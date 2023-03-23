Why the Bank of England keeps raising rates

We thought this might be the one, the first time since 2021 that the Bank of England didn’t raise interest rates. It wasn’t.

Just when inflation looked like it was dropping, it rose again - impervious, it seems, to ten interest rate rises in a row.

So why are the Bank of England still doing it? After 11 rises in a row- equalling the all time record in the 329 years of the Bank of England’s history, and the last one came with a few months off in the middle - isn’t it time to stop and try something new?

The answer, sadly, is that because against today’s inflation the Bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee is trapped between a rock and a hard place, and shooting to wound, not kill.

Because while domestic rate rises can barely scratch the international inflation monster, they’re more than enough to kill the UK economy.

So the Bank is walking a line - sliding interest rates up as slowly as it can, taking aim at inflation in six months, or a year’s time, rather than inflation today.