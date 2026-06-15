A secured loan is a type of credit that requires you to put up an asset as security. Typically, this is your home or another property you own, which is why secured loans are sometimes called 'homeowner loans' or 'second-charge mortgages'.

If you cannot repay a secured loan, the bank or lender can repossess the asset pledged as security. If you secured the loan with your home, the lender is entitled to sell it to recoup the borrowed money. This is why you should always be careful before securing debts against your home. If you choose to go ahead, make sure you have an iron-clad repayment plan so you don’t miss any payments.