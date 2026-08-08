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A rewards credit card allows you to earn points for every £1 you spend, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards like free flights, airport lounge access, supermarket points, shopping vouchers, or even cashback.
This is possible because credit card providers, such as Mastercard, Visa, or American Express, charge retailers a small fee for processing payments. With rewards cards, these providers share part of that fee with you, using their buying power to secure deals with major brands like Sainsbury’s and British Airways.
The best rewards credit cards may require you to spend a minimum amount each year to unlock the full benefits, and they may also come with an annual fee. It’s important to consider whether your spending will meet the required thresholds and if the rewards you earn justify the fee.
If you consistently pay off your balance in full each month, rewards credit cards can be a great way to enjoy perks without paying interest. However, if you have existing credit card debt or aren’t confident in your ability to pay off your balance each month, a rewards card might not be the best option for you.
One of the most common types of reward credit card is one designed for travel. These let you build up virtual air miles that you can then exchange for free flights (you usually still pay taxes and charges) or upgrades on plane tickets. Other common travel perks include free airport lounge access and discounts from travel firms.
Tesco, M&S and John Lewis & Partners, which includes Waitrose, all offer customers extra rewards for spending on their linked credit cards. With Tesco, for instance, you can pick up Clubcard points when spending outside the supermarket and even more points than usual if you shop at its stores or on its website or app.
As well as loyalty points and air miles, some credit cards also pay you a percentage of your purchases back as cash. Think of it as a permanent sale where you can get around 0.5% or more off purchases. The money is generally returned to you as a credit on your account once a year.
An air miles credit card is designed to reward your spending by giving you airline points. The more you spend on your air miles credit card, the more points you’ll get.
You can then exchange the points for discounts on the price of your flights or upgrades. Depending on which air miles credit card you have, you’ll be able to earn points for flights on different airlines.
Supermarkets are well established in the credit card market, including Tesco.
These cards offer the most points for spending in 'home' shops - so the supermarket itself, and, in some cases, elsewhere.
As well as using these cards for your groceries, you can also use them to collect rewards, in the form Clubcard points for example, on other purchases you make on the card at other retailers.
It’s not the only supermarket with credit cards, however, as M&S and John Lewis also offer rewards for spending.
The secret to getting the best out of a rewards card is to make sure you know what's on offer.
For example, lots of cards come with introductory bonuses, where the points ramp up if you spend a certain amount, in a certain store, within a certain time.
Miss out on that target and you could see how much you get back seriously affected.
Bonuses aside, many cards pay far more for spending in certain shops - with supermarket cards often increasing rewards for spending in-store and online at the ‘home’ shop. If you have the option to pay in more than one way, getting this right can also boost your rewards.
But, more importantly, never spend more than you can afford to repay that month in the hunt for reward points.
Doing that is a losing game, with a few more points here and there almost never making up for missed payments, interest charges and the damage to a credit score that can result from spending more than you can afford to repay.
Rewards credit cards can be worth it, but only if they are used correctly. Perks such as air miles and cashback can help save you money, but it’s crucial to check whether your credit card charges an annual fee and how much interest you could be charged. If you’re confident you’ll spend enough on your credit card to qualify for the rewards (and to make the fee worth it if there is one), and you are able to pay off your balance in full each month, a rewards card can be a great addition to your wallet.
Yes, some types of reward points need to be used within a certain period, so check how long you get and use them before they expire.
Yes, cashback credit cards offer money or credits to you statement instead of vouchers.
Yes, most providers let you login to online banking, which lets you check how many reward points you have earned, your balance and your statement.
Yes, some cards offer bonus points in the first few months if you spend more than a specified amount.
Below you can find a list of our most popular credit cards:
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