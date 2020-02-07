Compare insurance policies that can cover your tech for incidents such as accidental damage, breakdown, loss or theft.
Last updated: 7 April 2022
Gadget and tech insurance covers electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, cameras, tablets and e-readers.
If you’ve ever cracked your phone’s screen or dropped it in the bath, you’ll know that phones aren’t cheap to repair or replace. That’s where gadget insurance can come in handy.
You might be covered for some gadget problems with your existing insurance, but it won’t give you full cover. Most of the time, you aren’t covered for accidental damage, for example. Double-check your existing policies and see what they cover, then think about whether gadget insurance is worth having.
If you’ve got an electronic device that you rely on, use a lot or have spent a lot of money on, you can protect it with gadget insurance.
The best gadget insurance covers almost all electronic devices, such as:
smartphones
laptops
cameras
tablets
e-readers
games consoles
smartwatches
Some insurers only give you home gadget insurance if your devices are less than six months old, so check the policy carefully. You might need more flexibility, so shop around if necessary to find the best provider for you.
With most gadget insurance, providers protect you against:
Theft: gadgets can be appealing to thieves
Loss: if you lose your phone outside your home
Accidental damage: such as if you drop your phone and crack the screen
Mechanical breakdown: if your gadget dies after your warranty runs out (this comes with the very best gadget insurance policies)
Water damage: if you drop your phone in water
Wear and tear aren’t usually covered.
All gadget insurance policies have different exclusions, so read yours carefully. Here are a few examples of the types of exclusion you might see:
Loss: you might not be covered if you left your gadget on display in your car
Theft: if your gadget is stolen from your home when it wasn’t locked away, you may not be covered
Manufacturer: you might not be covered for faults if your device is still under warranty
Proof of purchase: to make a claim, you need a receipt or other proof of purchase
Yes. If you’ve got lots of gadgets in your house, you can get an umbrella policy to insure them all. Multi-gadget insurance can be a good option if you’ve got a family of tech lovers. It can be cheaper because most insurers offer a discount when you add more than one gadget to your policy.
You can add the following devices to one gadget insurance policy:
mobile phones
iPads, tablets and e-readers
laptops
MP3 players
smartwatches
cameras
A good way to decide if you need tech insurance is to ask yourself whether you could afford to replace your device if something happened to it. If you can’t, you should think about taking out gadget insurance.
Don’t forget to check your existing policies. Your contents or travel insurance might give you some cover, as might your bank account package.
Check whether the gadget insurance cover offered by your existing policies is enough for your needs. Also, look at the excess you’d have to pay because it can be much higher than with dedicated gadget insurance.
Use this comparison to find the best gadget insurance cover at the best price. Get as many quotes as possible and compare them.
Think about the following to help you make your decision:
Cover options: consider what you need to protect your gadgets against, then find a policy that offers this sort of cover. You might have to pay extra for extras such as loss or theft cover
Monthly cost: this varies depending on how many gadgets you insure, what cover you have, and the excess you choose. Look for the lowest cost option after you’ve decided what cover you need
Maximum cover: the most an insurer will pay for any single item on your policy. Check how much your gadgets cost and find a policy that will pay out enough for you to replace them if you need to claim
Excess: how much you pay towards each claim you make. You can usually choose how much you’re willing to pay. The monthly cost is higher if you have a low excess. Think about what you’re prepared to pay towards claims, and look for a policy that offers this
First, decide which devices you want to insure. Then decide on which type of cover you want. Finally, compare quotes to find the best value gadget insurance for your needs.
It depends on your specific policy; they all have different rules. Sometimes gadget cover doesn’t let you claim until a certain time has passed since you took out the policy. Check the details of each gadget policy when you compare to make sure you have found the best one for your needs.
Every insurer is different. Some of the best gadget insurance companies might send you a replacement device within 24 hours. This fast service can be great for businesses that depend on certain gadgets, such as phones or laptops.
If you think it would be very important to get a device replaced quickly, look out for this feature when you compare gadget cover.
It’s more important to get the right level of cover than it is to find a cheap gadget policy, but you’ll want to find the best value gadget insurance that meets your needs.
By shopping around, you can save money. The gadget cover comparison above includes a range of policies, and you can use it to find the best cover for you at the lowest price.
If you find cheap gadget cover, do your research before going ahead. Read the policy carefully and check reviews to make sure you’re happy with the level of cover offered. Reviews are an excellent way to see what experiences others have had with specific insurers.
Possibly. It depends on whether loss is included in your policy. Some insurers include it automatically, but you may need to pay extra to cover it.
Yes, some insurers offer a discount if you take out a multi-device policy. You can find such policies using our comparison.
They might be, but you may not be able to claim for accidental damage or loss away from home. Here is more information.
Possibly. Some insurers may repair your gadget instead or provide you with a new one that is similar but not an exact match. Check whether new-for-old cover is included.
No, you can only insure gadgets you buy brand new or those that have been refurbished to the manufacturer’s standards.
Yes, most policies include up to 90 days of cover anywhere in the world.
We include gadget insurance policies from our panel of direct insurers, who are all regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay extra, and it does not affect the deal you get.
