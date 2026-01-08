money.co.uk is a trading name of Dot Zinc Limited, registered in England (4093922) and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (415689). Our registered address is: The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, England, SE1 2LH. We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

The money.co.uk income protection comparison service is provided by Howden Life & Health. Howden Life & Health is a trading name of Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing Limited, which is part of the Howden Group, registered in England and Wales under company number 2248238, with its registered office at One Creechurch Place, London EC3A 5AF. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Financial Services Register No. 312841). The Financial Services Register can be accessed through www.fca.org.uk.

Our service is free and compares a wide range of trusted household names. money.co.uk is an intermediary and receives commission from Howden Life & Health Ltd which is based on a percentage of the total annual premium if you decide to buy through our website. We pride ourselves on impartiality on independence - therefore we don't promote any one insurance provider over another.