Compare fees, charges and investment strategies to see if your pension savings could be better off with a plan that accepts transfers from other providers.
Review your pension plan
There are a number of reasons that you may wish to transfer your pension plan. Have the information about your current arrangements to hand, then look for the best pension transfer deal for you.
Run a pension comparison
Have a look through the options to find the best self-invested pension plan. Terms, transfer fees and rates can vary between providers. Does your current plan still serve you?
Compare your options
You may get a competitive pension plan by applying online, and some lenders and brokers only ever operate digitally. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.
You may be charged when you transfer your pension so make sure you fully understand the costs before you go ahead. Pensions are long-term investments; you may get back less than you originally paid in. Your capital is not guaranteed.
A pension transfer is when you move your pension savings to another provider. There are a few reasons you might be interested in doing a pension transfer, for example:
If a different company would charge you less for managing your pension fund
If you can get access to a wider range of funds
If you've got different pensions from various jobs and you want to consolidate them into one single pot
If your current scheme is being closed
You could save money by doing a pension transfer, but there's lots to think about before making a move.
First, check whether the management fees are lower elsewhere.
Second, check how much it costs to transfer your pension fund to make sure you’d save overall. For instance, you may be charged a fee by your existing pension company.
Third, check for any benefits you could lose by transferring. Look for special features, such as a guaranteed annuity rate, and check whether transferring could impact the age you can access your money.
Finally, check your pension provider’s transfer rules before you switch. It's important to avoid any nasty surprises and to get the full picture before you go ahead.
Plus, you might lose out on special features by transferring, such as accessing your pension at 55 rather than 57.
Before making any decisions on transferring your pensions, you might want to talk to a pension transfer specialist to get some advice. They can help you make the right decision for your circumstance and understand the pitfalls.
If you’re thinking about transferring a defined benefit or final salary pension and the value is worth more than £30,000 – advice is a legal requirement.
Even with a defined contribution workplace pension, you might have to take advice. For instance, if you have “safeguarded benefits” worth more than £30,000, such as a guaranteed annuity rate.
If you decide to go ahead with a pensions transfer, you need to contact both your existing and chosen provider.
You’ll need to get the transfer value, which is how much your pension savings are worth. You then need to apply to your new scheme. Your new provider may ask you to fill in an application form, or they might have an online process. Your current scheme may also need you to fill in some forms.
A UK pension transfer could mean costly fees, such as exit charges or administration costs. These might come from your existing pension company or your new one.
Sometimes, pension transfer charges are a percentage fee of the amount you move across. For example, you could be charged 2% of the pension transfer value. So, if your pension fund is worth £20,000, a 2% fee would mean you would need to pay £400.
With other companies, pension transfer costs are a set fee - for example, £500 - whatever size your fund is.
There's no set rule as to which of these pension transfer charges will work out cheaper for you, as it depends on how much you have saved up in your pension.
Here are a couple of examples:
If your pension fund is worth £20,000
A 2% percentage charge would cost you £400
A set fee would cost you £500
If your pension fund is worth £30,000
A 2% percentage charge would cost you £600
A set fee would still cost you £500
Remember that when you do your calculation, pension transfer value is an important factor. Compare the prices to see whether a set fee or percentage value will be best for you.
Before you transfer a pension, you should consider the following:
Why am I transferring pension funds?
There could be several reasons that you’re thinking of transferring your pension. For instance, you hope to get access to a wider range of funds or save on management fees. Knowing your goal will help you find the right provider to help you achieve that aim.
Do I have a defined benefit pension or a defined contribution pension?
Check if you have a defined benefit pension or a defined contribution pension. A “defined benefit pension transfer” (sometimes called a “DB pension transfer”) is different to a “defined contribution pension transfer”. The type you have will affect how your pension transfer works.
How much is in my pension pot?
Some pension companies will only accept your fund if it's above a set amount. For example, they might say it needs to be £2,000 or more for them to manage it.
You might only want to put in a small amount, such as £1 a month, but most pension providers ask for a higher monthly contribution - perhaps around £200 a month or £2,400 a year. Check the rules before you change pension provider.
