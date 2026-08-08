If you're travelling to the US, how far your travel money goes really depends on where you go. With 50 US states to choose from, this can vary a lot. But typically, cities in the coastal states will be more expensive than cities in the mid-west or south.

According to research by GoBankingRates in 2025 , if you go to the coasts, e.g. New York or California, $100 has a relative buying power of $92.37 and $87.42, respectively.

So, you should expect to pay a premium for everything from restaurants, petrol, or even a cup of coffee. However, you'll find prices become much more reasonable in states such as Connecticut, Florida and Colorado, where $100 will get you the best value at $96.31, $96.55 and $98.62 respectively, in practical terms.

The best value states are Arkansas, Mississippi and South Dakota, where the real value of $100 is £113.49, $112.77 and $111.91, respectively.

When buying travel money, it's advisable to get more than you think you'll need, as it's better to have money left over after your trip, than to run out while you’re away.