIPP) let you plan for your retirement without the need for a workplace pension. Here is how they work and what you should look out for.Read more about SIPP's
While cash ISAs continue to offer poor interest rates, you could consider using your allowance in a stocks and shares ISA instead. Here's how to get started.Read More
If you are not put off by risk, you could get a higher rate of interest by using your ISA allowance to invest in stocks and shares. Here is how a stocks and shares ISA works.More on how a stocks and shares ISAs work
You may have to pay extra types of tax if you make money from your investments. Here is how your investments are taxed and how your tax band can affect what you pay.Find out how are investments taxed
With investment opportunities becoming increasingly more accessible, ESG investments have become and increasingly vital element of the investment process. The investment experts at money.co.uk have created a guide to investing more sustainably.Read More
The thrills and spills of the stock market can be exciting and lucrative, but sometimes it can be hard to know where to start with investments. Ask yourself these 7 questions to work out how and where to invest your money.Read more about questions to ask before investing
Making investments during financial uncertainty can be particularly unnerving. The personal finance at money.co.uk have pulled together some tips to guide you during these times.Read More
You could get a cash lump sum now by selling your endowment policy. Here is how selling to a third party could make you more money than selling it back to your provider.Read more on how to sell your endowment
Selling your endowment policy gets you a lump sum now. You could get more than if you cancel the policy, but less than if you wait until it matures. Here is how to decide what to do.Read more about selling your endowment
Here is everything you need to know about selling endowments, including how they work and how they may be taxed.Find out more about endowments
Discover the fashion brands to consider investing in to make the most profit in the future.Read More
Our latest study reveals which sports are choosing to invest more money in their male players than their female counterparts.Read More
The investment experts at money.co.uk have delved into the world of wine to find out everything from which countries are the biggest wine exporters, and how much wine is drunk per person per year, to the most Instagrammable vineyards and things to look out for if you’re considering investing in wine.Read More
As digital art continues to rise in value, the investing experts at money.co.uk have imagined the world’s most-liked Instagram photos as famous paintingsRead More
Profiting from stocks and shares has been around for hundreds of years. But some people get their inspiration for financial decisions from key figures, even celebrities. Money.co.uk investigate which celebrities have influenced stock prices the most, from just a single Tweet.Read More
With the Football Association transfer window opening in June, the investing experts at money.co.uk looked back at the most expensive transfers of all time, and estimated what they would be worth today.Read More
See where in the world is spending the most time on their side hustle, with more and more of us looking to turn our passions into payments.Read More
Analysing the most popular searched for stock investments in each country around the world.Read More
Research from money.co.uk into the outfits of previous winners alongside expert fashion analysis reveal the dress nominees should be wearing in order to win a coveted statue.Read More
Has your savings rate got you looking for alternative ways to use your hard-earned money? Whether it's for long term growth or to generate income, investing in shares can be a profitable way to use your savings!More about how to start investing in shares
Money.co.uk analysed $11.9bn of total funding for 339 different investments to determine who is the most prolific celebrity backer.Read More
In light of International Women's Day on March 8, the personal finance experts at money.co.uk have pulled together a list of women-led companies you may want to invest in.Read More
From sports memorabilia to vintage wine, we look at the collectibles the world loves to splash out on and work out which collectibles have the highest price tag.Read More
Which of the world’s most innovative economies are doing the most to keep innovation buoyant?Read More
Lifetime ISAs can help you save for your first home or your retirement. Here's how they work.Find out more about Lifetime ISAs
An overview of the possible tax issues associated with endowment policies.Find out more about endowment tax issues
When it comes to investing, we could take a little inspiration from stock market legend, Warren Buffet. We've rounded up Warren Buffett's top 10 quotes to help you share some of that wealth of knowledge.Read More