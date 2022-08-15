<Credit Cards

Compare our best credit building credit cards

Build your credit score with a credit building card

Find a card for building credit
Answer a few basic questions about your circumstances
We'll show you the cards you're likely to get, so you can apply with confidence
Your credit score will always be protected
Salman Haqqi
James Andrews
August 15th 2022
What is a credit builder card

If you’ve got poor credit or no credit, it can be difficult to borrow money cheaply. But specially designed credit cards for bad credit, or no credit, are designed for people just like you.

There’s a whole market dedicated to credit cards for bad credit - and by using them regularly, and paying them off on time, you can quickly improve your credit score to help you get the best deals when you apply for other products.

Sometimes people call them ‘bad credit cards’ or ‘poor credit cards’. They are also more commonly known as credit building credit cards.

Typically, credit builder cards are easier to get approved for as they have more lenient eligibility criteria, so you can one even if you have bad credit, are on a low income, or even if you have a County Court Judgment (CCJ) on your record.

For this reason, credit builder cards have higher interest rates and lower credit limits, as providers look to reduce their risk.

Credit builder cards should be as tools to improve your credit. Use them for daily expenses and pay off the balance in full to get the most of out them."

Are credit building cards a good idea?

They are if you're trying to improve your credit score. Or if you're unable to qualify for better deals in the market. Some reasons for that might be:

  • You have a record of missed payments
  • You've had a CCJ against your name

By using a credit builder card carefully, you could improve your credit record. This means making repayments on time and staying within your credit limit for several months - typically about six months. This also means staying on top of your other bills and not missing payments.

Paying back what you borrow on time looks good to banks and providers, even if you’ve had debt problems in the past. Credit builder cards are a good way of proving you can pay back what you borrow. So the next time your finances are looked into, they'll see you've made a conscious effort to repay your debts.

Having one of these credit cards to build credit should make it easier for you to get accepted for credit cards, loans or mortgages in the future. You’ll also have more options open to you, so you’ll have a better chance of being able to get the best ones on the market.

How to get a credit builder card

Follow these simple steps to get a credit building credit card:
Use our CardFinder

Once you know that you want a credit builder card, the first step is to use our CardFinder to match you with the cards you can get.

Instead of having to go through all the different deals yourself, CardFinder uses details you provide about your circumstances and matches you with the cards you have the best chance of being approved for.

It doesn't affect your credit score, and you can pick the ideal card for you from a more manageable selection.

Compare credit builder cards

When you get the results from CardFinder you can now compare the deals available to you.

There are two main things to consider. The interest rate and the credit limit. Often with credit building cards some cards advertise a minimum credit limit, which is the lowest you'll get if approved. Similarly, there is a maximum credit limit.

The limit you are give will depend on what the the provider is willing to offer you based on their eligibility assessments.

Fill out an application

Once you've chosen the deal you like, fill out an application form.

Typically, you'll have to provide your name and contact details, as well as some basic financial details.

Make sure the details you provide are accurate, otherwise incorrect information could lead to you being rejected.

After that it can take up to two weeks to receive your card, once approved.

Expert tips for credit building credit cards

Follow these tips and you'll be well on your way to improving your credit score:

  • Use CardFinder. Use our eligibility tool before you apply.
  • Avoid multiple applications. Don’t apply for cards you’re not likely to get, and don’t make multiple applications.
  • Use credit builder cards carefully. Always try to pay the balance off in full and make repayments by the due date.
  • Be patient. Building your credit score takes time and effort. It can take six months or to see a change. You can sign up with any one of the three credit referencing agencies (CRA) to track your credit score.

Advantages and disadvantages of credit building cards

Pros
Easy eligibility requirements for those with bad credit, or no credit history
Help you improve your credit score
Increase your chances of getting better deals in the future if you use them responsibly
Cons
Interest rates are typically high
Credit limits are low
It takes take time to see an an improvement in your credit score
Learn more about credit scoresRegardless of your credit score, it's useful to know how credit scoring works, whether it’s how it's calculated, what affects it, or what you can do to improve it.
Credit building jargon buster

APR

APR stands for "Annual Percentage Rate" and is the total cost of borrowing over 12 months. For example, if your APR is 20%, you will be charged 20p for every £1 borrowed over the course of 12 months. If you pay your balance in full and on time, you will not pay interest.

County Court Judgment (CCJ)

If you don’t repay a company that’s given you credit, they can apply to county court for a judgment against you.

The judgment shouldn’t come out of the blue as the creditor will need to prove to the magistrates that they’ve tried to get you to pay up, and failed.

If they satisfy the court and one’s awarded, it’ll remain on your credit report for six years. 

Credit Referencing Agency (CRA)

A credit reference agency (CRA) is an independent organisation that securely holds data about your financial behaviour. This includes things like your name and residential address, as well as credit applications and accounts

There are three main credit reference agencies in the UK: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

Credit limit

Your credit limit is how much you are allowed to borrow on your credit card at any one time. If you exceed this amount you can be charged a fee - typically £12 - and it can leave a mark on your credit report.

You are generally not told what your credit limit will be until the end of an application process - although you can ask your provider for a higher one at any time.

Credit limits are awarded based on your credit history and your earnings.

Once you've reached your credit limit you need to make a payment to bring down your balance before you can use the card again. Find out more in your guide on credit limits.

Credit report

Your credit report is your history of borrowing and paying bills over the past few years. Lenders are required to send this information to three agencies, who compile reports on UK residents.

