Compare wedding insurance
Find great deals on wedding insurance and protect your big day
Why get wedding insurance?
A wedding is one of the biggest purchases many couples ever make.
With the average UK celebration costing around £23,250, there’s a lot of money tied up in deposits, bookings and plans made months in advance. If something goes wrong, many of those costs are non-refundable - that’s where wedding insurance becomes invaluable.
Wedding insurance acts as a financial safety net, protecting your day against unexpected problems and giving you confidence that your investment is safeguarded. It helps you:
Protect your financial commitment: Insurance ensures that the money you’ve already spent on your wedding isn’t lost if plans are disrupted unexpectedly.
Mitigate supplier or event risks: It can provide a buffer against unforeseen issues with suppliers or arrangements, helping you manage challenges without derailing your day.
Secure your overall wedding plans: From timing and logistics to the overall investment, insurance helps ensure that last-minute problems don’t turn into major financial setbacks.
We’ll take a closer look at the specifics of what wedding insurance usually covers in the section below, so you can see exactly how it can protect your big day.
“Many wedding venues in the UK now ask couples to have public liability cover. This helps protect you if a guest gets injured or if any accidental damage happens to the venue. It’s a good idea to check your venue’s contract first, as a standard policy might not cover everything they require.”
What does wedding insurance typically cover?
A wedding involves dozens of moving parts - deposits, suppliers, and plans made months in advance. It only takes one unexpected problem to throw everything off. Wedding insurance is designed to protect the areas where a setback would cause the most stress, disruption, or financial loss. While every policy is different, most offer protection in these key areas:
Cancellation or rearrangement
Supplier financial failure
Outfits, rings, gifts, and the cake
Photography and videography
Public liability
How does wedding insurance work for cancellations?
You may be covered if something major happens, such as:
Illness or injury affecting you, your partner, or a close family member
Severe weather making it unsafe or impossible to travel
Significant damage or closure at your venue
However, policies typically won’t cover things like changing your mind or minor bad weather that doesn’t prevent travel, so it’s important to check the specifics of your policy.
With last-minute cancellations and unexpected closures becoming increasingly common, cancellation cover and supplier failure insurance are is often some of the most valuable protections a wedding policy provides.
How much does wedding insurance cost?
Wedding insurance is often more affordable than couples expect. Most policies sit between £50 and £300, with the price largely depending on the cancellation cover you choose. Generally, the higher the limit, the higher the premium.
How much cover do you need?
Think of your cancellation limit as a safety net. To make sure it really protects you, set it to roughly the total amount you’d lose if your wedding had to be cancelled. This includes any non-refundable deposits or upfront costs, such as:
Your venue
Catering
Wedding outfits
Photography and videography
Rings
Travel or accommodation
Entertainment
Adding these up gives you a clear, realistic figure for the level of cover you need.
Finding a policy that works for you
Prices and cover levels vary a lot between insurers, so comparing quotes is the easiest way to find a policy that suits your budget. When you compare with Money.co.uk, you can see all your options side by side, making it simple to choose the most affordable policy that still protects your big day.
Can I get cover for a destination wedding abroad?
Yes! You can get wedding insurance for ceremonies held overseas. Some insurers offer it as an add-on to a standard policy, while others provide specialist cover for destination weddings.
If you’re planning a wedding abroad, here are a few things to check before you buy:
Geographical limits:
Not every policy covers every country. Make sure your destination is specifically included so you’re protected if something unexpected happens.
Public liability abroad:
Some insurers only provide public liability cover within the UK. If your venue requires it (and many overseas venues do), check that your policy includes international public liability.
Specialist policies for complex weddings: Larger or multi-day celebrations - such as Asian weddings with multiple events or big guest lists - may need a specialist policy tailored to your type of wedding.
Don’t forget travel insurance
Wedding insurance doesn’t replace travel insurance - the two cover different things. You’ll still need travel cover for your honeymoon and personal travel issues like lost luggage, medical emergencies, or flight delays.
Some travel policies offer optional extras that can help with wedding-related items you’re taking abroad, for example:
A gadget add-on for a personal camera or GoPro you’re using to capture your day
Extra baggage cover for transporting wedding outfits or larger items
Enhanced personal belongings cover for smaller wedding valuables, like rings, gifts, or the wedding day accessories you carry with you
These extras protect the things you’re travelling with, but they don’t cover the wedding itself. That’s why having both wedding and travel insurance is the safest approach when planning a celebration abroad.
When should I buy wedding insurance?
The best time to buy wedding insurance is as soon as you start paying deposits.
Most policies begin covering things like cancellation and supplier failure from the moment you buy the policy. So, the earlier you buy, the more of your wedding is protected.
You can usually get a policy up to around 2 years before your wedding, giving you plenty of time to secure your venue, book suppliers, and know your money is covered from the start.
If you’re planning closer to the big day, last-minute wedding insurance is still possible - even a week before the event. Just keep in mind it won’t cover anything that has already happened or issues you’re already aware of.
That’s why getting a quote early - and comparing multiple quotes - is one of the smartest ways to protect your budget. Comparing policies lets you see all your options side by side, helping you find the best coverage at a great price and ensuring your wedding investment is safe from unexpected problems.
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