<Savings

Compare our best fixed rate bonds

Save for longer with a fixed rate bond and earn interest up to 5%

Get a guaranteed amount of interest for the next few months or years

Compare our top fixed rate bonds

Choose the best fixed rate bond for you from leading UK providers
OakNorth ParagonRaisin UKAldermoreHampshire Trust BankYorkshire Building SocietyOakNorth ParagonRaisin UKAldermoreHampshire Trust BankYorkshire Building SocietyOakNorth ParagonRaisin UKAldermoreHampshire Trust BankYorkshire Building SocietyOakNorth ParagonRaisin UKAldermoreHampshire Trust BankYorkshire Building Society
See deals
Trustpilot

Our best fixed rate bond deals - August 2026

861 results found, sorted by Partner products. We always order products with our partners first and we may receive a small commission if you click on the deal and then purchase it. Find out how we order our comparisons.

Raisin UK BPI Europe Plc - 3 Month Fixed Term Deposit

Term
3months
Account type
Fixed rate bond
Open with
£5,000
Interest rate
4.11%AER fixed
Protection scheme
FSCS
View deal
No withdrawals or closure permitted during the term of the account.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£5,000.004.05%4.05%4.11%4.11%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum Initial Deposit£120,000
Minimum Initial Deposit£5,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident

Raisin UK BACB - 3 Month Fixed Term Deposit

Term
3months
Account type
Fixed rate bond
Open with
£1,000
Interest rate
4.1%AER fixed
Protection scheme
FSCS
View deal
No withdrawals or closure permitted during the term of the account.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£1,000.004.04%4.04%4.1%4.1%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum Initial Deposit£120,000
Minimum Initial Deposit£1,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident

Raisin UK - Al Rayan Bank - 6 Month Fixed Term

Term
6Months
Account type
Fixed rate bond
Open with
£1,000
Interest rate
4.25%EPR (gross p.a.)
Protection scheme
FSCS
View deal
EPR is the expected profit rate. To get this profit, your money is invested in ethical, Sharia compliant trading activities. This rate is not guaranteed and it can be adjusted.
No withdrawals or closure permitted during the term of the account.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£5,000.004.21%4.21%4.25%4.25%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£1,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
FSCS logo
Is my money safe?
The FSCS guarantees that the first £120,000 you have saved with a registered bank or building society will be safe even if the business goes bust. However, we can't guarantee that all non-affiliated products on our panel are covered by the FSCS.
What are fixed rate bonds?How do they work?Top featuresOur best dealsHow to choosePros and consWhat happens when the term ends?How to cash inWhat are the risks?AlternativesFAQs
AuthorLucinda O'Brien
Fact checkerCathy Hudson
Last updatedAugust 7th, 2026

What is a fixed rate bond?

A fixed rate bond is a type of savings account that holds your money for a set period of time, known as the term. You're then paid a fixed interest rate on the amount you have in the bond for the duration of the term.

Fixed rate bonds sometimes pay a higher interest rate compared with savings accounts that give you easier access to your money. This is because you won't be able to take cash out or add more money during the fixed term.

A fixed rate bond is a good option for those who already have a lump sum of money, but will only need to access the money in the next few years.

How do fixed rate bonds work?

Fixed rate bonds work by locking your money away for a set term, during which you earn a fixed rate of interest.

The terms on fixed rate bonds can vary from three months to seven years.

However, unlike ordinary savings accounts, most bonds don't let you add money little by little, you need to deposit all the money you want to invest in a lump sum.

The Bank of England's base rate is currently 3.75%, which is the lowest it's been since December 2022. To avoid rates dropping further, now could be a good time to lock in a high rate with a fixed rate account.

Lucinda O'Brien profile
Lucinda O'Brien
Savings expert

Top features of fixed rate bonds

A fixed rate savings account offers a guaranteed interest rate for a fixed period, here are some of its key features:

  • Fixed interest rate - the interest rate is locked in for the full term, so it won't change. This gives certainty about how much you'll earn and protects against falling interest rates in the market.

  • Fixed term length - the term length can vary from three months to seven years, so it's best to choose the account that aligns with your savings goals.

  • Lump sum deposit - with this type of savings account you normally have to deposit an amount of money when you open the account. So there should be a minimum opening balance.

  • Limited or no withdrawals - most fixed rate bonds do not offer withdrawals until the end of the term. If early access is allowed then this will come with penalties or reduced interest.

Why do some savings accounts offer EPR instead of AER?

There are some savings accounts that don't offer interest as an annual equivalent rate (AER), and instead you'll be given an expected profit rate (EPR). This is normally found within Islamic banking and it's important to understand the difference, as this type of savings account is growing in the UK.

So why is it EPR rather than AER? Well, Sharia Banking doesn't allow interest to be earned on its savings accounts. This is strictly forbidden in Islam, so instead you will be paid a profit from what is made during the year. To get this profit, your money is invested in ethical, Sharia compliant trading activities.

