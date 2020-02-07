Compare Best Variable Rate Mortgages August 2026

What is a variable-rate mortgage?

With a variable rate mortgage, the amount of interest you’re charged can go up and down, so your repayments may be different each month.

They work differently to fixed-rate mortgages, where your interest charge is guaranteed to stay the same for a defined period of time.

There are three main types of variable rate mortgage:

Standard variable rates (SVRs) – SVRs are set by the mortgage provider, and they decide how and when to change them

Discounted rates – these are also set by the lender, and are based on a specific discount on another rate, usually their usual SVR

Tracker rates – they are usually linked to the Bank of England’s base rate and any rise or fall in that rate will have a knock on effect on your interest charges.

What is SVR?

SVR stands for standard variable rate. This is set by your mortgage lender, and different companies will have different rates, each choosing to put them up or down based on a number of factors.

They are not directly linked to the Bank of England’s base rate, but are still likely to be influenced by any changes to it.

Other factors that might lead to your provider changing your interest rate could be if their cost of borrowing changes, due to regulatory changes or because of internal business targets.

If you took out a fixed, discount or tracker deal, once it comes to an end, you are automatically switched onto the lender’s SVR, unless you choose to remortgage.

Often the SVR is the most expensive option available, but there are benefits to them, such as flexibility to change mortgages at any time and the ability to overpay.