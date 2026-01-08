Unemployment insurance is a form of income protection insurance policy. It can also be referred to as employment protection insurance or work insurance.

This type of insurance can provide cover if you become unemployed due to redundancy. This can ensure you have a form of income to help cover financial commitments such as rent and bills, for example.

If you lodge a successful claim, your insurer can step in and pay out a monthly income. Unemployment insurance does not offer you cover for voluntary redundancy or resigning from your job.

It's different from other types of income protection insurance because it only covers redundancy or if you're let go from your job. A broader income protection insurance policy may also provide cover if illness or injury prevents you from working and earning your salary.