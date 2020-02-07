We're here to help you find brilliant money exchange rates on foreign currency exchange and share our top tips and guidance on holiday money.

To get the best exchange rates, you'll need to compare currency exchange for travel money from a range of different places. The 'exchange rate' is a term for how much travel money you get in return for what you pay. For example, a US dollar exchange rate of 1.3 would give you $1.30 for every £1 you pay.

Travel money is the currency we take abroad to spend on our holiday. You'll need to decide how you'd prefer to pay for things while you're abroad. Some people like to take cash, while others prefer to take prepaid cards.

The online exchange rate might be better or you might be offered a better deal overall if you buy foreign currency online. That's because the travel money provider's overheads are so much lower if they're online.

We all love going on holiday, but knowing where to buy travel money can be tricky. Where will you get the best exchange rates? Where should you compare holiday money? How much travel currency should you take?

Why you should do your currency exchange online

How to get the best holiday money exchange rates

You'll find the best currency exchange rate and the best travel money deal by comparing as many providers as possible.

It's likely that you'll want to order currency online to get the best deal. Avoid getting your travel money at the airport at all costs. Airport holiday money providers charge sky-high prices as they have captive customers who are just about to board a plane! So it pays to be prepared.

The currency exchange comparison table at the top of this page will help you compare travel money. Then you can find the best euro travel money rate or dollar exchange rate.

When you're looking for your travel money, compare your options, paying attention to the following factors:

High exchange rates : The higher the number, the more travel money you'll get. Compare currency rates to make sure you get the best deal.

Delivery charges : If you do your currency exchange online, the cost of having your holiday money delivered to your home can vary

Special offers: Look out for any travel money deals because sometimes you can get a higher exchange rate or free delivery.

By doing this, you should be able to find the best travel money exchange rate online, before you go on holiday. You can find out more about travel money, best rates and other costs here.

Remember that exchange rates are constantly changing. You might get different rates from different providers on different days.

Can you get commission-free travel currency?

Commission is the service fee that a travel money provider charges to exchange your money. This charge is usually hidden within the exchange rate they are advertising.

You'll notice that many companies advertise 0% commission to exchange money online or on the high street. But they might still be charging you commission, by offering a less competitive exchange rate.

Can you buy currency online?

Yes, you can. But the amount you can exchange varies between travel money providers. The best online travel money holiday money providers might let you exchange up to £7,500.

The amount you pay will normally be rounded up or down to make sure you get a round figure. For example, if the pound-to-euro exchange rate is 1.29, you pay €400 (rather than paying £300 for €386.70). Some currencies can only be withdrawn when you're in the country you're travelling to. These are called closed currencies.

Are there restrictions on getting currency delivered?

When you buy your currency online, it's normally sent with Royal Mail's special delivery service. This means you'll have to be home to sign for it.