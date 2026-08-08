<Travel Money

Find our best US Dollar exchange rate

Convert GBP to USD and find the best dollar exchange rate

Planning a trip to the United States? In a country so vast, it’s important to get the best dollar exchange rate to make the most of your trip.
7 results found, sorted by Amount received. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
£
Source currency
Collection or delivery?

Travel FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.3360
£750 gets you
$1,002
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
No
View deal
Travel FX, an FX specialist, usually provides their most competitive currency exchange rates. A multiple award-winning company, free delivery (over £700.00), no commission, pay by Debit Card or Bank Transfer and typically offering the best rates here.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

The Currency Club Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.3307
£750 gets you
$998.03
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
No
View deal
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Sterling FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.3301
£750 gets you
$997.58
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
Take advantage of Fast Track Next working day delivery on EUR and USD if you miss our 12 noon cutoff at no extra cost. Free next day delivery on all orders over £700 (otherwise a fee of £6 applies).
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

NM Money Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.3283
£750 gets you
$996.23
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
NM Money provide great value financial services for travel. Our products include selling and buying over 50 foreign currencies, pre-paid travel money card, and money transfers including Western Union. We help your money go further.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
Click & Collect from over 240 stores in 60 Seconds

eurochange Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.3283
£750 gets you
$996.23
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
eurochange are the foreign exchange experts. They provide an award-winning service which is rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, offering the widest range of currencies including Euros and US Dollars.
They'll also buy foreign currency in exchange for GBP #exchangewitheurochange
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Post Office Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.3236
£750 gets you
$992.70
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
Over 60 currencies available for next day home delivery or collection from over 11,000 branches. Click and collect EUR and USD in two hours from a branch near you. Includes travel money refund guarantee. T&Cs apply.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct

Covent Garden FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.3223
£750 gets you
$978.50
Delivery fee
£10delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
A family run business with over 40 years of experience. We offer competitive rates with no commission and zero hidden fees. Free delivery on orders over £1000. In store collection available.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Currency Calculator

£
Best Rate from
Travel FX Travel Money logo
1 GBP = 1.336 USD
1 USD = 0.749 GBP
Amount received (after accounting for delivery fees)
750 GBP =1,002.00 USD
Show Results
AuthorLucinda O'Brien
Fact checkerRachel Wait
Last updatedAugust 7th, 2026

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How to get the best dollar exchange rate

Following these steps should help you get the best exchange rate for dollars when buying them with pounds.

Compare exchange rates online

Online rates will almost always be better than the best dollar rate on the high street or at the airport.

Think about the total cost

The highest rate might not be the best deal; a lower rate can be cheaper if there is no commission or delivery charge.

Avoid paying with your credit card

Cover the cost with a debit card or sterling cash to avoid high credit card charges.

If you can, buy a larger sum

Some providers offer a higher pound-to-dollar rate if you order over a set amount. This is beneficial if you're travelling in a group and can buy dollars together.

Do some research

Shop around in advance of your trip, compare deals, and look for free delivery options, which may take longer to arrive.

Pros and Cons of buying US dollars ahead of your trip

Pros

Always accepted as a form of payment
Makes it easier to budget and avoid overspending
US dollars are accepted in many countries

Cons

Can easily be lost or stolen
Carrying large sums is risky and inconvenient
Not the best way to pay for big-ticket items

How far will my US dollars go?

If you're travelling to the US, how far your travel money goes really depends on where you go. With 50 US states to choose from, this can vary a lot. But typically, cities in the coastal states will be more expensive than cities in the mid-west or south. 

According to research by GoBankingRates in 2025, if you go to the coasts, e.g. New York or California, $100 has a relative buying power of $92.37 and $87.42, respectively.

So, you should expect to pay a premium for everything from restaurants, petrol, or even a cup of coffee. However, you'll find prices become much more reasonable in states such as Connecticut, Florida and Colorado, where $100 will get you the best value at $96.31, $96.55 and $98.62 respectively, in practical terms. 

The best value states are Arkansas, Mississippi and South Dakota, where the real value of $100 is £113.49, $112.77 and $111.91, respectively. 

When buying travel money, it's advisable to get more than you think you'll need, as it's better to have money left over after your trip, than to run out while you’re away.

How can I save money when in the US?

Accommodation and food prices in the USA are generally similar to those in the UK, despite the big differences between expensive destinations such as New York and cheap ones like Mississippi. Wherever you’re headed, here are our top tips for cutting your costs. 

