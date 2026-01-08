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Unemployment insurance provides financial security if you lose your job
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What is unemployment insurance and redundancy cover?
Unemployment insurance is a form of income protection insurance policy. It can also be referred to as employment protection insurance or work insurance.
This type of insurance can provide cover if you become unemployed due to redundancy. This can ensure you have a form of income to help cover financial commitments such as rent and bills, for example.
If you lodge a successful claim, your insurer can step in and pay out a monthly income. Unemployment insurance does not offer you cover for voluntary redundancy or resigning from your job.
It's different from other types of income protection insurance because it only covers redundancy or if you're let go from your job. A broader income protection insurance policy may also provide cover if illness or injury prevents you from working and earning your salary.
How does unemployment insurance work?
During your application you'll be asked about your employment, typical salary and your preference of 'deferral period'.
The latter is the length of time following a successful claim that you wait to begin receiving payments. You can typically select between a few weeks, 6 months, 1 year and 2 years. Choosing a longer waiting period may reduce what you pay in premiums.
If you buy an unemployment insurance policy, you'll be required to pay premiums each month. In return, you can make a claim if you become unemployed, providing that:
You are not at fault for your unemployment
Monthly premiums have been paid on time
The initial claims exclusion period has run its course
When you make a claim, you usually need to provide proof of identity and address. You'll also need evidence of your income, such as payslips and confirmation of your dismissal from your previous employer. You may also need to list any financial commitments, including a mortgage, rent payments or dependants.
“A common mistake policyholders make is confusing the exclusion period with the deferred period. Most unemployment policies have an initial exclusion window of 60 to 120 days after you buy the plan where you cannot claim. If you receive news of redundancy during this time, your cover likely won't pay out.”
Do I need unemployment insurance?
Think of unemployment insurance as a financial safety net should you ever lose your job unexpectedly.
This could be due to external economic factors or a change in the business’s priorities. If the worst should happen, would you be able to meet your financial commitments while out of work?
If you don't have a pot of savings to tide you over periods of unemployment, then unemployment insurance could help you through these times.
A policy could be particularly useful if:
You have a mortgage, or other debt to repay
You have children
Your emergency fund isn't enough to cover all your bills
If you're concerned about the prospect of redundancy or job loss and how it might affect your family, unemployment insurance can be a practical consideration.
What does unemployment insurance cover?
Can offer cover for redundancy and unexpected job loss
A successful claim can pay out anywhere between 50% and 70% of your pre-tax salary
Financial cover may last for up to 12 months
A claim requires you to be registered as unemployed with the Jobcentre and provide documentation of your dismissal
A broader policy that can provide cover for unemployment and illness or injury that prevents you from working
Successful claims may provide a tax-free payout, usually 50%-60% of your salary
Cover for a set period from 12 to 24 months
To claim, you'll need to provide the same documentation as unemployed-only insurance. Or, for illness and injury, provide medical evidence, such as a doctor's note.
What does unemployment insurance cover?
Unemployment-only insurance
Accident, sickness and unemployment
Both policies include similar exclusions relating to unemployment. Any claim you make may be rejected if any of the following points apply to you:
You take voluntary redundancy
If any notice of job loss is communicated to you prior to applying for a policy
If you're fired with cause, such as misconduct, poor performance or criminal offences
In addition, ASU cover also contains common exclusions, such as:
Any pre-existing medical conditions
If illness or injury is a result of the misuse of drugs or alcohol
If injuries are self-inflicted
How much does unemployment insurance cost?
There are no set premiums for unemployment insurance. Instead, what you pay is determined by your personal circumstances and the provider you choose.
These factors include:
The type of policy you choose: An ASU policy offers a broader range of cover compared to the unemployment-only option and tends to cost more too.
How much you want to cover: You can usually set your cover amount to 50% to 70% of your typical income. The higher the cover amount, the higher your monthly premiums are likely to be.
The length of your policy: Depending on the policy you buy, you may have the option of selecting a 12, 18 or 24-month cover period. Generally, the longer your policy is, the more you pay.
Your deferred period: It's the length of time between a successful claim and when you begin receiving payments. You can select the length of your deferred period, but usually the greater this period is, the cheaper your premiums may be.
To calculate your cover amount, it's important to consider all of your monthly outgoings. Doing this will help you determine an accurate cover amount, enough to cover the essentials, but not so much that you overpay for what you actually need.
How to choose an unemployment insurance policy
It's essential to consider several factors to ensure you get the best coverage that suits your needs. Here are some steps to help you compare these policies effectively:
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