With a fixed rate bond you’re locking away your money at a fixed rate for a set period. So there is a chance that interest rates may rise during that term and you may not earn the best rate possible over the full term of the deal.

At the same time, your original investment may not hold its value in real terms if the interest you’re getting is less than the rate of inflation over your savings period.

The resulting impact of those circumstances may affect your eventual return on investment, but it isn’t nearly as significant as losing the entirety of your savings.

The latter scenario is also highly unlikely as fixed rate bonds are protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to a maximum of £120,000.

If you plan on saving more than that, it's best to split any amount over £120,000 with another bank or provider. Just be sure that the new bank or provider doesn't operate under the same banking licence as your other accounts.