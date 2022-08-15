If you’ve got poor credit or no credit, it can be difficult to borrow money cheaply. But specially designed credit cards for bad credit, or no credit, are designed for people just like you.

There’s a whole market dedicated to credit cards for bad credit - and by using them regularly, and paying them off on time, you can quickly improve your credit score to help you get the best deals when you apply for other products.

Sometimes people call them ‘bad credit cards’ or ‘poor credit cards’. They are also more commonly known as credit building credit cards.

Typically, credit builder cards are easier to get approved for as they have more lenient eligibility criteria, so you can one even if you have bad credit, are on a low income, or even if you have a County Court Judgment (CCJ) on your record.

For this reason, credit builder cards have higher interest rates and lower credit limits, as providers look to reduce their risk.