Last updated: 7 April 2022

What is gadget insurance?

Gadget and tech insurance covers electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, cameras, tablets and e-readers.

If you’ve ever cracked your phone’s screen or dropped it in the bath, you’ll know that phones aren’t cheap to repair or replace. That’s where gadget insurance can come in handy.

You might be covered for some gadget problems with your existing insurance, but it won’t give you full cover. Most of the time, you aren’t covered for accidental damage, for example. Double-check your existing policies and see what they cover, then think about whether gadget insurance is worth having.

What items can electronic gadgets insurance cover?

If you’ve got an electronic device that you rely on, use a lot or have spent a lot of money on, you can protect it with gadget insurance.

The best gadget insurance covers almost all electronic devices, such as:

smartphones

laptops

cameras

tablets

e-readers

games consoles

smartwatches

Some insurers only give you home gadget insurance if your devices are less than six months old, so check the policy carefully. You might need more flexibility, so shop around if necessary to find the best provider for you.

What am I insured for if I cover my gadget?

With most gadget insurance, providers protect you against:

Theft: gadgets can be appealing to thieves

Loss: if you lose your phone outside your home

Accidental damage: such as if you drop your phone and crack the screen

Mechanical breakdown: if your gadget dies after your warranty runs out (this comes with the very best gadget insurance policies)

Water damage: if you drop your phone in water

Wear and tear aren’t usually covered.

Are there any exclusions I should be aware of?

All gadget insurance policies have different exclusions, so read yours carefully. Here are a few examples of the types of exclusion you might see:

Loss: you might not be covered if you left your gadget on display in your car

Theft: if your gadget is stolen from your home when it wasn’t locked away, you may not be covered

Manufacturer: you might not be covered for faults if your device is still under warranty

Proof of purchase: to make a claim, you need a receipt or other proof of purchase

Can you get multi-gadget insurance?

Yes. If you’ve got lots of gadgets in your house, you can get an umbrella policy to insure them all. Multi-gadget insurance can be a good option if you’ve got a family of tech lovers. It can be cheaper because most insurers offer a discount when you add more than one gadget to your policy.

You can add the following devices to one gadget insurance policy:

mobile phones

iPads, tablets and e-readers

laptops

MP3 players

smartwatches

cameras

Find out more about multi-device insurance.

Do I need gadget insurance?

A good way to decide if you need tech insurance is to ask yourself whether you could afford to replace your device if something happened to it. If you can’t, you should think about taking out gadget insurance.

Don’t forget to check your existing policies. Your contents or travel insurance might give you some cover, as might your bank account package.

Check whether the gadget insurance cover offered by your existing policies is enough for your needs. Also, look at the excess you’d have to pay because it can be much higher than with dedicated gadget insurance.

Shop around to find the best gadget insurance

Use this comparison to find the best gadget insurance cover at the best price. Get as many quotes as possible and compare them.

Think about the following to help you make your decision:

Cover options: consider what you need to protect your gadgets against, then find a policy that offers this sort of cover. You might have to pay extra for extras such as loss or theft cover

Monthly cost: this varies depending on how many gadgets you insure, what cover you have, and the excess you choose. Look for the lowest cost option after you’ve decided what cover you need

Maximum cover: the most an insurer will pay for any single item on your policy. Check how much your gadgets cost and find a policy that will pay out enough for you to replace them if you need to claim

Excess: how much you pay towards each claim you make. You can usually choose how much you’re willing to pay. The monthly cost is higher if you have a low excess. Think about what you’re prepared to pay towards claims, and look for a policy that offers this

Here’s how to decide what cover is right for you.

How do I compare gadget insurance?

First, decide which devices you want to insure. Then decide on which type of cover you want. Finally, compare quotes to find the best value gadget insurance for your needs.

When can I make a claim on my small gadget insurance?

It depends on your specific policy; they all have different rules. Sometimes gadget cover doesn’t let you claim until a certain time has passed since you took out the policy. Check the details of each gadget policy when you compare to make sure you have found the best one for your needs.

How quickly will my insurance provider be able to help me?

Every insurer is different. Some of the best gadget insurance companies might send you a replacement device within 24 hours. This fast service can be great for businesses that depend on certain gadgets, such as phones or laptops.

If you think it would be very important to get a device replaced quickly, look out for this feature when you compare gadget cover.

How can I save money on gadget insurance?

It’s more important to get the right level of cover than it is to find a cheap gadget policy, but you’ll want to find the best value gadget insurance that meets your needs.

By shopping around, you can save money. The gadget cover comparison above includes a range of policies, and you can use it to find the best cover for you at the lowest price.

If you find cheap gadget cover, do your research before going ahead. Read the policy carefully and check reviews to make sure you’re happy with the level of cover offered. Reviews are an excellent way to see what experiences others have had with specific insurers.