  • Shop around for accommodation: Hostels and private Airbnb-style rentals can be more affordable than hotels, while choosing a flat or room with access to a kitchen will also allow you to save money by eating in

  • Make the most of public transport: If you’re not hiring a car to get around, you’ll generally find public transport a lot cheaper than taking taxis to get around. In cities such as New York and Chicago, a CityPASS will get you discounts on entrance to popular attractions as well

  • Check out free attractions: Lots of museums, botanical gardens, and historical sites offer free entry, as do several of the more than 60 National Parks across the USA

  • Search for discount vouchers: Websites such as Groupon and Restaurant.com can save you money on meals, activities, and more during your stay in the USA. You can also find out about special offers available locally by following the social media accounts of the places you're visiting

  • Spend smart: You’ll often get hit with high fees for making purchases and withdrawing cash in the USA with a UK card. So, save money by taking out a prepaid travel card or a credit or debit card that does not charge foreign transaction fees. When paying with a sterling card, you should also always pick US dollars when given the choice between paying in pounds or US dollars

What are the top alternatives to buying travel money?

Travel credit cards - i.e. the ones with no foreign transaction fees - offer two key advantages over travel money:

  • Great exchange rates - when you spend on a travel credit card you get the American Express, Mastercard or Visa exchange rate, which is about the best you can find as a regular consumer

  • Purchase protection – for purchases costing £100 to £30,000, you're covered by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, meaning if something goes wrong you can make a claim with your card provider should the vendor fail to pay up

However, not everywhere accepts travel credit cards and using them at a cash machine abroad can come with hefty fees. It can also be easier to overspend on a credit card, leaving you with debts on which interest is charged.

Compare our best travel credit cards

Currency cards and travel bank accounts let you spend overseas without being charged a foreign transaction fee. Their key strengths are:

  • Great exchange rates – the best card providers will pass on the Amex, Mastercard or Visa rate to you without adding extra charges

  • No charges for some ATM withdrawals overseas - if you need extra cash on holiday, some providers let you make a number of withdrawals per month or withdraw up to a certain amount without being charged. Watch out for local ATM fees though, as these might still apply 

The downsides include that there can be limits on how much you can withdraw abroad using a travel money card, and that they're not accepted quite as widely as cash. Some travel current accounts also come with fees.

See travel money cards

Prepaid travel cards can be loaded with currency and used abroad without paying foreign exchange fees. You can load a prepaid card with a specific foreign currency or a variety of different currencies, depending on your travel plans. The key advantages are:

  • Low or no fees to use abroad – prepaid travel card providers can charge far less than traditional banks for overseas usage

  • Safer than carrying cash - you can cancel or freeze the card if it's lost or stolen, protecting your balance

However, you’ll need to watch out for general usage fees, which often apply when you load the card with cash and may also be charged monthly.

See our prepaid card deals

FAQs

The US dollar ($) is the national currency of the United States of America and the most widely used currency on the planet. 

All 50 US states use the US dollar, which is also accepted in a long list of other countries, including:

  • Puerto Rico

  • Ecuador

  • El Salvador

  • Republic of Zimbabwe

  • Canada

  • The Virgin Islands of the United States

  • The British Virgin Islands

  • Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste 

  • Cambodia

  • Peru

  • Vietnam

  • Micronesia

  • Barbados

  • Costa Rica

  • Panama

  • Turks and Caicos Islands

Yes, but there is usually a delivery charge for this service. You may be able to save money by having your currency delivered to a nearby collection point rather than your home.

No, online rates are usually better than high street rates because online providers need to be competitively priced to persuade you to use their services.

Commission is the fee a provider charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency.

Yes, but you will be charged by both your credit card provider and the travel money provider for using your card.

No, so do your research and make sure you buy from a provider that will send your currency as soon as it is processed. UK companies that deal with money transfers should be authorised by or registered with the FCA.

About our comparison

We include every company that gives you the option of buying currency online. Discover how our website works.

We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison. We get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.

You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

About the author

Lucinda O'Brien profileLucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles. She applies her industry knowledge to ensure readers can make confident financial decisions.

Learn more about travel money

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Didn't find what you were looking for?

Below you can find a list of currencies to exchange

EuroUS DollarTurkish LiraUAE DirhamAustralian DollarCurrency buy back

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