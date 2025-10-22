Compare car insurance quotes

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Check to see if you can beat your renewal quote by comparing car insurance from more than 100 providers
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Get a quote in minutes and you could save up to £527.07* with a cheap car insurance deal
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We'll need your car's reg, make and model. As well as information about you, like your driving history and where you keep your car.
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Choose from 3 levels of car insurance, as well as optional add-ons (if you need them), like windscreen cover.
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We'll compare over 100 providers and get you their top prices. All you need to do is check the cover and buy.
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*Based on data provided by Consumer Intelligence Ltd, www.consumerintelligence.com July 2026. 51% of car insurance customers could save £527.07

Do you need car insurance?What types of car insurance are there?What affects the cost of car insurance?How to save on car insuranceHow to get car insurance quotesShould I add extras to my car insurance policy?Specialist car insurance policiesFAQsDiscover our car insurance guides
AuthorImogen Bland
Last updatedOctober 22nd, 2025

Do you need car insurance?

Yes, car insurance is a legal requirement if you drive or keep a car on UK roads. Driving without insurance is a criminal offence and can result in fines, penalty points, or even prosecution. It can also make your future insurance premiums more expensive.

If you only drive occasionally, you don’t necessarily need an annual policy. Short-term or temporary car insurance can cover you for the days or weeks you’re behind the wheel, giving you flexible protection without paying for a full year of cover.

What types of car insurance are there?

Choosing the right level of car insurance can feel tricky – too much cover could mean you’re paying more than you need, while too little might leave you exposed if you need to make a claim. In the UK, there are three main levels of cover to consider:

Third-party only

Third-party insurance covers damage to other people's cars and property. Plus, injuries to other people. Anything relating to you isn't covered though. For example, damage to your own car, your medical bills, or theft.

Third-party, fire and theft

The next level is third-party fire and theft. This covers everything third-party does, but also covers your car if it's damaged in a fire or stolen. The third-party options exist as a very basic safety net so you don't leave others out of pocket.

Comprehensive

Comprehensive car insurance is the highest level of car insurance you can get. It covers pretty much everything - you, your car, other people's injuries and property to name a few.

What affects the cost of car insurance?

Insurance trends show that the average cost of car insurance in the UK is now £735**, but this can change depending on a few factors, such as:

  • The type of car you drive: You car's model, age, value, and engine size all affect the price of your car insurance.

  • Your details: Age is the main example of this – the younger you are, the more expensive your car insurance tends to be. Your occupation, driving history and no claims bonus can impact it too.

  • Where you live: If you live somewhere that's got a high crime rate, for example, your insurance could cost more. Cars in bigger cities also face higher insurance prices. For example, the average cost of car insurance for people in Inner London is £1,149** compared to £573** in South Wales.

  • How often you use your car: Someone with a high mileage is on the road more often, so you're more likely to be involved in an accident. For example, someone who drives 30000 miles could pay £802** for their insurance. Compare this with someone who drives 4,000 miles a year who could pay £788**.

  • Where you park your car at night: For example, if you park on the pavement instead of on a driveway or in a secure garage, your insurance might cost more. That's because your car is at higher risk of damage.

How to save on car insurance

There are a few different ways to save on your car insurance, including:

  • Comparing quotes: One of the best ways to save on car insurance is by comparing quotes from lots of different providers. This can help you find the right cover for you at a competitive price.

  • Pay more excess: Paying a higher voluntary car insurance excess can make your car insurance cheaper, but you have to pay this amount if you make a claim. So, make sure you set it to an amount you can afford.

  • Pay annually: When you pay monthly, you have to pay interest too. Paying annually avoids this, so it's worth considering if you can.

  • Review your optional extras: If you're paying for car insurance extras that you don't think you need, like windscreen or personal possessions cover, consider removing them from your policy when you renew.

  • Improve your security: Sometimes, extra security features — like steering wheel locks and dashcams — can help reduce your insurance costs.

  • Build up your no claims bonus: Every year you go without making a claim, you build up a no-claims bonus. Your insurer rewards you with a discount on your insurance.

