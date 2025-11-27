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Weddings are almost as expensive as they are wonderful - the good news is you can protect your big day
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Why get wedding insurance?What does wedding insurance typically cover?How does wedding insurance work for cancellations?How much does wedding insurance cost?Can I get cover for a destination wedding abroad?When should I buy wedding insurance?
AuthorImogen Bland
Last updatedNovember 27th, 2025

Why get wedding insurance?

A wedding is one of the biggest purchases many couples ever make.

With the average UK celebration costing around £23,250, there’s a lot of money tied up in deposits, bookings and plans made months in advance. If something goes wrong, many of those costs are non-refundable - that’s where wedding insurance becomes invaluable.

Wedding insurance acts as a financial safety net, protecting your day against unexpected problems and giving you confidence that your investment is safeguarded. It helps you:

  1. Protect your financial commitment: Insurance ensures that the money you’ve already spent on your wedding isn’t lost if plans are disrupted unexpectedly.

  2. Mitigate supplier or event risks: It can provide a buffer against unforeseen issues with suppliers or arrangements, helping you manage challenges without derailing your day.

  3. Secure your overall wedding plans: From timing and logistics to the overall investment, insurance helps ensure that last-minute problems don’t turn into major financial setbacks.

We’ll take a closer look at the specifics of what wedding insurance usually covers in the section below, so you can see exactly how it can protect your big day.

Many wedding venues in the UK now ask couples to have public liability cover. This helps protect you if a guest gets injured or if any accidental damage happens to the venue. It’s a good idea to check your venue’s contract first, as a standard policy might not cover everything they require.

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Imogen Bland
Insurances expert

What does wedding insurance typically cover?

A wedding involves dozens of moving parts - deposits, suppliers, and plans made months in advance. It only takes one unexpected problem to throw everything off. Wedding insurance is designed to protect the areas where a setback would cause the most stress, disruption, or financial loss. While every policy is different, most offer protection in these key areas:

Cancellation or rearrangement

If your wedding has to be cancelled or postponed for a serious reason, the financial impact can be significant. Insurance can cover non-refundable deposits and payments you’ve already made, helping you avoid losing thousands.

Supplier financial failure

Your wedding depends on suppliers delivering what they promise. If a venue, photographer, or caterer suddenly goes out of business, you could lose a substantial part of your budget. Supplier failure cover can reimburse the money you’ve already paid, giving you the funds to secure a replacement without starting from scratch.

Outfits, rings, gifts, and the cake

These are some of the items couples invest the most time and money into. Many policies include set limits to protect them if they’re lost, damaged, or stolen before the big day. That means the essentials you’ve carefully chosen are financially safeguarded.

Photography and videography

Your photos and videos capture memories you can’t recreate - unless something goes wrong. If a photographer or videographer doesn’t show up, or footage is lost or damaged, this cover can help pay for re-shoots or refunds, ensuring you still walk away with lasting memories.

Public liability

Accidents happen, and when they do, they can be expensive. Public liability cover protects you if someone is injured or venue property is damaged during your wedding. Some venues even require this cover, so it’s worth confirming before you book.

How does wedding insurance work for cancellations?

You may be covered if something major happens, such as:

  • Illness or injury affecting you, your partner, or a close family member

  • Severe weather making it unsafe or impossible to travel

  • Significant damage or closure at your venue

However, policies typically won’t cover things like changing your mind or minor bad weather that doesn’t prevent travel, so it’s important to check the specifics of your policy.

With last-minute cancellations and unexpected closures becoming increasingly common, cancellation cover and supplier failure insurance are is often some of the most valuable protections a wedding policy provides.

How much does wedding insurance cost?

Wedding insurance is often more affordable than couples expect. Most policies sit between £50 and £300, with the price largely depending on the cancellation cover you choose. Generally, the higher the limit, the higher the premium.

How much cover do you need?

Think of your cancellation limit as a safety net. To make sure it really protects you, set it to roughly the total amount you’d lose if your wedding had to be cancelled. This includes any non-refundable deposits or upfront costs, such as:

  • Your venue

  • Catering

  • Wedding outfits

  • Photography and videography

  • Rings

  • Travel or accommodation

  • Entertainment

Adding these up gives you a clear, realistic figure for the level of cover you need.

Finding a policy that works for you

Prices and cover levels vary a lot between insurers, so comparing quotes is the easiest way to find a policy that suits your budget. When you compare with Money.co.uk, you can see all your options side by side, making it simple to choose the most affordable policy that still protects your big day.

Can I get cover for a destination wedding abroad?

Yes! You can get wedding insurance for ceremonies held overseas. Some insurers offer it as an add-on to a standard policy, while others provide specialist cover for destination weddings.

If you’re planning a wedding abroad, here are a few things to check before you buy:

  • Geographical limits:

    Not every policy covers every country. Make sure your destination is specifically included so you’re protected if something unexpected happens.

  • Public liability abroad:

    Some insurers only provide public liability cover within the UK. If your venue requires it (and many overseas venues do), check that your policy includes international public liability.

  • Specialist policies for complex weddings: Larger or multi-day celebrations - such as Asian weddings with multiple events or big guest lists - may need a specialist policy tailored to your type of wedding.

Don’t forget travel insurance

Wedding insurance doesn’t replace travel insurance - the two cover different things. You’ll still need travel cover for your honeymoon and personal travel issues like lost luggage, medical emergencies, or flight delays.

Some travel policies offer optional extras that can help with wedding-related items you’re taking abroad, for example:

  • A gadget add-on for a personal camera or GoPro you’re using to capture your day

  • Extra baggage cover for transporting wedding outfits or larger items

  • Enhanced personal belongings cover for smaller wedding valuables, like rings, gifts, or the wedding day accessories you carry with you

These extras protect the things you’re travelling with, but they don’t cover the wedding itself. That’s why having both wedding and travel insurance is the safest approach when planning a celebration abroad.

When should I buy wedding insurance?

The best time to buy wedding insurance is as soon as you start paying deposits.

Most policies begin covering things like cancellation and supplier failure from the moment you buy the policy. So, the earlier you buy, the more of your wedding is protected.

You can usually get a policy up to around 2 years before your wedding, giving you plenty of time to secure your venue, book suppliers, and know your money is covered from the start.

If you’re planning closer to the big day, last-minute wedding insurance is still possible - even a week before the event. Just keep in mind it won’t cover anything that has already happened or issues you’re already aware of.

That’s why getting a quote early - and comparing multiple quotes - is one of the smartest ways to protect your budget. Comparing policies lets you see all your options side by side, helping you find the best coverage at a great price and ensuring your wedding investment is safe from unexpected problems.

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References

1.hitched.co.uk - cost of a wedding in 2022 based on a survey of 2,457 couples who married in 2022