Last updated: 30 April 2022

Why should you consider wedding insurance?

Weddings come in all shapes and sizes, from small intimate affairs to big-budget extravaganzas, but with the average UK wedding costing a little over £15,000, it’s important you have some backup in case things go wrong. That’s where wedding insurance comes in – it provides financial protection for what is often a considerable financial investment.

How does wedding insurance work?

Wedding insurance covers things that could potentially go wrong on the day.

Depending on your policy, that could include problems like:

family illness

extreme weather

suppliers not delivering

venue or catering cancellations

Providers will often offer wedding insurance policies in package deals, although you can get tailored policies to suit your specific needs. Some policies may impose limits on the amount of cover they provide, so it’s important you know exactly what you’re getting from your wedding insurance.

What do I need cover for?

Every wedding is different, so it’s important to get a policy that covers what you need. As well as issues like cancellations or rearrangements, wedding insurance will usually cover you for physical items like:

your wedding attire

flowers, cakes and rings

wedding cars and transport

Wedding insurance should also include public liability protection. This can provide compensation if someone is injured at your wedding or if a member of your wedding party damages the venue.

Once you’ve found the type of policy that works for you, compare wedding insurance policies to find the cheapest deal for your desired level of cover.

Can I get insurance for weddings overseas?

Destination weddings have become popular in recent years. If you’re planning to get married abroad, it may be even more important to consider wedding insurance. The weather may be less likely to ruin the big day, but there’s still plenty that could go wrong.

Many insurance companies offer overseas wedding insurance, although such policies may cost a little more. Some policies may omit certain types of cover – like public liability – so check the policy carefully to ensure it covers everything you need.

How do I get the best wedding insurance policy?

When looking for a policy that suits your needs, think about:

what you need it to protect – for example the venue, rings and catering

how much you plan to spend on your wedding

whether you have any protection already – for example cover via your credit card

Once you know what you need, comparing wedding insurance quotes can help you find the best cover at the cheapest price. This is especially true with this type of insurance as smaller providers often have better deals that the major insurance companies.

How much cover do I need?

This depends on how much you intend to spend on your wedding. Work out what your wedding day will cost in its entirety and get a policy that covers that if you have a problem.

To calculate the costs, add together everything you’re likely to pay for, including:

venue

attire

rings

cake

photographs and video

cars and transport

flowers

wedding gifts

You need to find a policy that offers the right level of cover for your total costs. If your wedding adds up to £20,000, find a policy that offers a cancellation cover limit that’s equal to that sum.

Prioritise cover over price. While a wedding insurance comparison may throw up cheap deals, it’s more important you have the level of cover you need.

Am I already covered?

It’s possible that you already have some protection through other means, such as:

Your credit card: if you make any wedding payments between £100 and £30,000 by credit card, you can use Section 75 to get your money back if something goes wrong

Your home contents insurance: this may cover your wedding gifts and rings while they are in your home