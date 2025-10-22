Compare car insurance quotes

Yes, car insurance is a legal requirement if you drive or keep a car on UK roads. Driving without insurance is a criminal offence and can result in fines, penalty points, or even prosecution. It can also make your future insurance premiums more expensive.

If you only drive occasionally, you don’t necessarily need an annual policy. Short-term or temporary car insurance can cover you for the days or weeks you’re behind the wheel, giving you flexible protection without paying for a full year of cover.