Secured loans
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What is a secured loan?
A secured loan is a type of credit that requires you to put up an asset as security. Typically, this is your home or another property you own, which is why secured loans are sometimes called 'homeowner loans' or 'second-charge mortgages'.
If you cannot repay a secured loan, the bank or lender can repossess the asset pledged as security. If you secured the loan with your home, the lender is entitled to sell it to recoup the borrowed money. This is why you should always be careful before securing debts against your home. If you choose to go ahead, make sure you have an iron-clad repayment plan so you don’t miss any payments.
How do secured loans work?
Secured loans involve borrowing money against the value of your property. The amount you can borrow typically depends on the equity in your home and your ability to repay.
The interest rates for secured loans are usually lower than unsecured loans because the collateral reduces the lender's risk. This same reason also allows you to borrow more than you would with an unsecured loan. Depending on the value of your home, lenders may offer loans of £3,000 to £2.5 million or more.
Is a secured loan right for me?
Before considering a secured loan, it's essential to assess your financial situation and borrowing needs. While secured loans offer the ability to borrow a lot more money, they also have a lot of risk, as you could lose your home or the asset you put up as collateral if you can’t keep up with repayments.
However, they are ideal for individuals who need a significant amount of money, have a valuable asset, such as a property, to use as security, and feel confident about managing the monthly repayments. In that context, they can be a viable option for homeowners looking to fund major expenses such as home improvements or debt consolidation.
You can read more about borrowing against your home in our guide.
What can be used as security?
In the context of secured loans, the security is typically your property. This could be your primary residence or another property you own. Some lenders might also consider other valuable assets as security, such as another property, jewellery or your car in the case of logbook loans, but homes are the most common form of collateral for secured loans.
Car loans to buy a car are a form of secured loan, but typically those can only be secured against the car you're intending to purchase.
How to choose the best secured loan
Comparing secured loans is essential to find the best terms and rates. When comparing secured loans, several factors should be taken into account to ensure you're making an informed decision:
Repayments
Interest rates
Length of loan
Risks
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
How much do secured loans cost?
The cost of secured loans can vary widely depending on several factors. Here are some key factors that can affect the cost of secured loans:
Interest rate: The interest rate on a secured loan is a significant factor in determining the cost. The rate can vary from lender to lender and may be fixed or variable.
Loan amount: The amount you borrow will affect the overall cost of the loan. Generally, larger loans will result in higher interest costs over the life of the loan.
Loan term: The length of the loan term can impact the cost. Longer-term loans typically have lower monthly payments but may result in higher overall interest costs.
Credit score: Your credit score plays a crucial role in the interest rate you are offered. Borrowers with higher credit scores are more likely to qualify for lower interest rates.
Loan-to-Value Ratio (LTV): The LTV ratio represents the percentage of the property's value that you are borrowing against. Lower LTV ratios typically result in lower interest rates because they represent less risk to the lender.
Lender fees: Lenders may charge various fees, such as arrangement fees, valuation fees, and legal fees. These fees can add to the cost of the loan.
With money.co.uk's loan repayment calculator, you can estimate the total cost of the loan, including interest.
Market interest rates can also influence the cost of secured loans. When interest rates in the broader market are low, you may be able to secure a more favourable rate."
How does the application process work?
The application process for secured loans typically involves:
Researching and comparing lenders
Gathering necessary documents, such as proof of income and property ownership
Applying online or in -person
Lender reviews your application and performs a credit check
Valuation of your property is conducted
If approved, the funds will be released to you
“With a secured loan it's crucial for borrowers to assess their ability to repay the loan and understand the potential consequences of defaulting. While it offers an opportunity for responsible borrowers to access needed capital, it's essential to weigh the benefits against the risks and make an informed decision based on individual financial circumstances.”
Alternatives to secured loans
If you're hesitant about securing a loan against your property, consider these alternatives:
Unsecured loans
Personal line of credit
Credit cards
FAQs
Unsecured loans - or personal loans - do not have collateral requirements, but with secured loans you would have to put up an asset like your home or car as a guarantee.
No, you will need to apply for two separate loans if you decide to do this.
Unsecured loans tend to be quicker because the lender doesn’t need to check the value of your security when you apply.
Yes, you can get a joint loan for both. If you apply for a secured loan with someone else they will need to also own the property you use as security.
New secured loan deals are recorded on your credit report, just like unsecured loans.
As long as you repay on time, having either sort of loan should improve your credit score. Conversely, if you're late with payments or default on the loan it will lower your credit score.
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