How to find lost savings and bank accounts

How can I find my lost savings and bank accounts?

If you think you’ve lost track of a savings or bank account, the good news is that there is a free service called My Lost Account designed to help you find your money. Launched and run by the British Bankers’ Association (BBA), the Building Societies Association (BSA), and NS&I (National Savings and Investments), My Lost Account covers more than 30 banks, all 42 UK building societies and National Savings & Investments products, including premium bonds.

To use it, you simply set up a profile and fill out a form. You’ll need to enter your name, date of birth, current and previous addresses, and which bank or building society you think the missing accounts were with.

The financial institutions you name should get back to you within 90 days. NS&I tends to be faster, usually responding within 30 days. You might get these responses through your My Lost Account profile or straight from the bank or building society. If they locate an account, you'll need to confirm your identity, usually by going to a branch.

How does My Lost Account work?

The My Lost Account service is free to use. If you see a service that tries to charge you for finding an account, avoid it. At best, you will be spending money you don’t need to, and at worst, it could be a scam.

It’s worth noting that this service only works for accounts marked as lost or dormant. If you know the provider the account was with, you should speak to them directly first when trying to trace your money. Accounts become dormant for several reasons, including if your bank receives returned mail, if you don’t update your address, or if there’s been no activity for a set time – for instance, 3-5 years for savings products. After this time, your account will be marked dormant. So, if My Lost Account doesn’t work initially, it’s worth trying again in a few years.

If you can’t remember the name of the account provider, you could try Gretel, a free service launched in 2022. Gretel performs a soft search on your credit file to match you up with old addresses and search for missing accounts.