Before making a decision to lend money to someone, lenders check your report from one of the three credit reference agencies. You can request a copy of your credit report to ensure that there are no mistakes on your file, request changes if you see one and add notes explaining any missed payments.

Credit score

Your credit score is calculated based on your credit history. Each credit reference agency has its own method of calculating this.

You get points for things like making payments on time and lose them for things like being late or defaulting on a loan. Typically, the higher your score, the more likely you are to be offered a lower rate of interest or higher credit limit.

There is no absolute pass or fail mark attached to a credit score, with each lender making its own decision on what it considers acceptable.

Default

If you miss a few payments, generally between three and six, your credit card provider will send you a default notice, giving you at least 14 days to pay the amount stated on the notice. Court action could be used to recover the debt and if you fail to make the payment your account will be ‘defaulted’, meaning you won’t be able to use your credit card any more. It is possible that your provider may have already blocked spending on your account after the first couple of payments missed. A record of the default will also stay on your credit report for six years, making it harder to get any form of credit throughout this time.

Direct Debit

A Direct Debit gives your credit card provider permission to take the stated payment from your bank account each month. You can normally set this to the minimum amount due, a fixed amount, or the full balance.

Eligibility criteria

Credit cards' minimum eligibility criteria is a set of standards required by the provider before they will consider offering you a product. It's designed to help customers understand if they should proceed with an application.

Meeting the minimum eligibility criteria is not a guarantee of approval. Eligibility criteria include factors such as age, salary and sometimes other details, depending on the credit card.

Hard credit check

If you’ve made an application for credit, such as a credit card, loan or mortgage, lenders will do an in-depth check of your credit report, which is known as a hard credit check.

It's a detailed look into your financial history, especially your borrowing history, so a lender can see your track record of repaying money you've previously borrowed.

A hard check will show any negative marks on your credit report, like overdue payments, missed payments, previous applications for credit and even bankruptcies.

Every time a hard check is carried out, it leaves a mark on your credit report, which can hurt your credit score.

Minimum monthly repayment

Every credit card has a minimum monthly repayment amount set out in its rules, which you can find in the summary box before applying.

This is calculated by working out what interest you've built up over the past month, then adding a small percentage of your total balance to this. If you have a small overall balance there might be a fixed sum instead - for example £5.

Paying more than the minimum monthly repayment will see your card cleared sooner and you charged less interest overall in almost all cases.

Soft credit check

A soft credit check is a top-level view of your financial history so lenders can asses you for any offers, or show you what you could potentially be eligible for.

Although a a soft credit check is recorded, it doesn’t leave a mark on your credit file. This means that while you can see them when you look at your own report, lenders can't. That means a soft credit check won’t impact your credit score, but, you’ll be able to see if anyone has checked your credit history.

In certain industries, some employers will perform a soft credit check if you’ve recently applied for a job with them.

Credit building credit card FAQs

What APR will I get?

The provider sets your interest rate (APR) based on you're your application form and credit report. Here is how interest works.

What credit limit will I get?

The provider will decide by looking at your finances, but cards for bad credit usually offer lower limits. Here is how credit limits work and are decided.

Could using a credit card make my credit record worse?

Yes, your credit record could get worse if you go over your credit limit, miss repayments, build up too much debt or apply for cards that turn you down.

Can I get accepted if I have had bad credit before?

Yes, the above cards or those designed for bad credit may be able to accept you and help you rebuild your credit record.

What happens if I am rejected?

If you're rejected don't apply for another card right away. Wait at least six months, and use an eligibility tool like CardFinder to find the right credit card for you. Applying for too many cards in quick succession can damage your credit record. Instead focus on finding a card that will accept you.

Why does my credit record matter?

Looking at it helps lenders decide whether to accept you as well as what APR and credit limit they offer you.

Are they any alternatives to credit builder credit cards?

Credit cards are only one way to borrow money if you have bad credit. There are other products that may be more appropriate depending on how much you need to borrow, and their eligibility requirements.

Some alternatives may be: Bad credit loans, unsecured personal loans, guarantor loans, credit union loans or budgeting loans.

How do I get my first card?

Here is how to find a card more likely to accept you even if you have never used one before and what you need to know about using credit cards.

How do I repay my credit card?

Paying the full amount by direct debit means you never miss a payment or pay interest. Here are all the ways to repay.

Other options for borrowing with bad credit

Credit cards are only one way to borrow money if you have bad credit. There are other products that may be more appropriate depending on how much you need to borrow, and their eligibility requirements. Here are some alternatives:
Bad credit loans

These are loans aimed at those with bad credit.

Interest rates on bad credit loans are much higher than other kinds of personal loans, making them an expensive alternative.

However, these may be an option if you need to borrow more than what a credit builder card may offer.

Guarantor loans

These are loans where you get a friend or relative to act as guarantor, who agrees to repay the loan for you if you're unable to.

Even though guarantor loans have high interest rates, you may be able to borrow a larger sum because the lender has added security that the loan will be repaid.

Being a guarantor is a major commitment and whoever agrees to be the guarantor should be aware of what it means. They'll also need to have a good credit score and be a homeowner

Credit union loans

Credit unions offer savings and loans to local communities. They are often low cost and significantly cheaper than short-term lenders. If there's one in your area, they could be a good option for a small loan (usually under £3,000).

To borrow from a credit union, you may have to become a member. Some require you to start saving with them first.

About the author

Salman Haqqi
Salman Haqqi
Salman Haqqi spent over a decade as a journalist reporting in several countries around the world. Now as a personal finance expert, he helps people make informed financial decisions.

