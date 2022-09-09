You might be able to save money by doing a pension transfer, but there's lots to think about before choosing the right new pension for you r needs.

First, check whether the management fees are lower elsewhere. You should also check other costs such as platform fees, investment charges, transaction fees, and charges for accessing your money at retirement.

Second, check how much it costs to transfer your pension fund to make sure you’d save overall. For instance, you may be charged an exit fee by your existing pension company. You may also be charged set up fees by your new provider.

Third, check for any benefits you could lose by transferring. Look for special features, such as a guaranteed annuity rate, and check whether transferring could impact the age you can access your money. Be warned, you could lose out on special features by transferring, such as accessing your pension at 55 rather than 57.

Fourth, check the rules around advice. You may need to consult and pay for a financial adviser before transferring, for instance if you want to move a DB pot worth more than £30,000 into a DC scheme. You will also need advice if you’re transferring a DC pot with guaranteed benefits worth more than £30,000.

Finally, check your pension provider’s transfer rules before you switch. It's important to avoid any nasty surprises and to get the full picture before you go ahead.