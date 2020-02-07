If you've got different pensions from various jobs and you want to consolidate them into one single pot

If you can get access to a wider range of funds

If a different company would charge you less for managing your pension fund

A pension transfer is when you move your pension savings to another provider. There are a few reasons you might be interested in doing a pension transfer, for example:

Should I transfer my pension?

You could save money by doing a pension transfer, but there's lots to think about before making a move.

First, check whether the management fees are lower elsewhere.

Second, check how much it costs to transfer your pension fund to make sure you’d save overall. For instance, you may be charged a fee by your existing pension company.

Third, check for any benefits you could lose by transferring. Look for special features, such as a guaranteed annuity rate, and check whether transferring could impact the age you can access your money.

Finally, check your pension provider’s transfer rules before you switch. It's important to avoid any nasty surprises and to get the full picture before you go ahead.

Plus, you might lose out on special features by transferring, such as accessing your pension at 55 rather than 57.

How to transfer pension providers

Before making any decisions on transferring your pensions, you might want to talk to a pension transfer specialist to get some advice. They can help you make the right decision for your circumstance and understand the pitfalls.

If you’re thinking about transferring a defined benefit or final salary pension and the value is worth more than £30,000 – advice is a legal requirement.

Even with a defined contribution workplace pension, you might have to take advice. For instance, if you have “safeguarded benefits” worth more than £30,000, such as a guaranteed annuity rate.

If you decide to go ahead with a pensions transfer, you need to contact both your existing and chosen provider.

You’ll need to get the transfer value, which is how much your pension savings are worth. You then need to apply to your new scheme. Your new provider may ask you to fill in an application form, or they might have an online process. Your current scheme may also need you to fill in some forms.