To understand how much you can earn, you can compare the EPR percentage with the interest rate offered from traditional banks. However, the EPR rate is not guaranteed, but you should get notice before it's changed.

FSCS logo
Is my money safe?
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) guarantees that the first £120,000 you have saved with a UK-authorised bank or building society (or the first £240,000 for a joint account) will be safe even if the business goes bust.

Our best 1-year fixed rate bond

A fixed rate bond offers guaranteed interest for a specific period, but you won't be able to withdraw until the term ends.

Raisin UK National Bank of Kuwait - 1 Yr Fixed Term Deposit
Raisin UK National Bank of Kuwait - 1 Yr Fixed Term Deposit
1 year
Term
4.71%
AER fixed
£1,000
Open with
FSCS
Protection scheme
How we score our products
Expert verdict
4.8/5
Apply now
Account details
No withdrawals or closure permitted during the term of the account.
Eligibility
Maximum Age
Unlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit
£1,000
Maximum Initial Deposit
£120,000
Permanent UK Resident
Our editors picked this deal by weighing several factors for each product, including the interest rate, withdrawal conditions, minimum opening balance and more.

Our best 3-year fixed rate bond

This fixed rate bond is great for long-term savings goals, as your money will be locked away for 36 months.

Investec 3 Year Fixed Rate Saver
Investec 3 Year Fixed Rate Saver
3 years
Term
5%
AER fixed
£5,000
Open with
FSCS
Protection scheme
How we score our products
Expert verdict
4.8/5
Apply now
Lucinda O'Brien, our savings expert says..
Lucinda O'Brien

This account will give you a guaranteed return on your savings for three years. Interest rates in the savings market are always changing, so this peace of mind can be priceless for some savers. Interest is also paid annually, but you won't be able to make any withdrawals until the end of the term.

Pros and cons
Pros
  • A fixed interest rate for three years
  • FSCS protected
  • Simple application process
Cons
  • No withdrawals for three years
  • Balances of £5,000 to £250,000
Account details
No withdrawals or closure permitted during the term of the account.
Eligibility
Maximum Age
Unlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit
£5,000
Maximum Initial Deposit
£250,000
Permanent UK Resident
Our editors picked this deal by weighing several factors for each product, including the interest rate, withdrawal conditions, minimum opening balance and more.

How to choose the best fixed rate bond

There are different types of fixed rate bonds in the market, so it's important you choose one that suits your needs.

Evaluate your funds

The first thing you need to do is establish how much money you would like to save and when you'll need to access it.

Decide on a timeframe

Once you've made these decisions you can choose the correct length of term for your fixed rate bond, which ranges from three months to seven years.

Compare interest rates

Do your research and compare interest rates for all the fixed rate bonds currently in the market. You can start this research by reviewing our editor's picks above.

Check all the terms and conditions

Finally, don't forget to check all the terms and conditions, including the maximum and minimum deposit and whether there are any penalty fees.

Pros and cons of fixed rate bonds

Pros

Peace of mind that your money is working for you
Guaranteed interest rate for the term of the bond
Fixed rate bonds are virtually risk-free

Cons

You lose access to your money for the term of the bond
You have to pay in a lump sum
You might lose out on the best rate if interest rates rise

What happens at the end of the fixed term?

When the term ends, the bond is said to have matured. Typically, your bank or building society will contact you long before the bond reaches maturity. They will ask what you want to do with your money when the term ends and give you some options to consider.

In most cases, your provider will give you a selection of options to choose from. These could include:

  • Reinvesting the money in a new bond

  • Setting up a new bond with your existing funds and adding an additional amount

  • Reinvesting a proportion of the bond and withdrawing the rest

  • Closing your account and withdrawing all your savings

How to withdraw from a matured fixed rate bond

If your fixed rate bond has matured and you've chosen to cash in your money, follow these three steps.

  1. Go online or phone your bank or building society to close the account. In some cases, you may have to do this in person at a branch

  2. Wait while your bank transfers the money into your account

  3. Decide what you want to do with your money

If you decide on reinvesting your money, it's a good idea to compare the latest rates on offer for a new fixed rate bond, or consider other types of savings accounts or investing products.

You could also speak to a financial adviser for further guidance on what to do.

Are fixed rate bonds safe?

With a fixed rate bond you’re locking away your money at a fixed rate for a set period. So there is a chance that interest rates may rise during that term and you may not earn the best rate possible over the full term of the deal.

At the same time, your original investment may not hold its value in real terms if the interest you’re getting is less than the rate of inflation over your savings period.

The resulting impact of those circumstances may affect your eventual return on investment, but it isn’t nearly as significant as losing the entirety of your savings.

The latter scenario is also highly unlikely as fixed rate bonds are protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to a maximum of £120,000.

If you plan on saving more than that, it's best to split any amount over £120,000 with another bank or provider. Just be sure that the new bank or provider doesn't operate under the same banking licence as your other accounts.

