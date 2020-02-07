<Loans

Compare another type of loan

loan house car deposit savings graphic 3:2

What is a secured loan?

Secured loans are loans which require you to put up a security in the form of an asset, such as your home, or a property you own. This is why secured loans are often known as homeowner loans and even second charge mortgages.

In the event that you’re unable to repay your secured loan, the bank or lender can repossess your home to recoup the money you borrowed by selling it. This is why you should always be careful before securing debts against your home. Make sure you have a repayment plan in place so you don’t miss any payments.

A secured loan allows you to borrow more for longer than you would be able to with a personal loan. Depending on the value of your home, lenders can lend between £1,000 to £2.5 million.

How much do secured loans cost?

Much like most loans, the main costs of a secured homeowner loan are:

Interest

The interest rate you are offered will determine your monthly payments and the amount of interest you pay overall in addition to paying back the original amount you borrow.

Speaking to a broker can help you find the best secure loan rates for your specific financial circumstances.

Fees

As with any loan, there are fees that come attached with your loan. These can take the form of arrangement fees, broker fees, or early repayment fees.

Even though brokers charge for their services, they can help in finding you a deal that keeps these costs to a minimum.

Using our secured loan calculator, you can work out how much your repayments will be. You can find out more about how homeowner loans work here.

If you find yourself struggling to meet repayments, seek help as soon as possible. There are free, independent debt charities you can speak to about your situation¹.

Pros and cons of secured loans vs personal loans

  • You can borrow more: Secured loans let you borrow much larger amounts than personal loans
  • More people qualify: As your property acts as security, secured loans can be easier to qualify for than unsecured loans
  • Longer to pay it back: You can take out a secured loan over a far longer period than a personal loan - lowering monthly repayments
  • Your home or other asset is at risk: Failing to meet payments could see your lender take possession of your home
  • More to pay back overall: If you take out a loan for longer, you can end up paying back more overall as the interest has longer to build

Alternatives to secured loans

If you’d rather take a different route with your borrowing, you could also consider:

Re-mortgage

If you have an existing mortgage you could simply take out a new product that covers your existing loan plus the amount extra you want to borrow on a secured loan.

The main danger here is that by increasing the percentage of your home you're borrowing against, you could see your mortgage costs rise on the entire amount you have borrowed.

You will also pay interest on that larger amount for the entire term of your loan - which could be significantly longer than the term of a secured loan.

You might also have to pay an early repayment charge if you're within the fixed or discounted period of your mortgage.

Equity release

Older homeowners might like to think about choosing equity release, rather than a secured loan.

There are two main forms of equity release - lifetime mortgages and home reversion schemes. In both cases, the howeowner pays nothing until their home is sold.

With a lifetime mortgage, the loan against your home builds up interest, but there is no money paid until you die or your home is sold when you move into care. Lenders frequently offer a guarantee that the interest will be capped so your loan will never exceed the value of the home.

With home reversion plans you sell part, or even all, of your home - but retain the right to live in it until it's sold.

Second charge mortgage

Second charge mortgages are a type of secured loan.

Instead of remortgaging or taking out a personal loan, a second charge mortgage lets you use the equity you have in your home as security. The equity in your home is the percentage of the home owned outright by you.

When you get a second charge mortgage you’ll have two mortgages: one on your home itself, and one on the equity in your home. Often it can be an alternative to remortgaging if you need to raise some cash.

It’s important that you fully understand the risks. As it’s a loan secured by property, you risk losing your home if you can’t make the repayments.

Can you get a secured loan with bad credit?

If you’re a homeowner with bad credit, you can still get a secured loan.

Speaking to a mortgage broker can help you find the right secured loan, without having to go through several credit checks that can hurt your credit score.

You can compare secured loans for bad credit here.


Long thin image of money, cards, savings

How to get the best secured loan?

While there isn’t a single best homeowner loan you can opt for, you can improve your chances of getting the best deal if you compare secured loans before you speak to a broker.

The table above gives an idea of secured loan rates being offered by various lenders.

To find the best secured loans deal for you, you need to understand that secured loan rates are based on your specific financial circumstances.

A useful way to get the right secured loan for you is to speak to a qualified broker. That’s because most lenders who offer secured loans, UK wide, only work with brokers.

What to do before you speak to a broker

A broker can help you find the ideal homeowner loan for your needs by taking into account your individual financial circumstances - then checking what's available on the market.

A broker will then find you a secured loan by calculating your affordability based on the answers you provide.

That means before you consult a broker, it makes sense to think about the following things:

  • How much you want to borrow

  • How long you need to pay it back

  • The value of your property

  • How much equity you have in your home

  • Other debts that you owe

Salman Haqqi
Secured loans can be a great option if you need to borrow money over an extended period - just make sure you understand the risks before signing up.
Salman Haqqi, Loans expert

Secured vs unsecured loans FAQs

hand writing notes and using a calculator

The word loan is spelt over four wooden blocs, with two male figurines placed next to them.

Man with woman signing documents.

Letter cubes stacked on top of each other to spell our loans with two small business figures next to it.

How your credit record affects the loan you get

Your credit record has a big impact on the type of loan you can get and how much it will cost. Here is how your credit history affects your loan application and what you can do about it.

Read More
Keys with house

Should you borrow against your home?

Should you borrow against your house? Find out if taking out a secured loan against your home is sensible or something to avoid.

Read More

¹ StepChangeNational Debtline and Citizen's Advice are some of the UK's leading debt charities where you can get free expert debt advice to help you get out of debt.

Last updated: 03 February 2022