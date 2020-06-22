What is interest?

Interest rates are important for both borrowers and savers.

How does interest work?

Interest when you borrow money

For borrowers, the interest rate offered by your lender dictates how much it will cost you in addition to the amount you repay.

The rate you pay is usually advertised as an annual percentage of the amount you owe, though this rate can change over time.

Interest when you save money

For savers, the interest rate on your savings account indicates the return you will get for keeping money there.

When you save money with a bank or building society, you are essentially lending them your cash. Therefore they pay you interest in the same way you pay a credit card company when they lend you money.

Taking out a loan or a mortgage

When you take out a loan – or a mortgage if you're buying a house – your lender will offer you an interest rate. The amount that you owe will increase by this percentage until you pay it off.

Some mortgages offer fixed rates (e.g. 2.49% for five years), while others will be variable based on the Bank of England base rate (e.g. base rate +1.54% for two years).

The best option for you will depend on your financial circumstances and the current economic state. Taking out a fixed mortgage will give you certainty for a period of time, though a variable mortgage might save you money.

If national interest rates suddenly rise, a variable mortgage could leave with sharp repayment increases.

If interest rates fall and you have a fixed mortgage, you would be unable to take advantage of the cheaper cost of borrowing.

The below graph shows a fixed rate mortgage (orange) maintain the same rate as a variable mortgage (purple) fluctuates. In 2018 and 2019 the fixed rate is cheaper, but in 2020 it is more expensive.

Compound interest

This is where borrowing and saving gets a bit complicated. Your interest rate does not just apply to the amount you have borrowed or saved, but also to the interest accrued.

For example, if you are in debt and during a given period (usually a month or a year, though sometimes weeks or days) you do not pay off more than your interest rate, in the following period the rate of interest will apply to the amount you borrowed plus the interest.

This also applies to savings, but in reverse. If you do not withdraw more than your interest rate, you will start to earn interest on that amount too.