What are the alternatives to fixed rate bonds?

Easy access cash ISAs are just like easy access savings accounts, but all the interest you make is free from income tax. This tax break is less attractive to many since the introduction of the personal savings allowance, which means basic rate taxpayers can earn up to £1,000 in interest a year without paying tax and should generally only consider an easy access ISA if it’s offering a better rate than a traditional savings account. However, higher rate payers only get a £500 savings interest allowance, while additional rate payers don’t get any allowance at all.

Compare cash ISAs

One problem with savings accounts is that if they pay less than inflation the purchasing power of your savings is eroded over time. So, if you’re saving for the long term (more than five years), you might want to consider investing your money. A well-diversified portfolio can generate returns that beat inflation over time. However, there are risks, and volatility means that your balance will fluctuate, and you could even end up with less than you saved. If you are going to invest, consider a stocks and shares ISA so the returns are tax-free. 

Compare stocks and shares ISAs

With a regular saver account, you promise to save a certain amount of cash for a period of time, say between £25 and £250 every month for the next year. Making this commitment generally allows you to access better interest rates than with an easy access account and is also a good way to get into a regular saving habit. Withdrawals are not allowed with some accounts. However, other accounts will let you make one or more cash withdrawal per year, so check for this if you think you might need to access your savings.

These accounts allow you to make withdrawals but only after giving notice. The amount of notice you have to give will be pre-agreed and could be anything from seven to 180 days or more. So, think carefully about whether you might need your money in an emergency, and how quickly you might need to access it if so. The longer the money is locked away, the better the interest rate you’re likely to receive.

Compare notice savings accounts

high interest current account could be a good alternative to an easy access account as there are some accounts on the market offering very competitive interest rates. If you have money sitting in a current account with 0% interest and you can meet the terms and conditions to have an account with a higher rate of interest, then this is also an option worth exploring. 

Compare current accounts

Our best savings rates today - last updated Aug 8 2026

The highest interest rates for our top savings accounts available in the UK. This list is updated daily and it includes promoted products, so the highest interest rates could be further down the table.
Account typeAER
Easy access savings4.55%
Notice savings4.25%
Cash ISAs4.75%
1 year fixed rate bonds4.71%
5 year fixed rate bonds4.80%
Fixed rate bonds5.00%

FAQs

You only have to pay tax on any interest you have earned from a fixed rate bond if it exceeds your Personal Savings Allowance.

However, those earning less than £17,570 also qualify for the "starting rate", which could give you up to an extra £5,000 savings allowance depending on your income.

Under current rules, those earning less than £12,570 would be eligible for the full £5,000, but this entitlement decreases by £1 for each additional £1 you earn in income.

Our best interest rate for a fixed rate bond is currently 5%, as of Aug 8 2026.

It depends. You can open some fixed rate bonds with as little as £1, while others require a minimum deposit of as much as £25,000. 

Yes, you can open a fixed rate bond online. Just like any savings account, you can open a fixed-rate bond online, or by visiting a bank or building society branch.

Yes, you can have more than one fixed rate bond but make sure you keep some money accessible in case of an emergency. Read this guide for help choosing the right savings account.

Yes, you can have a fixed rate bond if you have bad credit as your finances are not checked when you open a savings account. If you need help choosing the right savings account, read this guide.

You may be able to withdraw your money before the term ends, but you'll likely have the pay a penalty. Typically this amount is a number of days’ interest. It's worth checking the terms and conditions of your fixed rate bond before you sign up.

Learn more about savings accounts

From how to choose the right savings account to understanding the tax-free benefits of ISAs, we've got you covered.
What's the best place for your money?
What's the best place for your money?
How can I start saving money for my child?
How can I start saving money for my child?
Are cash ISAs still worth it?
Are cash ISAs still worth it?
Find more guides here

About the author

Lucinda O'Brien profileLucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles. She applies her industry knowledge to ensure readers can make confident financial decisions.

Didn’t find what you were looking for?

More savings options:

Savings accountsCash ISAsCash ISAs for over 60Fixed rate bondsFixed rate ISAsEasy access accountsNotice savings accounts

Investments (capital at risk):

Stocks and shares ISAsJunior ISAsLifetime ISAsPrivate pensionsInvestment products

Join our personal finance newsletter for top deals and insights

You can unsubscribe from emails at any time. For more information about how we process your information, please read our Privacy Notice.

Customer Reviews

Trustpilot stars
Rated 4.1 out of 5
by 1,077 people
Everything you need to gain credit for…
Trustpilot stars
Everything you need to gain credit for your business
Michael Ver-yard
Very fast and efficient. From start to finish it was easy to follow the application.
Trustpilot stars
Very fast and efficient.
SAL
Great website
Trustpilot stars
Great website, very easy to use and compare options. Clear information and really helpful for making decisions quickly.
customer

We’ve been featured in

The GuardianBBCDaily ExpressFinancial TimesDaily Mirror