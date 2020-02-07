With a rewards credit credit card every £1 you spend on the card earns you points that you can later redeem for everything from free flights and airport lounge access to supermarket points, shopping vouchers and even cash paid back to you.
They can do this because of the way credit cards work.
Every time you buy something with a card, the network provider - Mastercard, Visa or American Express - gets a small fee for sorting out the payment.
With rewards cards, the provider splits that with you - using its buying power to get deals with major firms like Sainsbury’s and British Airways.
But you may also have to spend a minimum amount on your reward credit card each month in order to qualify for the rewards. So it’s best to work out if you’ll be spending enough to qualify for the perks, and whether you’re gaining enough to justify the annual fee.
If you’re spending enough and are able to pay off your balance in full each month, reward card cards can be a great way to get perks without paying any interest.
However, if you’re someone with existing credit card debt, need to withdraw cash from a credit card, or unsure you’re able to pay off what you’ve borrowed in full each month, these may not be the right cards for you.
One of the most common types of rewards card is a travel one. These let you build up virtual air miles, that you can then exchange for free flights or upgrades on plane tickets. Other common travel perks include free airport lounge access and discounts form travel firms.
Sainsbury's, Tesco, M&S and John Lewis all offer people extra rewards for spending on their linked credit cards. This means you can pick up Clubcard or Nectar points for spending outside the supermarket, for example, as well as even more points than normal for spending at them.
As well as loyalty points and air miles, a string of cards just offer to pay you a percentage of your purchases back as cash. Think of it as a permanent sale where anything you buy with the card has an extra percent or two off. The money is generally returned to you as a credit on your account once a year.
An air miles credit card is designed to reward your spending by giving you airline points. The more you spend on your air miles credit card, the more points you’ll get.
You can then exchange the points for discounts on the price of your flights or upgrades. Depending on which air miles credit card you have, you’ll be able to earn points for flights on different airlines.
Our editors have picked out our top card for getting airmiles right now.
“If you’re new to Barclaycard, you’ll collect 5,000 Avios if you spend £1,000 in your first three months, then 1 Avios for every £1 you spend on eligible purchases afterwards”
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 23.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 23.9% (variable).
Supermarkets are well established in the credit card market and Tesco and Sainsbury’s lead the field.
These cards offer the most points for spending in 'home' shops - so the supermarket itself as well as linked retailers, for example the Sainsbury's card will also boost your points for purchases at Argos.
As well as using these cards for your groceries, you can also use them to collect rewards, in the form of Nectar or Clubcard points, on other purchases you make on the card at other retailers.
They’re not the only supermarkets with credit cards, however, with M&S and John Lewis also offering rewards for spending
“You can get 500 bonus points each time you spend £35 or more on Sainsbury's shopping up to 10 times in your first 2 months and 3 points per £1 spent on Sainsbury’s, Argos, Habitat or Tu Clothing after.”
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
The most straightforward type of rewards card are cashback ones.
Cashback cards give you back a percentage of what you spend, which might be added to your account once a year or more frequently.
American Express (AmEx) usually offers the best cashback cards in the market and the best reward cards in general, although it’s not accepted in as many places as Visa and Mastercard.
There are things to watch out for though.
Firstly, these cards often come with an introductory bonus, where you earn more cashback in the first few months after you get them.
They also often work on a tiered basis, where how much cashback you get depends on how much you spend on the card.
Finally, watch out for annual fees. You could end up paying a hefty charge on the card if you don't spend enough on it - outweighing any benefit you get from using it. Approach cards charging feed with caution.
Our editors have picked out our best cashback credit card deal.
“With a strong cashback offering of 5% on purchases in the first 3 months and up to 1% after that, and no card fee, the AmEx Platinum Cashback card is out top deal”
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 25.7% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 25.7% (variable).
The secret to getting the best out of a rewards card is to make sure you know what's on offer.
For example, lots of cards come with introductory bonuses, where the points ramp up if you spend a certain amount, in a certain store, within a certain time.
Miss out on that target and you could see how much you get back seriously affected.
Bonuses aside, many cards pay far more for spending in certain shops - with supermarket cards often tripling rewards for spending in store. If you have the option to pay in more than one way, getting this right can also boost your rewards.
But, more importantly, never spend more than you can afford to repay that month in the hunt for reward points.
Doing that is a losing game, with a few more points here and there almost never making up for missed payments, interest charges and the damage to a credit score that can result from spending more than you can afford to repay.
Yes, some types of reward points need to be used within a certain period, so check how long you get and use them before they expire.
Yes, cashback credit cards offer money or credits to you statement instead of vouchers.
Yes, most providers let you login to online banking, which lets you check how many reward points your have earned, your balance and your statement.
Yes, some cards offer bonus points in the first few months if you spend more than a specified amount.