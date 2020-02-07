Compare motorbike insurance from top motorcycle insurers

Last updated: 1 May 2022

What is motorcycle insurance?

Motorbike insurance provides financial protection if your bike is involved in an accident, suffers damage or is stolen. It’s also a legal requirement. Riding a motorcycle in the UK without insurance is a criminal offence.

The only time you don’t need motorbike insurance is if you’ve declared that your bike is off the road to the DVLA.

What level of cover do I need from my motorbike insurance?

You need to decide what level of cover you need. The more cover you have, the more protection you have, but providers charge more money for more cover.

The best motorbike insurance for you is the policy that gives you the cover you need at the cheapest price.

You can choose from three types of motorcycle or moped insurance cover:

Third-party only: covers injury to others and damage to their property

Third-party, fire and theft: provides the same cover as above as well compensating you if you bike is stolen or damaged by fire

Fully comprehensive: covers all the above, plus damage to your bike caused by an accident or vandalism

Once you’ve decided which is the best type of motorcycle insurance for you, fill out our form to compare bike insurance. This will help you to find the right policy at the best price.

Get the cover and extras you need

When you’re looking for a quote, think about what you need from your policy. With even the best motorbike insurance, providers sell additional cover as extras. For instance, you might want cover for:

Trips abroad: most insurance companies include cover for riding your bike abroad, but the length of time you’re covered can vary

Helmets and clothing: most motorbike policies include the option to add cover for accessories, but you might have to pay extra. Look for a policy where cover comes as standard and check the limit is enough to replace your helmet and leathers

UK breakdown: this gives you roadside assistance if your bike breaks down while on the road. Some insurers charge extra for this, so look for policies that include it as standard

Pillion passengers: some insurers let you take a passenger, but others sell this as an add-on. Check whether it’s included as standard

What kinds of specialist motorbike insurance policies are there?

Before comparing quotes, consider whether you need a specialist motorbike insurance policy. This kind of cover can cost more, depending on what it offers. Some of the specialist types of bike insurance include:

Scooter or moped insurance: if you’re under 25 and it’s your first bike, cheap moped insurance can be hard to find

Sports bike insurance: this can be expensive because it’s for high-performance bikes

Supermoto insurance: a lightweight model with a smaller engine is cheaper to insure

Classic motorcycle insurance: classic bikes can be worth a lot, but they’re usually well looked after and not used much, so insuring them isn’t too expensive

Multi-bike insurance: if you have several bikes, this can be a cost-effective way to insure them

How can I get cheap motorcycle insurance?

Don’t simply focus on getting cheap bike insurance – you need to make sure it gives you enough cover, too.

There are, however, a few things you can do to save money on your insurance, such as:

Pay up front in full: because insurers charge interest for monthly payments

Choose to pay a higher excess: this reduces your monthly payments, but make sure you can afford the excess if you have to claim. Also, paying a higher excess could cost you more overall if you do need to claim

Leave out extras: don’t pay more for add-ons you don’t need

Secure your vehicle: tell your insurer if you keep your motorbike in a garage and about any anti-theft devices you have

Shop around: compare motorcycle insurance to get the best quote that meets your needs

Don’t auto-renew: checkthe quote your current insurer offers, because it might not be the best deal

How do I get a good motorbike insurance quote?

Comparing bike insurance deals is the best way to get a good quote – it’s quick and easy. Just click on “Get quotes” at the top of this page and you’ll have a range of quotes within minutes.

Check the details and make sure you’re getting the right cover for your needs. You don’t want to end up under-insured, but you don’t want over-insure yourself, either. The key is to pay the minimum price for what you need.

How much does bike insurance cost?

The price varies greatly between companies and also depends on a number of variables. These include:

the type of motorbike

how old you are

your driving history

how the bike’s used

security measures

where you park

the excess

Can I ride other motorbikes on my motorcycle insurance policy?

Some insurers offer policies that allow you to ride other bikes. These are often known as ride-any-bike policies and usually just offer third-party cover on bikes which aren’t yours. So, if you damage a bike that you’ve borrowed from a friend, you will have to pay to have it repaired.

What information do I need to share to get a motorcycle insurance quote?