How do no deposit mortgages work?

Every mortgage has a loan to value (LTV) ratio, which is the percentage of your home's value that has been purchased with a mortgage as opposed to any money you supply.

This could be in the form of a deposit you have saved or equity from your current home – in other words the amount of money you would get after you sold your home and paid back your current mortgage.

100% LTV means the mortgage covers the whole amount. For example, if your house costs £180,000, you would borrow the full £180,000 through a 100% mortgage.