Protect your big day as soon as you start making plans. Compare quotes to find the perfect policy that covers everything from deposits to cancellation costs.
1
Enter your details
Simply enter the names and dates of birth of the happy couple, along with some information about your wedding.
2
Your level of cover
We’ll need to know the total cost of your wedding, plus whether you want any optional add-ons or extras.
3
View your quote
Once you’ve filled in a quick form, we’ll show you a range of quotes to choose from, so you can pick the one that suits your needs.
Last updated: 30 April 2022
Weddings come in all shapes and sizes, from small intimate affairs to big-budget extravaganzas, but with the average UK wedding costing a little over £15,000, it’s important you have some backup in case things go wrong. That’s where wedding insurance comes in – it provides financial protection for what is often a considerable financial investment.
Wedding insurance covers things that could potentially go wrong on the day.
Depending on your policy, that could include problems like:
family illness
extreme weather
suppliers not delivering
venue or catering cancellations
Providers will often offer wedding insurance policies in package deals, although you can get tailored policies to suit your specific needs. Some policies may impose limits on the amount of cover they provide, so it’s important you know exactly what you’re getting from your wedding insurance.
Every wedding is different, so it’s important to get a policy that covers what you need. As well as issues like cancellations or rearrangements, wedding insurance will usually cover you for physical items like:
your wedding attire
flowers, cakes and rings
wedding cars and transport
Wedding insurance should also include public liability protection. This can provide compensation if someone is injured at your wedding or if a member of your wedding party damages the venue.
Once you’ve found the type of policy that works for you, compare wedding insurance policies to find the cheapest deal for your desired level of cover.
Destination weddings have become popular in recent years. If you’re planning to get married abroad, it may be even more important to consider wedding insurance. The weather may be less likely to ruin the big day, but there’s still plenty that could go wrong.
Many insurance companies offer overseas wedding insurance, although such policies may cost a little more. Some policies may omit certain types of cover – like public liability – so check the policy carefully to ensure it covers everything you need.
When looking for a policy that suits your needs, think about:
what you need it to protect – for example the venue, rings and catering
how much you plan to spend on your wedding
whether you have any protection already – for example cover via your credit card
Once you know what you need, comparing wedding insurance quotes can help you find the best cover at the cheapest price. This is especially true with this type of insurance as smaller providers often have better deals that the major insurance companies.
This depends on how much you intend to spend on your wedding. Work out what your wedding day will cost in its entirety and get a policy that covers that if you have a problem.
To calculate the costs, add together everything you’re likely to pay for, including:
venue
attire
rings
cake
photographs and video
cars and transport
flowers
wedding gifts
You need to find a policy that offers the right level of cover for your total costs. If your wedding adds up to £20,000, find a policy that offers a cancellation cover limit that’s equal to that sum.
Prioritise cover over price. While a wedding insurance comparison may throw up cheap deals, it’s more important you have the level of cover you need.
It’s possible that you already have some protection through other means, such as:
Your credit card: if you make any wedding payments between £100 and £30,000 by credit card, you can use Section 75 to get your money back if something goes wrong
Your home contents insurance: this may cover your wedding gifts and rings while they are in your home
While these can give you some protection, they’re no substitute for wedding insurance, which provides tailored cover for your entire wedding.
No, you cannot claim if you decide you no longer want to get married. Find out when you can claim here.
You could pay anything between £20 and £300 for a policy, depending on the level of cover you choose and the insurer.
You should get cover before you start spending money, for example before booking a venue. Most insurers let you take out cover two years before your wedding day.
Bad weather isn’t covered unless its extreme enough to mean your guests cannot reach the venue.
Yes, wedding insurance policies can cover civil partnership ceremonies.
Yes, any bookings or orders you make before the start of the policy will be protected once the policy starts.
No, you pay in a single, up-front instalment because wedding insurance is designed to cover a one-off event.
Your wedding will be an amazing day, but an expensive one. Choosing the right way to pay for your big day could help you come in on budget.More on ways to pay for your wedding
The average cost of a wedding is now well over £20,000 but you do not need to spend a small fortune to have the best day ever. Here are eight easy ways you can save money on your wedding without compromising your dream day.More on ways to save money on your wedding
We all know that tying the knot can affect your day-to-day money management, but exactly what effect does marriage or a civil partnership have on your financial status? We take a look.More on getting married and your finances
By comparing wedding insurance, UK couples could save money on their policies. The best value wedding insurance will offer the cover at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the some of the best UK wedding insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 1 April, 2022