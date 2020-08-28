What is an innovative finance ISA? Our IFISA guide

An innovative finance ISA lets you use your tax-free ISA allowance while investing in peer-to-peer (P2P) lending. P2P lending is a form of investing where you lend money directly to borrowers and businesses by using an online portal for the exchange of cash. The borrowers then pay back the borrowed amount, with interest on top. The interest they pay is the return you get on your investment. You earn this interest tax-free. Investors (IFISA holders) are matched up with borrowers. A borrower could be a business, an individual or a property developer. So, with an innovative finance ISA, your ISA account contains P2P loans. With a cash ISA it contains cash and with a stocks and shares ISA it contains stocks and shares. Lifetime ISAs are a form of cash or stocks and Shares ISAs available exclusively to 18 to 40-year-olds for the purpose of buying a home or saving for later life. Anyone eligible for a lifetime ISA can put in up to £4,000 of their allowance each tax year until they turn 50 and get a 25% boost to their investment.

Make the most of your tax-free ISA. Compare investment accounts

How does an IFISA work? An IFISA works by lending your money to borrowers in return for a set amount of interest. The calculations are based on how long you’re prepared to leave your money untouched for. You’re allowed to pay your full ISA allowance into your innovative finance ISA, if you choose to. For the current tax year, the ISA allowance is £20,000. The tax year runs from 6th April to the 5th April. What are the risks associated with having an Innovative Finance ISA? While an IFISA can be great for some people, there are also lots of risks associated with having one. It’s a much riskier option than a cash ISA, although you could earn more interest. You can reduce risk by spreading your cash across multiple loans. The risks include … Defaulting : An innovative finance ISA works like a loan. That means there is a chance the borrowers could default on their repayments.

Inadequate contingency fund : Most of the companies that offer innovative finance ISAs have a backup or reserve fund set up. It’s a way of protecting your money against any borrowers who default on their repayments. But you should be aware that this fund may not cover you if multiple borrowers default at the same time.

No FSCS protection : Innovative finance ISAs aren’t protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). This means your money could be at risk if you save with an IFISA online portal that goes bust.

Slow cash withdrawal: If you want to withdraw money from your innovative finance ISA, the process can be slow. You may have to wait some time before you can access your money.

Earn interest tax free with a cash ISA. Compare cash ISAs

Choosing an IFISA When it comes to choosing an innovative finance ISA, you need to look at factors including: How long you’ll have to tie your money up for

What return you’ll get

Minimum deposits

Management costs

The online platform or portal’s track record

How risky a bet is the borrower You’re looking for high returns and low (or no) fees, plus a reliable IFISA portal. How many innovative finance IFISAs can you have? You can only open and pay into one IFISA at a time. But you can also pay into other types of ISA, too. So you could have one cash ISA, one lifetime ISA, one stocks and shares ISA and one innovative finance ISA all open at once. You just need to make sure you don’t exceed your ISA allowance across all your ISAs. Your ISA allowance is £20,000 for the current tax year.

For example, you could pay £5,000 into a cash ISA, £3,000 into a stocks and shares ISA and still pay in up to £12,000 into an IFISA. The amount in each ISA can be split however you like, as long as it doesn’t exceed £20,000 across all three.