Compare motorbike insurance from top motorcycle insurers

Home

Compare motorbike insurance quotes

Compare motorcycle insurance from top UK insurers

Save on cover by comparing motorcycle insurance from top providers
logo

Compare quotes

Fill our a few details to see if you could save on bike cover
1
Provide us with some information about you and your bike
2
Choose your cover levels
3
Compare motorbike insurance from leading providers
Get quotes
Trustpilot stars
What are the different types of motorbike insurance?How to get cheap motorbike insuranceWhat affects the price of my motorbike insurance?What is a multi-bike insurance policy?Do I need insurance for a moped or scooter?
AuthorImogen Bland
Last updatedNovember 12th, 2025

What are the different types of motorbike insurance?

There are three main types of motorbike insurance. Here's a quick breakdown to help you decide which might suit you best:

Third-party only

This is the minimum level of cover you need to legally ride on UK roads. It can cover damage or injury to other people and their property if you're involved in an accident. However, it won't cover damage to your own bike or injuries you might sustain.

Third-party, fire and theft

Think of this as a step up from third-party only. You'll get the same cover for injuries and damage to others, plus extra protection if your motorbike is stolen or damaged by fire.

Fully comprehensive

This is the highest level of cover available. Fully comprehensive cover includes everything from third-party, fire and theft, but also covers damage to your own bike (whether or not you were at fault) and can also include cover for personal injuries.

How to get cheap motorcycle insurance

There are a few simple ways to make sure your motorbike insurance is as affordable as possible:

  • Show you're a low-risk rider: Take an advanced riding course like BikeSafe, build up your no-claims bonus and improve your bike's security with approved locks or a locked garage. Insurers tend to reward safe riders with cheaper premiums.

  • Pick your bike carefully: Smaller, less powerful bikes often get cheaper insurance quotes. Avoid performance modifications and keep your mileage realistic – overestimating can make your policy more expensive.

  • Tailor your policy to your needs: Pay annually if you can to avoid extra fees, and only include the cover you actually require – skipping unnecessary extras can help you get the cheapest policy that still protects you.

What affects the price of my motorbike insurance?

Insurers consider several key factors when setting premiums:

  • Your details: Age, postcode, riding experience, and claims history all influence your cost.

  • Your bike: Make, model, engine size, and value can all affect premiums.

  • Cover level: Fully comprehensive isn’t always the most expensive – sometimes third-party policies cost more.

  • Usage: How you plan to ride — socially, commuting, or for work — affects your quote.

  • Modifications: Custom parts can increase costs, while added security features may lower them.

  • Storage: Bikes kept in a locked garage often cost less to insure than those parked on the street.

Any changes you make to your bike can affect your insurance. Some might increase your premium, but adding things like an approved alarm or immobiliser could actually help lower it. You should always let your insurer know about any changes so your policy remains valid.

Imogen Bland profile
Imogen Bland
Insurances expert

What is a multi-bike insurance policy?

A multi-bike insurance policy (also called a multi-motorcycle policy) lets you cover more than one motorbike under a single plan. It's ideal for riders who own multiple bikes, whether for commuting, weekends or track days.

Benefits of a multi-bike policy include:

  • A single renewal date: Manage all your bikes with one renewal instead of juggling multiple policies.

  • Potentially lower premiums: Insurers often offer discounts when you cover multiple bikes together.

  • Simpler management: You'll have one policy, one set of policy documents, and one insurer to deal with.

Not all insurers offer multi-bike insurance, so it's worth checking when comparing quotes to make sure you get the best option for your collection.

Do I need insurance for a moped or scooter?

Yes, you still need insurance before you ride. Just like any other motor vehicle, mopeds and scooters must have at least third-party insurance to be legally used on the roads.

The good news? Insurance for mopeds and scooters is often cheaper than standard motorbike policies. Smaller engines and lower top speeds make them less risky for insurers.

See all your options in one place with our comparison tool – it makes finding the right cover fast, simple and affordable.

Customer Reviews

Trustpilot stars
Rated 4.1 out of 5
by 1,077 people
Everything you need to gain credit for…
Trustpilot stars
Everything you need to gain credit for your business
Michael Ver-yard
Very fast and efficient. From start to finish it was easy to follow the application.
Trustpilot stars
Very fast and efficient.
SAL
Great website
Trustpilot stars
Great website, very easy to use and compare options. Clear information and really helpful for making decisions quickly.
customer

We’ve been featured in

The GuardianBBCDaily ExpressFinancial TimesDaily Mirror

About the author

Imogen Bland profileImogen Bland
With three years of hands-on experience in the insurance industry, Imogen is the motor, home and lifestyle insurances expert at money.co.uk. She believes finding the right coverage shouldn't be a headache, and her primary mission is to break down complex policies into clear, actionable advice that results in real savings.

The motorbike insurance comparison service is powered by Vast Visibility Ltd who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 566973. Vast Visibility Ltd is registered in England & Wales No. 05866769 at office: 8 Princes Parade, Liverpool, L3 1DL. Money.co.uk is an intermediary and receives a flat commission if you decide to buy through our website.