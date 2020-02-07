Compare Best Variable Rate Mortgages August 2026

Add your details and our mortgage broker Mojo will find the best variable-rate mortgage deals for you
With a variable rate mortgage, the amount of interest you’re charged can go up and down, so your repayments may be different each month.
They work differently to fixed-rate mortgages, where your interest charge is guaranteed to stay the same for a defined period of time.
There are three main types of variable rate mortgage:
Standard variable rates (SVRs) – SVRs are set by the mortgage provider, and they decide how and when to change them
Discounted rates – these are also set by the lender, and are based on a specific discount on another rate, usually their usual SVR
Tracker rates – they are usually linked to the Bank of England’s base rate and any rise or fall in that rate will have a knock on effect on your interest charges.
SVR stands for standard variable rate. This is set by your mortgage lender, and different companies will have different rates, each choosing to put them up or down based on a number of factors.
They are not directly linked to the Bank of England’s base rate, but are still likely to be influenced by any changes to it.
Other factors that might lead to your provider changing your interest rate could be if their cost of borrowing changes, due to regulatory changes or because of internal business targets.
If you took out a fixed, discount or tracker deal, once it comes to an end, you are automatically switched onto the lender’s SVR, unless you choose to remortgage.
Often the SVR is the most expensive option available, but there are benefits to them, such as flexibility to change mortgages at any time and the ability to overpay.
Let us know your details so we can understand your mortgage needs
There are over 10,000 mortgage deals to choose from, so we’ll help you with that
You can apply right away if you like - and we never charge broker fees
Mojo is a free online mortgage broker. We partner with them so you can get all the mortgage support you need in one place.
Mojo will find out about your circumstances, check your eligibility, and search across the whole of market to help you secure the best mortgage for your circumstances.
An expert will be on hand to offer help and advice, and you will be supported through each step of your mortgage application.
YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE
No penalties if you overpay
No early exit fees
Typically lower than fixed rates
The main advantage of an SVR mortgage is flexibility. Other types of mortgages usually have limits on how much you can overpay without incurring penalties. With an SVR, you can pay off as much as you like fee-free. This is useful if you want to use spare cash to pay off your mortgage more quickly.
SVRs also allow you to switch mortgage providers or deals without facing an early exit fee, whereas the vast majority of other mortgages, especially fixed-rate deals, will charge you if you choose to remortgage before the end of the agreed fixed term. If you’re planning to move soon, it may, therefore, be worth staying on an SVR for the time being.
You may find that a lender's SVR is slightly more competitive than a fixed rate deal due to increased financial uncertainty that your monthly repayments could increase significantly.
Expensive
Unpredictable
The main disadvantage of SVRs is that, in the long term, they’re often the most expensive deals available. Over the lifetime of a mortgage, you can pay thousands of pounds more than you need to in interest fees.
The unpredictability of how and when the SVR is changed can also be seen as a negative, as it can be very hard to predict what your future mortgage repayments might be.
You could find that your monthly payments rise sharply with very little warning, so always stay up-to-date with Bank of England interest rate rises and any communications from your lender.
Tracker mortgages are linked to an economic indicator such as the Bank of England base rate. As the indicator goes up and down, your mortgage interest rate will follow it. This can therefore be slightly easier to predict than other variable rates, as the Bank of England’s base rate changes are well-publicised.
Often the rate is a specific percentage over the indicator, for instance, it could be the base rate plus a set percentage. Most tracker mortgage deals last between two to five years, but you can find longer offers.
Longer tracker rate deals may come with a collar or cap, but caps are very rare. A collar (or floor) is a set rate that your mortgage interest rate will not fall below. This means that if the Bank of England base rate (or other financial indicator) falls to 0, but your deal is capped at 0.5%, then you will still have to pay 0.5%.
A cap (or ceiling) is a guarantee that your mortgage will never rise above the defined amount, regardless of what happens to the financial indicator it’s following. For this reason, they are very rare, but also not as competitive as tracker rates without a cap, as they are riskier for the lender.
Each lender sets its own standard variable rate (SVR) for mortgages, which is typically between 2% and 5% above the Bank of England’s base rate.
However, the SVR is set at the lender’s discretion and can go up or down at any time for a number of reasons.
This type of mortgage can be very expensive and, importantly, this is the rate most borrowers will be put on when a mortgage deal ends.
However, the SVR does offer a lot of flexibility with no early repayment charges (ERCs). For this reason, it can sometimes make sense to remain on the SVR for a short period of time – if you're planning to move home soon, for example.
Discount variable-rate mortgages set an interest rate that is a specific percentage less than the lender’s SVR. For example, a lender offering a 1% discount on its SVR of 5%, would charge 4% to the borrower.
The interest rate will go up and down when the lender’s SVR does, but you will keep the same percentage discount on whatever their new rate is. This means your monthly repayments will change too. Deals are usually for a set period of between two and five years, but you can get lifetime discount mortgages.
If you're opting for a variable rate mortgage, be aware of any floors (or collars) as they can minimise the savings you make if your rate drops. A cap (or ceiling) on the other hand offers real peace of mind that your rates will never rise above a certain defined level, and, whilst rare, can be very worthwhile.”Kellie Steed, Mortgages Content Writer
With a variable-rate mortgage, your interest rate can go up and down over time and your monthly repayments will change too. A fixed-rate mortgage guarantees a set interest rate for a fixed period. This means your repayments stay the same.
The interest rates on fixed term deals are typically more expensive than variable rate deals, as you’re paying for the security of knowing that your payments won’t increase if your lender’s variable rate rises.
If you chose to, you could remain on the lender’s SVR indefinitely until the mortgage is paid off, however, that is not usually the cheapest option. Discount variable rate and tracker rate mortgage deals typically range from two to five years, but can also be extended to the entire mortgage term, if preferred.
Given the length of the average mortgage term (25 to 30 years) this is not typically recommended, as interest rates will almost certainly rise over time.
Speak to a mortgage adviser if you are unsure what mortgage type is right for you. They will be able to help you calculate the most appropriate deal for your circumstances.
If your tracker or discount mortgage deal ends you will be automatically moved to your lender's standard variable rate. This means your repayments will go up if the SVR is higher than your offer rate. You can choose to shop around and switch to another deal, which should keep your costs lower.
If you’re on the SVR, you can pay off your mortgage fee-free. If you have a tracker or discount mortgage, most providers charge you if you repay or switch to a cheaper deal before the term ends. However, people on lifetime tracker deals usually escape early repayment charges.
These are charged at a discount on the SVR. For instance, your lender could offer you a deal that is 1% or 2% lower than their SVR. When they change the SVR, your repayments will change too, but with the discount still intact. Usually, these deals last between one and five years, but some have longer terms.
A mortgage collar, also known as a “floor” means that the rate will never fall below a certain level. For instance, if your tracker mortgage follows the base rate, the lender might say that the interest rate will never drop below 0.25% – even if the base rate drops to that level.
A mortgage cap is the opposite and means that your interest rate will never rise above a certain level, even if other financial indicators do. Caps are far rarer than floors.
Choosing a mortgage with the right type of interest rate can save you money and make sure you get a deal you can afford. Here are the differences between fixed, variable, tracker and capped mortgages.Read More
This comparison includes all mortgages that give you a discount on the lender's standard variable rate for a fixed period. The lender can adjust their rates meaning your charges could rise or fall.Read More
Compare mortgages with an interest rate that directly tracks the Bank of England base rate. With a tracker mortgage, your repayments will rise or fall with the base rate of interest.Read More
Comparing mortgages could help you save money. Our broker partner makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.