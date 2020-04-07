Saving for your dream can be tough; our savings guides will help you determine the fastest route to your savings target by maximising the potential of your nest egg along the way.
An emergency savings fund can be a godsend when life sends you a curve ball. Here’s how to start an emergency fund for those urgent unexpected bills.Read More
Follow our step-by-step guide to creating a monthly spending budget to take control of your finances.Read More
A regular savings account can be a great place to save for a big purchase. This guide explains what you need to know about regular savings accounts.Read More
Find out what you need to know about interest rates with this comprehensive guide and watch your savings pot grow.Read More
Find out how to recover lost assets and trace lost savings and dormant bank accounts quickly and free of charge with our step-by-step guide.Read More
Do you need to pay tax on interest from your savings accounts? Find out when tax is due and how to make sure you’re not paying more than necessary.Read More
Deciding whether to pay off debt or build a savings pot first isn’t always easy. Here’s what you need to know.Read More
Premium bonds are a popular way to save, but unlike other methods of saving, they don’t pay any interest on the money you deposit.Read more
You could be forgiven for thinking there’s no real difference between a cash ISA and a standard savings account. But even if they look and work in a similar way, ISAs have qualities that set them apart, as we explain here.Read more
When you are starting to save, you have several choices about where to put your money. You can save into a traditional savings account or choose a savings bond. We explain the pros and cons of both traditional savings accounts and bonds.Read more
If you want your child’s money to work hard for them you should consider transferring their child trust fund to a junior ISA. We explain why and how to proceed.Read more
It’s never too early to start saving for your child, and there’s no shortage of savings accounts for little ones. But which is best? Here, we explore the various child savings options.Read more
We explore whether investing in Premium Bonds is worth it or whether you’re better off looking elsewhere.Read more
Knowing what to do with savings can be difficult, especially with inflation so high. Here is what you can do if you have money to invest.Read more
It is the third type of ISA that exists alongside the cash ISA and the stocks and shares ISA. Here is how the innovative finance ISA works.Read more
Borrowing costs money. A lender will usually charge a borrower a percentage of the money lent, rather than a flat fee. This is called interest. This guide covers the basics of how interest works, what it is and what it means for your finances.Read more
Whether you have a cash ISA or are thinking of getting one, you need to know if it's still a good place to invest your money. Here is how to work out if ISAs are worth it for you.Read more
Islamic or Sharia banking follows set guidelines taken from Islamic teachings. Here's what you need to know about how it works and how it could help you bank ethically.Read more
If you move your ISA to another provider incorrectly you could end up losing your savings' tax-free status. Here is how to transfer your ISA and continue building up your tax-free savings.Read more