Compare Best Variable Rate Mortgages August 2026

A variable rate mortgage is a type of home loan where your interest rate can move up or down over time—meaning your monthly repayments can change too.
This makes it different from a fixed-rate mortgage, where your interest rate stays the same for a set period. With a variable deal, your rate can shift based on wider market conditions or decisions made by your lender.
There are three main types of variable rate mortgage:
Standard variable rates (SVRs) – set by your lender and can change at any time
Discounted mortgages - offers a discount on your lender’s SVR for a set period
Tracker mortgages – follows the Bank of England’s base rate and any rise or fall in that rate will have a knock on effect on your interest charges
A standard variable rate mortgage is the default interest rate your mortgage lender sets, and it can go up or down at their discretion. Each lender has their own SVR, and they’re free to change it whenever they like.
While the SVR isn’t directly tied to the Bank of England base rate, it often moves in response to changes in it. Lenders may also adjust their SVR based on things like changes to their own borrowing costs, new regulations, or internal business decisions.
If you're on a fixed, tracker, or discount mortgage, you'll usually be moved onto your lender’s SVR once your deal ends, unless you choose to remortgage.
SVRs are often the most expensive mortgage rates available.
There’s technically no limit to how long you can stay on a variable rate mortgage, especially if you’re on your lender’s SVR. But long-term, it’s rarely the cheapest option.
Tracker and discount mortgages usually last 2 to 5 years, though some lifetime deals are available. If you’re unsure what’s best, a mortgage advisor can help find the most appropriate deal for your circumstances.
A mortgage collar, also known as a “floor” means that the rate will never fall below a certain level. For instance, if your tracker mortgage follows the base rate, the lender might say that the interest rate will never drop below 0.25% – even if the base rate drops to that level.
A mortgage cap is the opposite and means that your interest rate will never rise above a certain level, even if other financial indicators do. Caps are far rarer than floors.
If your tracker or discount mortgage deal ends you will be automatically moved to your lender's standard variable rate. This means your repayments will go up if the SVR is higher than your offer rate. You can choose to shop around and switch to another deal, which should keep your costs lower.
If you’re on the SVR, you can pay off your mortgage fee-free. If you have a tracker or discount mortgage, most providers charge you if you repay or switch to a cheaper deal before the term ends. However, people on lifetime tracker deals usually escape early repayment charges.
Use the links below to find out about other mortgages
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