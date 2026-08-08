If you have little to no credit history or a poor credit score , borrowing money at competitive rates can be difficult. Credit builder cards are designed to help you establish or improve your credit score over time.

Also known as bad credit or poor credit cards, these cards typically have more flexible eligibility criteria, making them easier to qualify for – even if you have a low income or a county court judgment (CCJ) on your record.

Because they are aimed at those with weaker credit histories, credit builder cards usually come with lower credit limits and higher interest rates.

However, by using them responsibly — making regular purchases and paying off your balance on time — you can gradually boost your credit score and improve your chances of qualifying for better financial products in the future.