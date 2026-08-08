A rewards credit card allows you to earn points for every £1 you spend, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards like free flights , airport lounge access, supermarket points, shopping vouchers, or even cashback .

This is possible because credit card providers, such as Mastercard , Visa , or American Express, charge retailers a small fee for processing payments. With rewards cards, these providers share part of that fee with you, using their buying power to secure deals with major brands like Sainsbury’s and British Airways.

The best rewards credit cards may require you to spend a minimum amount each year to unlock the full benefits, and they may also come with an annual fee. It’s important to consider whether your spending will meet the required thresholds and if the rewards you earn justify the fee.