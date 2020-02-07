Credit scores explained

Everything you need to know about credit scores in the UK - from how to check yours, how to improve it, what to do if you have a CCJ and how long it stays on your report
Whether you realise it or not, there are three agencies that compile reports and assign a score to every UK adult over 18.
Read on for our primer on how credit scores work in the UK, what goes into reports, how to check yours and what banks and other lenders can see when they look you up.
You might be surprised to find out just how many companies look at your credit report before they decide whether to offer you a contract.
This is what happens when they either like, or dislike what they see.
Your credit record has a big impact on the type of loan you can get and how much it will cost. Here is how your credit history affects your loan application and what you can do about it.
Being turned down for credit is inconvenient and worrying, especially if you don't know why it's happened. Find out why your application might have been rejected by the bank and what you can do about it.
Here is how to deal with a declined credit application, and what you can do to improve your chances next time.
While there's no such thing as a "failing" credit score, as each lender has its own criteria, a better score means more options.
Put simply, a better credit score means you get offered better rates, bigger credit balances and will be accepted by more people.
So here's how to clean up your report.
You can take these steps to improve your credit score and increase your chances of getting accepted for credit in the future.
When your individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) finally ends you're well and truly free and clear and your money is your own again. A happy day indeed!
There are lots of things that can cause a credit score to drop. Here we explain the most common reasons and how to rectify them.
If you are struggling to keep up with your loan payments, consolidating your debts could help you take back control. Here is how it works and when you should do it.
Registering to vote doesn't just mean you can exercise your rights and get a say in who runs the country – it has fairly hefty financial benefits too. Here's what you need to know
If you fail to make debt payments on time, you could be issued with a default. Here's what you need to know about them and what to do next
Getting rejected by a lender hurts. Not just by interrupting your plans, but also by actually lowering your credit score too.
The good news is there are ways you can minimise the chance of being told "no", regardless of your score.
Here's what you can do to boost your chances of getting a deal:
You can get a personal loan with bad credit, but the rates will likely be high. It can be harder to get a loan with bad credit, and it may be worth trying to improve your score before you apply for a loan.
You could still get a mortgage even if you have bad credit and have missed payments before if you know where to look. Here is how to get a bad credit mortgage.
If you have struggled with debt in the past, you may still be able to get a credit card. Here is how to get a credit card with a poor credit history and start to rebuild your credit record for the future.
Here is how to improve your chances of getting accepted for a credit card.
If you're looking for a personal loan but are concerned about whether you'll be accepted, our guide can help you learn what lenders are looking for and how to find the easiest to be approved for.
There's no denying that defaults, IVAs and bankruptcy will lower your credit score - but the good news is they don't last forever.
However, they can linger for longer than you might expect.
This is how long they will stay on your report for:
If you miss repayments on a credit card or loan, you could end up with a default. This marker goes on your credit file and impacts your score. Here's everything you need to know.
As if having a county court judgment issued against you isn't bad enough, the fact that it'll damage your credit score is no laughing matter. Here we look at the effect a county court judgment can have on your financial prospects and what you can do about it.
Becoming bankrupt is one way of dealing with debts, but it will affect your credit rating. Here we explain everything you need to know.