  • Consider multi-car insurance: If you have multiple cars in your household, a multi-car insurance policy might work out cheaper.

The price of your car insurance can change significantly based on small details. Insurers look at your occupation, your mileage, and even where you park. Being accurate with these details can help you find a tailored policy that fits your budget.

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Imogen Bland
Insurances expert

How to get car insurance quotes online

Here's what you'll need to get a quote:

  • Claims history: We'll need to know how many years you've gone without having a car accident or making a claim.d

  • Convictions: If you have any unspent convictions you need to declare them when you're getting a quote with us.

  • Your licence details: For example, if you've got a manual or automatic licence. Plus, any extra driving qualifications you have.

  • Your car's make and model: Note down your number plate (if you don't know it off by heart), and we'll find its details in our registration database.

  • Personal information: We'll need the usual things like your name, address, and employment details. These are all factors that affect your level of risk and your insurance price. Make sure you're as accurate as possible with this.

  • Usage and mileage: If you use your car for commuting or just for personal travel, we'll need to know. Also try to accurately estimate your mileage.

Try to always be as accurate as possible when you're getting a quote with us. You risk invalidating your cover if you leave out any key details.

Should I add extras to my car insurance policy?

It's worth considering what car insurance extras might be beneficial for you. These are available for an extra fee, but can mean you end up getting the exact cover you need. These extras might include:

  • Legal cover

  • Breakdown cover

  • Cover for lost or stolen keys

  • No-claims protection

  • Cover for driving abroad

  • Windscreen repair and replacement

  • Courtesy car

  • Personal injury

Specialist car insurance policies

Multi-car insurance policies cover two or more cars in your household.

This monitors your driving using a telematics box fitted to your car. The data is sent back to your insurer, so the better you drive, the less you pay.

Learner driver insurance is required if you hold a provisional licence and are practising in a car that isn’t a registered instructor’s vehicle or one on which you are listed as a named learner driver.

A motor insurance policy designed to cover cars used for commercial hire.

Short-term car insurance covers you for short periods of time, typically a few days or weeks, when driving a borrowed vehicle.

This covers you when driving in certain countries. Check your existing UK car insurance first, as European cover typically comes as standard for EU countries in particular.

This is designed for people who use their car for business purposes such as driving to meetings on behalf of their employer.

Specialist cover for classic car owners. Classic cars are usually worth more (and cost more to repair) than modern cars, so sometimes require a special classic car insurance policy.

FAQs

Paying your car insurance in a single annual payment is usually cheaper than spreading the cost over monthly instalments. That’s because many insurers charge interest or administration fees when you choose to pay monthly, which can make the overall cost higher. If you can afford it, paying annually is generally the most cost-effective option.

You don’t have to let your car insurance automatically renew. Your current provider might not offer the cheapest deal at renewal, so it’s worth comparing quotes from other insurers. If you find a better price elsewhere, you can ask your existing provider to match it, or switch to the new policy to save money.

Yes, you can check if a car has a valid insurance policy in place through the Motor Insurance Database (MID).

If you have a fully comprehensive policy you might be covered to drive other people's cars, but some policies don't allow this and most only offer third-party cover. You will need to check the policy wording for Driving Other Cars (DOC) cover.

Yes, you can switch your policy if you get a new car, but you must tell your insurer so they can update your cover. Changing vehicles can affect the cost of your insurance, so your premium may go up or down depending on the car’s value, engine size, or other risk factors.

Discover our car insurance guides

Find out more about how car insurance works and what affects your premiums with our in-depth guides
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Find more guides here

About the author

Imogen Bland profileImogen Bland
With three years of hands-on experience in the insurance industry, Imogen is the motor, home and lifestyle insurances expert at money.co.uk. She believes finding the right coverage shouldn't be a headache, and her primary mission is to break down complex policies into clear, actionable advice that results in real savings.

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References

1.**The Confused.com car insurance prices report Powered by WTW - analyses more than 6 million anonymous car insurance quotes every quarter to find out how car insurance prices are changing. All prices listed here refer to comprehensive cover taken from this index.