How much travel money you need to take depends on your plans. You'll need to budget for your holiday to make sure you don't run out of money before the end.

Deciding how much money to take depends on where you're going, whether debit or credit card usage is prevalent, and if you want to have some local currency on hand for emergencies.

Having some cash is extremely important, as there's always a possibility your cards could get declined or blocked for some reason, and it may take some time to resolve the issue.

Also, some countries still rely predominantly on cash transactions, so you should factor that into how much cash you decide to take.