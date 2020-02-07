Find interest-only mortgages that let you pay off just the interest to reduce your monthly repayments.
An interest-only mortgage or interest only remortgage lets you make monthly payments that only cover the interest on the loan.
Interest-only mortgages come with lower monthly repayments than other mortgages. But, at the end of the term, you'll still owe the amount you borrowed - and you'll have to pay it back in full.
That's because your interest-only mortgage repayments don't go towards reducing the amount you owe. They just cover the interest charged on what you've borrowed.
Here's an example. If you take out a £180,000 interest-only mortgage over 25 years with an interest rate of 3.5%, the monthly interest repayments would be £525 (£157,644 in total). But when the mortgage ends, you'll still owe £180,000.
Our expert broker partners at Mojo will use your information to find the right deal for you.
Book a free appointment with an advisor and get options for the right deal for you.
Mojo will help you through every stage of the application.
With interest only mortgages you'll need to find a way to pay off the balance at the end.
If you're a landlord, you might have a buy to let interest only mortgage (BTL). This is the most common interest only mortgage nowadays and is taken out for a rental property. You can sell the property at the end of the mortgage term and use the money you make to pay off the mortgage.
Alternatively, you might have an interest only residential mortgage for a property you live in. If that's the case, you'll either need to save up or invest during the mortgage term in order to repay the balance when the mortgage ends.
You might be able to pay off your interest only mortgage using a lump sum of cash you've inherited. But you'll usually need to save up using either:
A savings account or ISA
An investment fund
An endowment policy
Of course, you do still have the option to sell your home, but you'd need to find somewhere else to live. Alternatively, you could take out a new mortgage.
When you apply for an interest only mortgage, you'll need to tell the lender how you plan to pay off the balance.
Interest only mortgage deals haven't been easy to get since the financial crisis in 2008. Lenders are now more cautious about offering interest only mortgages
There's only a handful of lenders who will offer interest only mortgages, UK wide. To get an interest only mortgage, you'll need to meet tough interest only mortgage criteria. This includes having a large deposit and a solid repayment plan in place for how you'll pay off the balance at the end of the term.
If you do manage to get an interest only mortgage, you'll probably find that your lender wants to check from time to time that your repayment plan is on track.
However, when it comes to getting an interest only mortgage, buy to let customers are in luck. There are still lots of interest-only mortgages available to landlords. That's because the lenders have the security that the home can be sold at the end of the term.
The best interest-only mortgages are the ones that offer affordable monthly payments and low-repayment charges. Interest-only mortgages will charge higher interest rates than a standard repayment mortgage.
Most property purchases are made using a repayment mortgage. With a repayment mortgage, your monthly repayments clear the balance of what you borrowed, as well as the interest. At the end of the mortgage term, you're guaranteed to owe nothing.
In comparison, interest only mortgages only require you to pay off the interest each month. This means you will still owe the original amount borrowed once your mortgage term has come to an end.
Interest only mortgages are not cheaper than repayment mortgages overall, but they might have a lower monthly cost. You can work out how much you'd pay using an interest only mortgage calculator.
Repayment mortgages usually cost more each month, but less over the mortgage's term. You'll find it easier to get a low interest mortgage for repayment than you will to get an interest only mortgage.
One of the most significant benefits of an interest-only mortgage is the monthly payments are likely to be far lower. This means you'll have spare cash, which you could use to improve your home and increase its value.
With an interest-only BTL mortgage, it's common for a landlord to save their rent profits and put it towards paying off the mortgage at the end.
You could also make a profit if your investments perform well, which could help you pay off your mortgage early.
Even with the very best rates, an interest-only mortgage can cost you more in the long run.
That's because you'll pay interest on the whole amount borrowed for the entire term. In comparison, you owe progressively less with a repayment mortgage and only pay interest on what you still owe.
Plus, you won't officially own your house, even when your mortgage ends.
There's also an element of risk if you're hoping your property will be worth enough to pay off the balance at the end. There are no guarantees when it comes to property prices.
Finally, the strict criteria for getting an interest-only mortgage means not everybody can get one.
Interest only mortgages only require you to pay off the interest each month. This means you will still owe the original amount borrowed once your mortgage term has come to an end.
Interest only mortgages are not cheaper than repayment mortgages overall, but they might have a lower monthly cost.
If you're looking to become a landlord and have a repayment strategy for your mortgage in place, an interest-only deal might be right for you to save on costs. ”Nisha Vaidya, Mortgage Editor
Many lenders offer interest-only buy-to-let deals. Landlords often use interest-only mortgages to manage their property portfolio, and the money that would have paid off the capital might go into maintaining and renovating the property. You can compare buy-to-let mortgages here.
Yes, many lenders will allow you to do this, but you may have to pay an early repayment charge.
This will depend on the lender, but as a general rule you will need to put down a larger deposit for an interest only mortgage than for a repayment mortgage. Most are likely to want a deposit of at least 25%, but some may ask for 40% or more.
Yes, some lenders offer part-and-part mortgages, where part of your mortgage is interest-only, and the other part is a repayment mortgage. It will make your monthly payments a bit cheaper, but at the same time, you'll be paying off some of the balance. That means you'll have less to repay at the end, and your interest payments will gradually decrease.
An interest-only mortgage can be a useful stop-gap if you are struggling to pay off your mortgage - for example, if you have been made redundant or need to take time off work. You can ask your lender to switch you to an interest-only arrangement while you get back on your feet. This can be a better option than having a mortgage repayment holiday where your interest will start to add up.
Yes, some lenders will offer interest-only remortgage deals. Here is what you need to know about remortgaging.
Interest-only mortgages usually have lower monthly repayments compared to a repayment mortgage. However, the amount you pay in total will usually be higher.
Yes, some lenders will allow you to switch from one type of mortgage to the other. Here is how to remortgage.
It can be challenging to get an interest-only mortgage with bad credit. It may be easier to qualify for a part-and-part mortgage if you don’t want a repayment mortgage.
YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE
|Based on borrowing
|£170,000 over 25 years
|The overall cost of comparison
|4.04% APRC Representative
|Initial rate
|2.56% fixed for 2 years (24 instalments of £777.14pm)
|Subsequent rate (SVR)
|4.32% variable for the remaining 23 years (276 instalments of £914.53pm)
|Lender fee
|£559
|Total amount payable
|£271,620.23
You might be ready to buy your first home sooner than you think, but if you need a leg up onto the property ladder there are lots of ways you can find help. Here is how to get started before you buy and how to check you can afford it. 6Read More
Here are all the advantages and disadvantages of using a mortgage broker vs applying for your mortgage direct. This will help you decide on the best way to find a mortgage.Read More
With the cost of renting almost as high as paying a mortgage, it can be an uphill struggle to save a deposit. Here is how to save a deposit to get a foot on the property ladder instead.Read More
Here is how to choose a mortgage whether you are buying your first home, moving house or remortgaging to get a better deal on your property.Read More
Choosing a mortgage with the right type of interest rate can save you money and make sure you get a deal you can afford. Here are the differences between fixed, variable, tracker and capped mortgages.Read More
Compare all of our best March 2022 first time buyer mortgage rates and find the best first time buyer mortgage that could help you take your first steps onto the property ladder.Read More
Comparing mortgages could help you save money. Our award-winning loan comparison service makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.