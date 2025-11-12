Compare motorbike insurance from top motorcycle insurers

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What are the different types of motorbike insurance?
There are three main types of motorbike insurance. Here's a quick breakdown to help you decide which might suit you best:
Third-party only
Third-party, fire and theft
Fully comprehensive
How to get cheap motorcycle insurance
There are a few simple ways to make sure your motorbike insurance is as affordable as possible:
Show you're a low-risk rider: Take an advanced riding course like BikeSafe, build up your no-claims bonus and improve your bike's security with approved locks or a locked garage. Insurers tend to reward safe riders with cheaper premiums.
Pick your bike carefully: Smaller, less powerful bikes often get cheaper insurance quotes. Avoid performance modifications and keep your mileage realistic – overestimating can make your policy more expensive.
Tailor your policy to your needs: Pay annually if you can to avoid extra fees, and only include the cover you actually require – skipping unnecessary extras can help you get the cheapest policy that still protects you.
What affects the price of my motorbike insurance?
Insurers consider several key factors when setting premiums:
Your details: Age, postcode, riding experience, and claims history all influence your cost.
Your bike: Make, model, engine size, and value can all affect premiums.
Cover level: Fully comprehensive isn’t always the most expensive – sometimes third-party policies cost more.
Usage: How you plan to ride — socially, commuting, or for work — affects your quote.
Modifications: Custom parts can increase costs, while added security features may lower them.
Storage: Bikes kept in a locked garage often cost less to insure than those parked on the street.
“Any changes you make to your bike can affect your insurance. Some might increase your premium, but adding things like an approved alarm or immobiliser could actually help lower it. You should always let your insurer know about any changes so your policy remains valid.”
What is a multi-bike insurance policy?
A multi-bike insurance policy (also called a multi-motorcycle policy) lets you cover more than one motorbike under a single plan. It's ideal for riders who own multiple bikes, whether for commuting, weekends or track days.
Benefits of a multi-bike policy include:
A single renewal date: Manage all your bikes with one renewal instead of juggling multiple policies.
Potentially lower premiums: Insurers often offer discounts when you cover multiple bikes together.
Simpler management: You'll have one policy, one set of policy documents, and one insurer to deal with.
Not all insurers offer multi-bike insurance, so it's worth checking when comparing quotes to make sure you get the best option for your collection.
Do I need insurance for a moped or scooter?
Yes, you still need insurance before you ride. Just like any other motor vehicle, mopeds and scooters must have at least third-party insurance to be legally used on the roads.
The good news? Insurance for mopeds and scooters is often cheaper than standard motorbike policies. Smaller engines and lower top speeds make them less risky for insurers.
See all your options in one place with our comparison tool – it makes finding the right cover fast, simple and affordable.
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