Compare motorbike insurance from top motorcycle insurers

Last updated: 1 May 2022
Motorbike insurance provides financial protection if your bike is involved in an accident, suffers damage or is stolen. It’s also a legal requirement. Riding a motorcycle in the UK without insurance is a criminal offence.
The only time you don’t need motorbike insurance is if you’ve declared that your bike is off the road to the DVLA.
You need to decide what level of cover you need. The more cover you have, the more protection you have, but providers charge more money for more cover.
The best motorbike insurance for you is the policy that gives you the cover you need at the cheapest price.
You can choose from three types of motorcycle or moped insurance cover:
Third-party only: covers injury to others and damage to their property
Third-party, fire and theft: provides the same cover as above as well compensating you if you bike is stolen or damaged by fire
Fully comprehensive: covers all the above, plus damage to your bike caused by an accident or vandalism
Once you’ve decided which is the best type of motorcycle insurance for you, fill out our form to compare bike insurance. This will help you to find the right policy at the best price.
When you’re looking for a quote, think about what you need from your policy. With even the best motorbike insurance, providers sell additional cover as extras. For instance, you might want cover for:
Trips abroad: most insurance companies include cover for riding your bike abroad, but the length of time you’re covered can vary
Helmets and clothing: most motorbike policies include the option to add cover for accessories, but you might have to pay extra. Look for a policy where cover comes as standard and check the limit is enough to replace your helmet and leathers
UK breakdown: this gives you roadside assistance if your bike breaks down while on the road. Some insurers charge extra for this, so look for policies that include it as standard
Pillion passengers: some insurers let you take a passenger, but others sell this as an add-on. Check whether it’s included as standard
Before comparing quotes, consider whether you need a specialist motorbike insurance policy. This kind of cover can cost more, depending on what it offers. Some of the specialist types of bike insurance include:
Scooter or moped insurance: if you’re under 25 and it’s your first bike, cheap moped insurance can be hard to find
Sports bike insurance: this can be expensive because it’s for high-performance bikes
Supermoto insurance: a lightweight model with a smaller engine is cheaper to insure
Classic motorcycle insurance: classic bikes can be worth a lot, but they’re usually well looked after and not used much, so insuring them isn’t too expensive
Multi-bike insurance: if you have several bikes, this can be a cost-effective way to insure them
Don’t simply focus on getting cheap bike insurance – you need to make sure it gives you enough cover, too.
There are, however, a few things you can do to save money on your insurance, such as:
Pay up front in full: because insurers charge interest for monthly payments
Choose to pay a higher excess: this reduces your monthly payments, but make sure you can afford the excess if you have to claim. Also, paying a higher excess could cost you more overall if you do need to claim
Leave out extras: don’t pay more for add-ons you don’t need
Secure your vehicle: tell your insurer if you keep your motorbike in a garage and about any anti-theft devices you have
Shop around: compare motorcycle insurance to get the best quote that meets your needs
Don’t auto-renew: checkthe quote your current insurer offers, because it might not be the best deal
Comparing bike insurance deals is the best way to get a good quote – it’s quick and easy. Just click on “Get quotes” at the top of this page and you’ll have a range of quotes within minutes.
Check the details and make sure you’re getting the right cover for your needs. You don’t want to end up under-insured, but you don’t want over-insure yourself, either. The key is to pay the minimum price for what you need.
The price varies greatly between companies and also depends on a number of variables. These include:
the type of motorbike
how old you are
your driving history
how the bike’s used
security measures
where you park
the excess
Some insurers offer policies that allow you to ride other bikes. These are often known as ride-any-bike policies and usually just offer third-party cover on bikes which aren’t yours. So, if you damage a bike that you’ve borrowed from a friend, you will have to pay to have it repaired.
You need to tell us a little about yourself, your bike and your driving history. This includes any claims you’ve made or accidents you’ve had. We’ll help you find the best motorcycle insurance for your needs in minutes.
Yes, unless you have declared your bike as off the road to the DVLA. Even if your bike is in storage, you may still need insurance to cover damage or theft.
Only if you select pillion cover, which covers you while riding with passengers. Some insurers charge extra for this, so check if it is included.
Yes, but you may need to contact an insurance broker.
Yes, but you may need to get your policy through an insurance broker as most companies do not provide online quotes for quad bikes.
No, this is excluded from most motorbike insurance policies. If you need cover for a competition or race, speak to a broker about track-day insurance.
Yes, you have a 14-day cooling-off period, which means you can cancel and get your premium refunded. However, you may be charged an admin fee.
