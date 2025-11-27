A wedding is one of the biggest purchases many couples ever make.

With the average UK celebration costing around £23,250, there’s a lot of money tied up in deposits, bookings and plans made months in advance. If something goes wrong, many of those costs are non-refundable - that’s where wedding insurance becomes invaluable.

Wedding insurance acts as a financial safety net, protecting your day against unexpected problems and giving you confidence that your investment is safeguarded. It helps you:

Protect your financial commitment: Insurance ensures that the money you’ve already spent on your wedding isn’t lost if plans are disrupted unexpectedly. Mitigate supplier or event risks: It can provide a buffer against unforeseen issues with suppliers or arrangements, helping you manage challenges without derailing your day. Secure your overall wedding plans: From timing and logistics to the overall investment, insurance helps ensure that last-minute problems don’t turn into major financial setbacks.

We’ll take a closer look at the specifics of what wedding insurance usually covers in the section below, so you can see exactly how it can protect your big day.