You will not need to pay tax on your profit or purchases if your shares are held in an ISA or SIPP. If they are not, you may need to pay two forms of taxes.

Stamp Duty Reserve Tax (SDRT). This charges 0.5% of the trade's value if you buy UK shares that are settled through CREST (the UK electronic settlement system). If you buy shares using a stock transfer form rather than electronically and the transaction is over £1,000 you pay Stamp Duty at 0.5%.

Capital Gains Tax (CGT). When you sell your shares and make a profit, you are required to pay tax on the gains you made. The rate at which CGT is charged depends on which income tax bracket you are in and how much money you make from the sale.