What is a secured loan?

Secured loans are loans which require you to put up a security in the form of an asset, such as your home, or a property you own. This is why secured loans are often known as homeowner loans and even second charge mortgages.

In the event that you’re unable to repay your secured loan, the bank or lender can repossess your home to recoup the money you borrowed by selling it. This is why you should always be careful before securing debts against your home. Make sure you have a repayment plan in place so you don’t miss any payments.