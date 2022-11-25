|Trading Platform
|Platform Fee
|Share dealing charge
|Investment Options
|Degiro
|£0
|£2.75 (UK)
|Shares, ETFs, options, futures
|IG
|£0
|£0 (UK)
|Shares, ETFs, investment trusts
|Interactive Investor
|From £5.99 per month
|£3.99 (UK and US)
|Shares, funds, investment trusts, ETFs
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|0.35% a year (capped at £12.50 per month)
|Up to £6.95
|Shares, ETFs, funds, bonds, investment trusts
|Saxo Markets
|£0
|From 0.08% (Minimum £3 UK)
|Shares, ETFs, funds, bonds
This is the amount of money you've set aside for investing. You should never invest more than you can afford to lose.
This is the amount of time you're willing to leave your money invested between buying and selling stock.
Risk is the uncertainty you face when making an investment. It's the size of potential gain versus the potential loss.
A bear market is a market environment where a major index or stock falls 20% or more from its recent highs. It’s the opposite of a bull market.
Blue-chip stocks are the stocks of large, industry-leading companies, typically with good reputations. The term was derived from blue gambling chips, the highest-valued chips in casinos.
A firm or person who executes your buy and sell orders for stocks or other securities. Some brokers also provide advisory services.
A bull market is the opposite of a bear market and is a market experiencing a prolonged period of increasing stock prices that are at least 20% above a recent low.
Day trading is the practice of buying and selling a stock or security within the same trading day, often with the intention of profiting from small fluctuations in price.
An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is the first sale or offering of a stock by a company to the public.
A collection of assets that makes up a trader or investor’s portfolio. Your portfolio can contain a single stock or an infinite number of stocks and other securities.
A stop-loss order directs a stockbroker or share trader to sell a stock when it reaches a predetermined price. It is usually used by investors who want to limit their potential losses on a particular share.
Volatility can either refer to an individual stock's price movements or the movements of a financial index. Stocks that fluctuate wildly in price over a short period of time are considered highly volatile, while those that move slowly are deemed less volatile.
A share dealing account is used to purchase and sell shares. There are numerous accounts offering different features and charges, so review your options carefully to find one that fits your specific needs and investment targets.
You can start online trading by opening an online stock trading account. Once the account is opened, transfer the amount of money you plan to trade into the account. Once in place, that money can be used to buy and sell shares.
No, the company must be listed on a stock exchange such as the London Stock Exchange (LSE) or Alternative Investment Market (AIM). Do your research to check which exchange is best for you.
After a broker has been instructed to carry out a trade, they will try to find another broker looking to trade in the same shares. They will then negotiate a price for the shares and strike the deal.
How much you pay will depend on when the deal is made, rather than when you placed the order. During working hours, most brokers offer a ‘Quote and Deal’ instruction, where you’re given the best price and usually have 15 seconds to accept.
If this isn’t possible, the broker must locate a specialist who offers the types of share they’ve been instructed to trade. You could choose an order that gets the broker to buy at the best price possible when they find a deal, or you can set limits for the maximum you’re willing to pay or the minimum price at which you’re prepared to sell.
Processes vary by broker, so check what kinds of orders you can make with your chosen provider.
Consider signing up for an account with frequent trader rates if you think you’ll make multiple trades per month – this could reduce the cost of each individual trade, although you should always check each company’s terms before signing up.
Yes. Your profits are subject to CGT (Capital Gains Tax) and you may pay a 0.5% Stamp Duty charge when you buy shares. Find out more about investment tax here.
The best share dealing account depends on each person’s circumstances and investing goals. Compare features to choose the one best suited for your particular needs.
Below you can find a list of our share dealing pages:
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Very fast and efficient. From start to finish it was easy to follow the application.
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