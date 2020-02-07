Shawbrook Variable Secured Loan
|Credit Profile Accepted
|good
|Minimum Age
|21
|Maximum Age
|80
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
If you're a homeowner you could find a loan that is secured against your home. Compare secured loans, and find cheaper rates to lower your repayments.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
Compare loans
Using our secured loan comparison you can find our best loan deals available. By comparing loans you know what's available in the market and ensure that you get the best deal for your needs.
Choose the loan deal you want
Pick a deal that offers you the lowest interest rate and a term long enough to afford the monthly payments, while also ensuring you don't pay too much in interest overall.
Fill out an application
Once you've found a deal, you can fill out an application form, providing name and contact details, as well as financial details. The lender will then assess your affordability for the secured loan.
THINK CAREFULLY BEFORE SECURING OTHER DEBTS AGAINST YOUR HOME. YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE OR ANY OTHER DEBT SECURED ON IT.
|Credit Profile Accepted
|good
|Minimum Age
|21
|Maximum Age
|80
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|good
|Minimum Age
|21
|Maximum Age
|80
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|good
|Minimum Age
|21
|Maximum Age
|80
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|good
|Minimum Age
|18
|Maximum Age
|85
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|good
|Minimum Age
|21
|Maximum Age
|80
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|good
|Minimum Age
|21
|Maximum Age
|80
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|good
|Minimum Age
|18
|Maximum Age
|85
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|good
|Minimum Age
|21
|Maximum Age
|80
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|good
|Minimum Age
|18
|Maximum Age
|85
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Credit Profile Accepted
|good
|Minimum Age
|21
|Maximum Age
|80
|Self Employed Accepted
|UK Resident
|Based on borrowing
|£18,000 over 120 months
|The overall cost of comparison
|9.1% APRC representative
|Borrowing rate
|6.5% per annum for the first 60 months, followed by 60 months at the lender’s standard variable borrowing rate of 4.95% above Bank of England Base Rate. There would be 60 monthly instalments of £227.38 followed by 60 instalments of £221.71
|Broker fee
|£1,530
|Lender fee
|£495
|Total amount payable
|£26,945.40 comprised of a loan amount of £18,000 and interest of £6,920.40
Secured loans are loans which require you to put up a security in the form of an asset, such as your home, or a property you own. This is why secured loans are often known as homeowner loans and even second charge mortgages.
In the event that you’re unable to repay your secured loan, the bank or lender can repossess your home to recoup the money you borrowed by selling it. This is why you should always be careful before securing debts against your home. Make sure you have a repayment plan in place so you don’t miss any payments.
A secured loan allows you to borrow more for longer than you would be able to with a personal loan. Depending on the value of your home, lenders can lend between £1,000 to £2.5 million.
Much like most loans, the main costs of a secured homeowner loan are:
Interest
The interest rate you are offered will determine your monthly payments and the amount of interest you pay overall in addition to paying back the original amount you borrow.
Speaking to a broker can help you find the best secure loan rates for your specific financial circumstances.
Fees
As with any loan, there are fees that come attached with your loan. These can take the form of arrangement fees, broker fees, or early repayment fees.
Even though brokers charge for their services, they can help in finding you a deal that keeps these costs to a minimum.
Using our secured loan calculator, you can work out how much your repayments will be. You can find out more about how homeowner loans work here.
If you find yourself struggling to meet repayments, seek help as soon as possible. There are free, independent debt charities you can speak to about your situation¹.
If you’d rather take a different route with your borrowing, you could also consider:
Re-mortgage
If you have an existing mortgage you could simply take out a new product that covers your existing loan plus the amount extra you want to borrow on a secured loan.
The main danger here is that by increasing the percentage of your home you're borrowing against, you could see your mortgage costs rise on the entire amount you have borrowed.
You will also pay interest on that larger amount for the entire term of your loan - which could be significantly longer than the term of a secured loan.
You might also have to pay an early repayment charge if you're within the fixed or discounted period of your mortgage.
Equity release
Older homeowners might like to think about choosing equity release, rather than a secured loan.
There are two main forms of equity release - lifetime mortgages and home reversion schemes. In both cases, the howeowner pays nothing until their home is sold.
With a lifetime mortgage, the loan against your home builds up interest, but there is no money paid until you die or your home is sold when you move into care. Lenders frequently offer a guarantee that the interest will be capped so your loan will never exceed the value of the home.
With home reversion plans you sell part, or even all, of your home - but retain the right to live in it until it's sold.
Second charge mortgage
Second charge mortgages are a type of secured loan.
Instead of remortgaging or taking out a personal loan, a second charge mortgage lets you use the equity you have in your home as security. The equity in your home is the percentage of the home owned outright by you.
When you get a second charge mortgage you’ll have two mortgages: one on your home itself, and one on the equity in your home. Often it can be an alternative to remortgaging if you need to raise some cash.
It’s important that you fully understand the risks. As it’s a loan secured by property, you risk losing your home if you can’t make the repayments.
If you’re a homeowner with bad credit, you can still get a secured loan.
Speaking to a mortgage broker can help you find the right secured loan, without having to go through several credit checks that can hurt your credit score.
While there isn’t a single best homeowner loan you can opt for, you can improve your chances of getting the best deal if you compare secured loans before you speak to a broker.
The table above gives an idea of secured loan rates being offered by various lenders.
To find the best secured loans deal for you, you need to understand that secured loan rates are based on your specific financial circumstances.
A useful way to get the right secured loan for you is to speak to a qualified broker. That’s because most lenders who offer secured loans, UK wide, only work with brokers.
A broker can help you find the ideal homeowner loan for your needs by taking into account your individual financial circumstances - then checking what's available on the market.
A broker will then find you a secured loan by calculating your affordability based on the answers you provide.
That means before you consult a broker, it makes sense to think about the following things:
How much you want to borrow
How long you need to pay it back
The value of your property
How much equity you have in your home
Other debts that you owe
Secured loans can be a great option if you need to borrow money over an extended period - just make sure you understand the risks before signing up.”Salman Haqqi, Loans expert
No, you will need to apply for two separate loans if you decide to do this.
Unsecured loans tend to be quicker because the lender doesn’t need to check the value of your security when you apply.
Yes, you can get a joint loan for both. If you apply for a secured loan with someone else they will need to also own the property you use as security.
You can apply for a loan online, by phone, by post or in branch, depending on the lender. Here's how the loan application process works and what you need to do.Read more about how to apply for a loan
You can get a personal loan with bad credit, but the rates will likely be high. It can be harder to get a loan with bad credit, and it may be worth trying to improve your score before you apply for a loan.Read More
Asking a friend or family member to be a guarantor could help you get the loan you need. Here is how guarantor loans work and everything you need to know about them.Read More
Keeping a check on your landline tariff can help you save money and quickly resolve problems with your phone company. Here is how to manage your landline service.Read More
Your credit record has a big impact on the type of loan you can get and how much it will cost. Here is how your credit history affects your loan application and what you can do about it.Read More
Should you borrow against your house? Find out if taking out a secured loan against your home is sensible or something to avoid.Read More
Comparing secured loans could save you money. Our multiple award-winning comparison service makes sure you get the lowest rates possible based on your individual circumstances. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
¹ StepChange, National Debtline and Citizen's Advice are some of the UK's leading debt charities where you can get free expert debt advice to help you get out of debt.
Last updated: 03 February 2022