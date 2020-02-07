<Travel Money

Compare US dollar exchange rates

The US dollar is the official currency of the USA and one of the world’s most popular and widely accepted currencies. If you want to swap pounds for US dollars, you could get a better deal by comparing exchange rates.

Compare US dollar exchange rates from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare US dollar exchange rate

1

Run an exchange rate comparison

Some lenders and brokers only operate digitally, so comparing quotes online is a must if you want the best US dollar exchange rate and transfer deal.

2

Compare your options

Look for the most favourable exchange rate and the lowest transfer fees. Focus on the overall cost and not just the exchange rate to find the best offer.

3

Choose delivery options

Picking up your money at the airport can save on delivery fees but check that it will arrive in time for your trip. Once you have the right deal, it’s time to exchange your money.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

Compare another type of travel money

Last updated: 30 April 2022

US dollars: best exchange deal tips

  • Look for the highest pound-to-dollar exchange rate: this tells you how many US dollars you will get for your money – for example, a rate of 1.26 will give you one dollar and 26 cents for every pound you exchange

  • Compare rates online: you will find better rates than those found on the high street or at the airport

  • Think about the full cost: the best rate might not be the best deal, because a lower rate can be cheaper if the commission and delivery charges are free

  • Avoid paying with your credit card: use a debit card or sterling cash to avoid high credit card charges

  • If travelling as a group, consider buying together: some providers offer a higher pound-to-dollar rate if you order over a set amount

  • Do some research: shop around in advance of your trip, compare deals and look for free delivery options, which may take longer to arrive

Here are more tips on finding the best deal on US dollars for a pound-to-dollar exchange.

Where can you use US dollars?

The US dollar ($) is the national currency of the United States of America, and the most widely used currency on the planet. All 50 US states use the US dollar, as well as the following countries:

  • Bahamas

  • Belize

  • British Virgin Islands

  • Cambodia

  • Ecuador

  • Nicaragua

  • Panama

  • Turks and Caicos Islands

Important: When visiting any non-European Union country, such as the United States, you must declare any cash that exceeds the equivalent of €10,000.

What notes and coins can you get?

The US dollar comes in a range of denominations, including:

  • Cent coins: 1 (penny), 5 (nickel), 10 (dime), 25 (quarter) and 50

  • Dollar coins: 1

  • Dollar notes: 1, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100

The 50-cent and one-dollar coins are rare in the US, but still legal tender. When you order online, you are only sent notes, not coins.

US dollar FAQs

About our US dollar comparison

Last updated: 5 April, 2022