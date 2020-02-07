How do interest only mortgages work?

With interest only mortgages you'll need to find a way to pay off the balance at the end.

If you're a landlord, you might have a buy to let interest only mortgage (BTL). This is the most common interest only mortgage nowadays and is taken out for a rental property. You can sell the property at the end of the mortgage term and use the money you make to pay off the mortgage.

Alternatively, you might have an interest only residential mortgage for a property you live in. If that's the case, you'll either need to save up or invest during the mortgage term in order to repay the balance when the mortgage ends.

You might be able to pay off your interest only mortgage using a lump sum of cash you've inherited. But you'll usually need to save up using either:

A savings account or ISA

An investment fund

An endowment policy

Of course, you do still have the option to sell your home, but you'd need to find somewhere else to live. Alternatively, you could take out a new mortgage.

When you apply for an interest only mortgage, you'll need to tell the lender how you plan to pay off the balance.