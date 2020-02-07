Stamp Duty Calculator

What is Stamp Duty?

Stamp Duty is a tax that must be paid when buying property or land in the UK. It’s known as Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) in England and Northern Ireland, Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) in Scotland, and Land Transaction Tax (LTT) in Wales.

Stamp Duty is only due if the price of the property you’re buying reaches a certain threshold. Rather than paying one rate on the entire property cost, Stamp Duty is tiered so that different rates are payable on different portions of the property price (see tables below).

Rates will also vary depending on which home nation you live in, as well as whether you’re a first-time buyer, home mover or purchasing an additional property.