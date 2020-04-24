Credit scores explained
Everything you need to know about credit scores in the UK - from how to check yours, how to improve it, what to do if you have a CCJ and how long it stays on your report
How credit scores really work
Whether you realise it or not, there are three agencies that compile reports and assign a score to every UK adult over 18. Read on for our primer on how credit scores work in the UK, what goes into reports, how to check yours and what banks and other lenders can see when they look you up.
What is a credit record?
A credit score is a record of your financial history, including details of when you have borrowed money and the repayments you have made. Here is what else it shows.Read more
How does credit scoring work?
Your credit score affects any application you make for credit from loans to mortgages to credit cards - but how exactly is your score worked out? We take a look at who decides your credit score and what you can do about it.Read more
How long does a default stay on your credit report
If you miss repayments on a credit card or loan, you could end up with a default. This marker goes on your credit file and impacts your score. Here’s everything you need to know.Read more
How do credit reference agencies work?
Credit reference agencies are the go-to places for banks and other lenders after they get requests for credit from the likes of you and me. This is why it’s important to know who they are and how they workWhat they already know about you
Compare credit building credit cards
If you've never borrowed before or you have a poor credit history, a credit building credit card could help you improve your credit score.
Why credit scores matter
You might be surprised to find out just how many companies look at your credit report before they decide whether to offer you a contract.
This is what happens when they either like, or dislike what they see.
What should I do if my credit application is declined
Here is how to deal with a declined credit application, and what you can do to improve your chances next time.Read more
Compare bad credit loans
Not every lender requires a perfect credit score. Check out our best loans for bad credit to see if you can get a better deal on your borrowing if you have a poor credit history.
Improving your credit score
While there's no such thing as a "failing" credit score, as each lender has its own criteria, a better score means more options.
Put simply, a better credit score means you get offered better rates, bigger credit balances and will be accepted by more people.
So here's how to clean up your report.
How to improve your credit score
You can take these steps to improve your credit score and increase your chances of getting accepted for credit in the future.Read more
Why is my credit score going down?
There are lots of things that can cause a credit score to drop. Here we explain the most common reasons and how to rectify them.Read more
How to check if you are on the electoral roll
Registering to vote doesn’t just mean you can exercise your rights and get a say in who runs the country – it has fairly hefty financial benefits too. Here’s what you need to knowHow to check the electoral roll
How to deal with defaults on your debt
If you fail to make debt payments on time, you could be issued with a default. Here’s what you need to know about them and what to do nextWhat to do after a default
Compare credit cards for bad credit
Find credit cards with the features you need that could accept you even if you have bad credit
Your options with a bad credit score
Getting rejected by a lender hurts. Not just by interrupting your plans, but also by actually lowering your credit score too.
The good news is there are ways you can minimise the chance of being told "no", regardless of your score.
Here's what you can do to boost your chances of getting a deal:
How to borrow money with bad credit
You can get a personal loan with bad credit, but the rates will likely be high. It can be harder to get a loan with bad credit, and it may be worth trying to improve your score before you apply for a loan.More on borrowing with bad credit
How To Get Accepted For A Credit Card
It's easy to apply for a credit card. But how can you increase your chances of getting your credit card application approved?Read more
Debt consolidation loans for bad credit
Designed to help you pay off your debts faster, bad credit consolidation loans offer a range of interest rates and term lengths to suit your personal circumstances.
Clearing black marks from your credit report
There's no denying that defaults, IVAs and bankruptcy will lower your credit score - but the good news is they don't last forever.
However, they can linger for longer than you might expect.
This is how long they will stay on your report for:
How long does bankruptcy stay on your credit report?
Becoming bankrupt is one way of dealing with debts, but it will affect your credit rating. Here we explain everything you need to know.It does clear eventually