The US dollar is the official currency of the USA and one of the world’s most popular and widely accepted currencies. If you want to swap pounds for US dollars, you could get a better deal by comparing exchange rates.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
Run an exchange rate comparison
Some lenders and brokers only operate digitally, so comparing quotes online is a must if you want the best US dollar exchange rate and transfer deal.
Compare your options
Look for the most favourable exchange rate and the lowest transfer fees. Focus on the overall cost and not just the exchange rate to find the best offer.
Choose delivery options
Picking up your money at the airport can save on delivery fees but check that it will arrive in time for your trip. Once you have the right deal, it’s time to exchange your money.
Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.
Last updated: 30 April 2022
Look for the highest pound-to-dollar exchange rate: this tells you how many US dollars you will get for your money – for example, a rate of 1.26 will give you one dollar and 26 cents for every pound you exchange
Compare rates online: you will find better rates than those found on the high street or at the airport
Think about the full cost: the best rate might not be the best deal, because a lower rate can be cheaper if the commission and delivery charges are free
Avoid paying with your credit card: use a debit card or sterling cash to avoid high credit card charges
If travelling as a group, consider buying together: some providers offer a higher pound-to-dollar rate if you order over a set amount
Do some research: shop around in advance of your trip, compare deals and look for free delivery options, which may take longer to arrive
Here are more tips on finding the best deal on US dollars for a pound-to-dollar exchange.
The US dollar ($) is the national currency of the United States of America, and the most widely used currency on the planet. All 50 US states use the US dollar, as well as the following countries:
Bahamas
Belize
British Virgin Islands
Cambodia
Ecuador
Nicaragua
Panama
Turks and Caicos Islands
Important: When visiting any non-European Union country, such as the United States, you must declare any cash that exceeds the equivalent of €10,000.
The US dollar comes in a range of denominations, including:
Cent coins: 1 (penny), 5 (nickel), 10 (dime), 25 (quarter) and 50
Dollar coins: 1
Dollar notes: 1, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100
The 50-cent and one-dollar coins are rare in the US, but still legal tender. When you order online, you are only sent notes, not coins.
Yes, but there is usually a cost. You can save money by having your currency delivered to a nearby store for collection.
No, online rates are often better than high street rates because online providers need to be competitively priced to attract you.
Yes, but you will be charged by both your credit card provider and the money provider for using your card.
It is the fee a provider charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency.
No, so make sure you buy from a provider that will send your currency as soon as it is processed.
We include every company that gives you the option of buying US dollars online. Here is more information on how our website works.
A good deal on your travel money means getting more holiday for the exact same number of pounds sterling. This guide will show you how to do it.Read more about getting a travel money deal
Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.Read more about dealing with leftover currency
Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.Read more about ways to spend abroad
Last updated: 5 April, 2022