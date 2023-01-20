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We compare business and consumer products from leading brands in financial services

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Our comparison platform is completely free to use and we encourage everyone to use it for research and apply for products with confidence.

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Competitive rates

We work with some of the biggest UK brands offering offering a wide range of financial products at competitive rates for our users.

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We’re passionate about helping people and businesses to make confident financial decisions, so we’ve written hundreds of helpful guides, insights and case studies.

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We’ve been around for nearly two decades and a lot has happened during that time, but our commitment to supporting our customers hasn't changed.

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Current accounts

Current accounts can offer features like interest-free overdrafts, free use abroad, cashback on bills, high interest on positive balances and some will even pay you to switch.

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Cash ISAs

A cash ISA is a tax-free savings account, meaning you keep all the interest you earn. You can currently save up to £20,000 in a cash ISA per tax year, making it an effective way to grow your money.

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Unsecured loans

An unsecured (or personal) loan isn’t backed by assets like a home or car. Rates depend on your credit history, with funds paid directly into your account and repaid in fixed monthly instalments.

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Why should I compare?

Find the product that works best for you

By comparing products you might find that what you thought you needed, isn't what will work best for your circumstances.

Browse several products in one place

See all the products available to you in one place, so you can make an informed decision without the hassle of having to go from provider to provider.

Comparing saves you money

While it may be more comfortable to go with brands you're familiar with, going with one you may not have heard of might save you hundreds of pounds without sacrificing essential features.

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Discover the right products for your business milestones

0-12 months

Starting your business

So, you’ve decided to take a leap and start your own business. But where do you begin? The first stage should focus on creating a solid business plan -  be prepared to conduct thorough market research to understand your competitors and customers’ needs. You’ll also need to outline your business goals and decide what funding you’ll need to achieve them. 

Managing your finances is essential, but the good news is there are products that can support your business. For example, business bank accounts can help entrepreneurs to easily keep track of their finances.

Compare business bank accounts

Business bank account top pick
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Zempler Bank Business Account

This hassle-free bank account can be opened in minutes and it comes with handy features like cashflow tracking and online banking.

  • No monthly fee

  • Overdraft available up to £10,000 (subject to approval) 

  • FSCS protection up to £120,000

Editor insights

Insights

The big impact of small funding: how far could £1,000, £5,000 or £10,000 take your business?

For many aspiring entrepreneurs, a relatively small loan of between £100 and £5,000 could be enough to turn an idea into a working business. But getting hold of that money isn’t always easy.

Read more

Business - insight - The big impact of small funding

Make sense of your money

Explore expert written guides that turn complex financial topics into easily digestible information.

55 business ideas to kick-start in the UK this year (2026 guide)

Thinking of starting a business? Here are 55 practical ideas to help you get started, including AI spinoffs, low-cost options and home-based working.

Read more

Making Tax Digital for Income Tax: your step-by-step guide to MTD

Learn how to keep digital records, send updates and stay HMRC-compliant with this straightforward walkthrough of Making Tax Digital.

Read more

What's the best place for your money?

Knowing what to do with savings can be difficult, especially with inflation so high. Here is what you can do if you have money to invest.

Read more

Stay updated on Making Tax Digital

Tax returns are changing. Get expert updates and practical guidance to help you get MTD-ready with confidence.

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