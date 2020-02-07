<Credit Cards

James Andrews
Salman Haqqi
August 15th 2022
What is a rewards credit card?

With a rewards credit credit card every £1 you spend on the card earns you points that you can later redeem for everything from free flights and airport lounge access to supermarket points, shopping vouchers and even cash paid back to you.

They can do this because of the way credit cards work.

Every time you buy something with a card, the network provider - Mastercard, Visa or American Express - gets a small fee for sorting out the payment.

With rewards cards, the provider splits that with you - using its buying power to get deals with major firms like Sainsbury’s and British Airways.

But you may also have to spend a minimum amount on your reward credit card each month in order to qualify for the rewards. So it’s best to work out if you’ll be spending enough to qualify for the perks, and whether you’re gaining enough to justify the annual fee.

If you’re spending enough and are able to pay off your balance in full each month, reward card cards can be a great way to get perks without paying any interest.

However, if you’re someone with existing credit card debt, need to withdraw cash from a credit card, or unsure you’re able to pay off what you’ve borrowed in full each month, these may not be the right cards for you.

Reward cards can offer a little extra back as a perk for spending on them - just make sure you clear the balance each month."

What rewards are on offer

Get a card that offers airmiles

An air miles credit card is designed to reward your spending by giving you airline points. The more you spend on your air miles credit card, the more points you’ll get.

You can then exchange the points for discounts on the price of your flights or upgrades. Depending on which air miles credit card you have, you’ll be able to earn points for flights on different airlines.

Avios points needed for a free flight upgrade
20,000

Our best air miles card

Our editors have picked out our top card for getting airmiles right now.

Our chosen airmiles credit card

If you’re new to Barclaycard, you’ll collect 5,000 Avios if you spend £1,000 in your first three months, then 1 Avios for every £1 you spend on eligible purchases afterwards

Card
Barclaycard Avios Card
RewardsAvios
APR23.9% APR

Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 23.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 23.9% (variable).

Supermarket rewards credit cards

Supermarkets are well established in the credit card market and Tesco and Sainsbury’s lead the field.

These cards offer the most points for spending in 'home' shops - so the supermarket itself as well as linked retailers, for example the Sainsbury's card will also boost your points for purchases at Argos.

As well as using these cards for your groceries, you can also use them to collect rewards, in the form of Nectar or Clubcard points, on other purchases you make on the card at other retailers.

They’re not the only supermarkets with credit cards, however, with M&S and John Lewis also offering rewards for spending

Rewards cards offer bonus points for certain purchases - so watch for them."

Our best supermarket credit card for rewards

Our chosen supermarket rewards card

You can get 500 bonus points each time you spend £35 or more on Sainsbury's shopping up to 10 times in your first 2 months and 3 points per £1 spent on Sainsbury’s, Argos, Habitat or Tu Clothing after.

Card
Sainsbury's Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
RewardsNectar Points
ARP21.9% APR

Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).

Cashback rewards credit cards

The most straightforward type of rewards card are cashback ones.

Cashback cards give you back a percentage of what you spend, which might be added to your account once a year or more frequently.

American Express (AmEx) usually offers the best cashback cards in the market and the best reward cards in general, although it’s not accepted in as many places as Visa and Mastercard.

There are things to watch out for though.

Firstly, these cards often come with an introductory bonus, where you earn more cashback in the first few months after you get them.

They also often work on a tiered basis, where how much cashback you get depends on how much you spend on the card.

Finally, watch out for annual fees. You could end up paying a hefty charge on the card if you don't spend enough on it - outweighing any benefit you get from using it. Approach cards charging feed with caution.

Watch out for annual fees on cashback credit cards."

Out top cashback credit card pick

Our editors have picked out our best cashback credit card deal.

Our chosen cashback credit card

With a strong cashback offering of 5% on purchases in the first 3 months and up to 1% after that, and no card fee, the AmEx Platinum Cashback card is out top deal

Card
American Express Platinum Cashback Everyday Card
Rewards-
Rep APR25.7% APR

Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 25.7% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 25.7% (variable).

How to best use a reward card

The secret to getting the best out of a rewards card is to make sure you know what's on offer.

For example, lots of cards come with introductory bonuses, where the points ramp up if you spend a certain amount, in a certain store, within a certain time.

Miss out on that target and you could see how much you get back seriously affected.

Bonuses aside, many cards pay far more for spending in certain shops - with supermarket cards often tripling rewards for spending in store. If you have the option to pay in more than one way, getting this right can also boost your rewards.

But, more importantly, never spend more than you can afford to repay that month in the hunt for reward points.

Doing that is a losing game, with a few more points here and there almost never making up for missed payments, interest charges and the damage to a credit score that can result from spending more than you can afford to repay.

Set up a direct debit to pay the full card balance off each month on day one of having your card to stay safe."

What to watch out for

Reward card FAQs

