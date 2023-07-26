How to choose the best savings account whatever your financial goals are

Do you know the difference between a regular savings account and a fixed-rate bond? Is your money earning as much interest as possible? Have you worked out how much you can realistically save each month?

If these questions have made your head spin, then you’ve come to the right place.

With interest rates rising and the cost of living crisis making it even more important - and quite frankly harder - to have a savings account, your money needs to be in the right place.

But is there a right place for your savings?

The simple answer is yes - as long as you know what you’re saving for. There are many different types of savings accounts in the market and each one works slightly differently, making them suitable for a range of savings goals.

If you are still baffled, let’s look at some popular savings goals and link them with a suitable savings account.

Building a rainy day fund

One of the most popular - and sensible - reasons for saving is to have a rainy day fund. This fund is perfect if you are faced with an unexpected bill or you would like to buy a ticket to see your favourite band, as you’ll have the money available without facing any debts.

The key to a rainy day fund is that it’s accessible, as you won’t know when you’ll need the money. This is why an instant or easy access account is a great option. This type of savings account is flexible and enables you to withdraw money whenever you want. However, some easy access accounts do have withdrawal restrictions so it’s always worth reading the terms and conditions.



One of the top accounts in the market is Chip’s instant access as it has an interest rate of 4.51% and you can withdraw and deposit almost instantly.