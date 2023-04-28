Are savings accounts keeping up with the Bank of England’s base rate?

Interest rates on savings have increased over the past year, but that’s only part of the story.

That is because, despite the rises, interest rates on most savings accounts are now lagging behind the Bank of England base rate, while inflation is more than double even the best rates on savings accounts.

This means savers might be feeling disappointed as their money is ultimately losing purchasing power as prices rise faster than their interest can keep up with.

However, there are some savings accounts that are aligning with the base rate and could provide a good opportunity to lock in a competitive interest rate for years to come.

Boosting interest

At the beginning of this year, interest rates had increased by more than 400% in a year, which was some positive news for savers if they had a lump sum to save.

Similarly, our data highlighted in February that easy access savings accounts were paying people more than they had in years, with banks boosting rates to above 3%. The increase of interest rates on savings is always welcomed, but it hasn’t reached the heights that some might have expected.

Banks are not required to increase their rates to match the Bank of England’s (BoE) base rate. Instead, banks focus on balancing the money they have in deposits with the amount they lend.

If they need more deposits, then they might increase interest rates to entice savers and beat their competitors. This means the banks are more interested in their rivals than the BoE’s activity.