|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£5,000.00
|4.05%
|4.05%
|4.11%
|4.11%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Maximum Initial Deposit
|£120,000
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£5,000
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1,000.00
|4.04%
|4.04%
|4.1%
|4.1%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Maximum Initial Deposit
|£120,000
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£1,000
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£5,000.00
|4.21%
|4.21%
|4.25%
|4.25%
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£1,000
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
A fixed rate bond is a type of savings account that holds your money for a set period of time, known as the term. You're then paid a fixed interest rate on the amount you have in the bond for the duration of the term.
Fixed rate bonds sometimes pay a higher interest rate compared with savings accounts that give you easier access to your money. This is because you won't be able to take cash out or add more money during the fixed term.
A fixed rate bond is a good option for those who already have a lump sum of money, but will only need to access the money in the next few years.
Fixed rate bonds work by locking your money away for a set term, during which you earn a fixed rate of interest.
The terms on fixed rate bonds can vary from three months to seven years.
However, unlike ordinary savings accounts, most bonds don't let you add money little by little, you need to deposit all the money you want to invest in a lump sum.
“The Bank of England's base rate is currently 3.75%, which is the lowest it's been since December 2022. To avoid rates dropping further, now could be a good time to lock in a high rate with a fixed rate account.”
A fixed rate savings account offers a guaranteed interest rate for a fixed period, here are some of its key features:
Fixed interest rate - the interest rate is locked in for the full term, so it won't change. This gives certainty about how much you'll earn and protects against falling interest rates in the market.
Fixed term length - the term length can vary from three months to seven years, so it's best to choose the account that aligns with your savings goals.
Lump sum deposit - with this type of savings account you normally have to deposit an amount of money when you open the account. So there should be a minimum opening balance.
Limited or no withdrawals - most fixed rate bonds do not offer withdrawals until the end of the term. If early access is allowed then this will come with penalties or reduced interest.
There are some savings accounts that don't offer interest as an annual equivalent rate (AER), and instead you'll be given an expected profit rate (EPR). This is normally found within Islamic banking and it's important to understand the difference, as this type of savings account is growing in the UK.
So why is it EPR rather than AER? Well, Sharia Banking doesn't allow interest to be earned on its savings accounts. This is strictly forbidden in Islam, so instead you will be paid a profit from what is made during the year. To get this profit, your money is invested in ethical, Sharia compliant trading activities.
To understand how much you can earn, you can compare the EPR percentage with the interest rate offered from traditional banks. However, the EPR rate is not guaranteed, but you should get notice before it's changed.
A fixed rate bond offers guaranteed interest for a specific period, but you won't be able to withdraw until the term ends.
This fixed rate bond is great for long-term savings goals, as your money will be locked away for 36 months.
“This account will give you a guaranteed return on your savings for three years. Interest rates in the savings market are always changing, so this peace of mind can be priceless for some savers. Interest is also paid annually, but you won't be able to make any withdrawals until the end of the term.”
There are different types of fixed rate bonds in the market, so it's important you choose one that suits your needs.
When the term ends, the bond is said to have matured. Typically, your bank or building society will contact you long before the bond reaches maturity. They will ask what you want to do with your money when the term ends and give you some options to consider.
In most cases, your provider will give you a selection of options to choose from. These could include:
Reinvesting the money in a new bond
Setting up a new bond with your existing funds and adding an additional amount
Reinvesting a proportion of the bond and withdrawing the rest
Closing your account and withdrawing all your savings
If your fixed rate bond has matured and you've chosen to cash in your money, follow these three steps.
Go online or phone your bank or building society to close the account. In some cases, you may have to do this in person at a branch
Wait while your bank transfers the money into your account
Decide what you want to do with your money
If you decide on reinvesting your money, it's a good idea to compare the latest rates on offer for a new fixed rate bond, or consider other types of savings accounts or investing products.
You could also speak to a financial adviser for further guidance on what to do.
With a fixed rate bond you’re locking away your money at a fixed rate for a set period. So there is a chance that interest rates may rise during that term and you may not earn the best rate possible over the full term of the deal.
At the same time, your original investment may not hold its value in real terms if the interest you’re getting is less than the rate of inflation over your savings period.
The resulting impact of those circumstances may affect your eventual return on investment, but it isn’t nearly as significant as losing the entirety of your savings.
The latter scenario is also highly unlikely as fixed rate bonds are protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to a maximum of £120,000.
If you plan on saving more than that, it's best to split any amount over £120,000 with another bank or provider. Just be sure that the new bank or provider doesn't operate under the same banking licence as your other accounts.
Easy access cash ISAs are just like easy access savings accounts, but all the interest you make is free from income tax. This tax break is less attractive to many since the introduction of the personal savings allowance, which means basic rate taxpayers can earn up to £1,000 in interest a year without paying tax and should generally only consider an easy access ISA if it’s offering a better rate than a traditional savings account. However, higher rate payers only get a £500 savings interest allowance, while additional rate payers don’t get any allowance at all.
One problem with savings accounts is that if they pay less than inflation the purchasing power of your savings is eroded over time. So, if you’re saving for the long term (more than five years), you might want to consider investing your money. A well-diversified portfolio can generate returns that beat inflation over time. However, there are risks, and volatility means that your balance will fluctuate, and you could even end up with less than you saved. If you are going to invest, consider a stocks and shares ISA so the returns are tax-free.
With a regular saver account, you promise to save a certain amount of cash for a period of time, say between £25 and £250 every month for the next year. Making this commitment generally allows you to access better interest rates than with an easy access account and is also a good way to get into a regular saving habit. Withdrawals are not allowed with some accounts. However, other accounts will let you make one or more cash withdrawal per year, so check for this if you think you might need to access your savings.
These accounts allow you to make withdrawals but only after giving notice. The amount of notice you have to give will be pre-agreed and could be anything from seven to 180 days or more. So, think carefully about whether you might need your money in an emergency, and how quickly you might need to access it if so. The longer the money is locked away, the better the interest rate you’re likely to receive.
A high interest current account could be a good alternative to an easy access account as there are some accounts on the market offering very competitive interest rates. If you have money sitting in a current account with 0% interest and you can meet the terms and conditions to have an account with a higher rate of interest, then this is also an option worth exploring.
You only have to pay tax on any interest you have earned from a fixed rate bond if it exceeds your Personal Savings Allowance.
However, those earning less than £17,570 also qualify for the "starting rate", which could give you up to an extra £5,000 savings allowance depending on your income.
Under current rules, those earning less than £12,570 would be eligible for the full £5,000, but this entitlement decreases by £1 for each additional £1 you earn in income.
Our best interest rate for a fixed rate bond is currently 5%, as of Aug 8 2026.
It depends. You can open some fixed rate bonds with as little as £1, while others require a minimum deposit of as much as £25,000.
Yes, you can open a fixed rate bond online. Just like any savings account, you can open a fixed-rate bond online, or by visiting a bank or building society branch.
Yes, you can have more than one fixed rate bond but make sure you keep some money accessible in case of an emergency. Read this guide for help choosing the right savings account.
Yes, you can have a fixed rate bond if you have bad credit as your finances are not checked when you open a savings account. If you need help choosing the right savings account, read this guide.
You may be able to withdraw your money before the term ends, but you'll likely have the pay a penalty. Typically this amount is a number of days’ interest. It's worth checking the terms and conditions of your fixed rate bond before you sign up.
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