Questions to ask before you transfer
Does my new pension provider have a good reputation? Check out some reviews before you make any decisions
What are the fees involved in the new pension? Compare these with your old one
Can you be involved in any of the investment decisions with the new pension? You might prefer to choose a provider that allows you to select your own funds
Once you're ready to transfer a pension pot, you can use our comparison to find the best pension transfer options.
Pension transfers can be complex. That's why it's a good idea to get pension transfer advice from someone who knows the rules before you switch.
Remember, for some people, getting financial advice before transferring a pension is a legal requirement - for example if you have a defined benefit pension worth more than £30,000. The same applies if you have a defined contribution pension with special benefits worth more than £30,000.
If you still feel you need further assistance, you can get free impartial information about transferring your pension, from MoneyHelper.”Florence Codjoe, Personal Finance Editor
Pension fund value
Your pension transfer value is the amount your defined contribution pension is worth if you move it to another provider.
Pension transfer value
A pension transfer value is the sum of money your defined benefit pension provider will offer to buy you out of the scheme.
If you want to do a defined benefit transfer, the CETV (cash equivalent transfer value) is the amount of money your employer will offer you in return for your forfeiting and rights or benefits of the scheme. Speak to a financial adviser to get defined benefit pension transfer advice.
If you've got a defined contribution pension, the pension transfer value or fund value is the value of your investment. This is often lower than the fund amount, so you'll have less in your pot if you decide to do a pension transfer. It could mean switching isn't a good idea.
When you do a pension transfer, there are several factors that can affect your pension transfer value. These include, among others:
How old you are
The scheme's retirement age
Life expectancy
Costs of living
Your personal situation (married or single)
The pension value transfer index.
It's not a straightforward calculation so it's best to seek pension transfer advice from a professional.
Your pension can be transferred to someone else if you die. You'll usually nominate who this will be when you set up your pension.
If you die before you're 75, your nominated person doesn't have to pay income tax when they withdraw money from your pension. But if you die after you're 75, they'll have to pay income tax. The amount they have to pay will be based on their existing income.
It might be possible to transfer your pension to someone else in other circumstances, for instance, if you’re getting divorced.
Transferring your pension to someone else isn't usually a legal event needing solicitors. But if it relates to getting divorced or dissolving your civil partnership, solicitors will need to be involved.
Transferring your pension to an account in another country can be very complicated from a tax perspective.
You will need to make sure that your chosen overseas pension provider is offering a recognised overseas pension scheme, otherwise your current UK pension company may refuse to transfer your funds across. This means investing in a ‘Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme’ (QROPS).
In some circumstances, you can transfer without paying any tax. But in others, you’ll have to pay 25% tax on the transfer.
If you're contacted out of the blue by someone suggesting you transfer pension then it's important to be cautious. You should be aware that there are lots of pension scams out there.
Always make sure you find a reputable pension broker to talk to about your options.
When you transfer your pension fund to a new company, you often need to pay fees and charges. These cover the cost of buying and selling your pension's investments.
Usually yes, but it may not be cost effective to do it if the pension plans you are transferring are small. Get professional advice before you do this.
You usually have 30 days to change your mind, but if the value of your pension investments drop in that time the money returned could be less.
Yes, it may be sensible to take advice before transferring your pension. In some cases, it is a legal requirement.
The cash equivalent transfer value (CETV) is the amount your current pension scheme will offer you if you want to transfer out of your defined benefit pension and into a defined contribution scheme.
The overseas scheme you want to transfer your pension savings to must be a ‘qualifying recognised overseas pension scheme’ (QROPS). It’s up to you to check this with the overseas scheme or your UK pension provider or adviser.
If it’s not a QROPS, your UK pension scheme may refuse to make the transfer, or you’ll have to pay at least 40% tax on the transfer.
If you have several different pension pots, there are potential advantages if you consolidate them into one.
It can make it easier to keep track of and manage your pension savings more easily. You could also potentially save money if you can transfer from higher-cost schemes to a lower-cost one.
Last updated: November 18, 2022