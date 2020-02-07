With a rewards credit credit card every £1 you spend on the card earns you points that you can later redeem for everything from free flights and airport lounge access to supermarket points, shopping vouchers and even cash paid back to you.

They can do this because of the way credit cards work.

Every time you buy something with a card, the network provider - Mastercard, Visa or American Express - gets a small fee for sorting out the payment.

With rewards cards, the provider splits that with you - using its buying power to get deals with major firms like Sainsbury’s and British Airways.

But you may also have to spend a minimum amount on your reward credit card each month in order to qualify for the rewards. So it’s best to work out if you’ll be spending enough to qualify for the perks, and whether you’re gaining enough to justify the annual fee.

If you’re spending enough and are able to pay off your balance in full each month, reward card cards can be a great way to get perks without paying any interest.

However, if you’re someone with existing credit card debt, need to withdraw cash from a credit card, or unsure you’re able to pay off what you’ve borrowed in full each month, these may not be the right cards for you.