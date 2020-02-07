Compare income protection quotes to find a policy that could compensate you if you find yourself unable to work.
Last updated: 14 April 2022
Income protection insurance covers you if you can't work because of illness or injury. It’s a kind of salary protection insurance to make sure you can receive a regular income until you retire or can return to work.
Income protection cover is different from critical illness cover. Critical illness cover pays out a lump sum if you develop a life-threatening illness.
Here’s more about how income protection insurance works.
An income protection insurance policy can be either short- or long-term.
Short-term income protection insurance ensures you receive a regular payment in place of your wages in the event of illness, injury or involuntary redundancy. (It doesn’t cover voluntary redundancy.) With short-term income protection insurance, your regular payouts are normally limited to a set time period – often one or two years.
Some short-term policies pay out if you can’t perform aspects of your role – these are called “own occupation” policies. There are also “suited tasks” policies, which offer more limited protection – these won’t pay out if your employer has alternative types of work to offer you.
With long-term income protection insurance, UK providers will usually cover you until you return to work, retire or until the income protection cover ends. These policies usually offer a minimum of five years of cover. This type of cover is for more serious situations that could mean you’re unable to work for a much longer period of time.
Different policies will cover you for different eventualities. For example:
Permanent health insurance covers you for a percentage of your income if you have an accident or illness that leaves you unable to work. It’s a long-term insurance and may cover you until you reach retirement age
Accident and sickness cover pays out until you can return to work, usually for one or two years
Unemployment cover pays out a replacement income if you lose your job. Payments are deferred so this won’t be instant
Accident, sickness and unemployment cover pays out if you suffer illness, an accident or job loss
There are other types of loss-of-income insurance available:
Guaranteed policies come with fixed monthly premiums, so you know exactly what you must pay each month for your income protection cover
Reviewable policies let you change your level of income protection insurance after a set term
Age-related policies with these premiums increase as you get older. However, your occupation or lifestyle has no effect on your premium
You can combine multiple policies if you like, but the more policies you have, the more you’ll pay in premiums.
This depends on your situation. It’s a good idea to work out what your monthly expenses are and think about how you’d cover them if you lost your income. If you couldn’t afford to pay your bills, it might be worth considering an income protection insurance policy.
Income protection could be extremely helpful if you’re someone who has a family to support, or financial commitments that must be met. Even if you don’t have a family, you would still need to find a way to pay your bills if you lost your income. If something happens that leaves you out of work, your savings could disappear very quickly.
Salary protection insurance can provide reassurance and are especially useful if you're self-employed or a freelancer. It’s also handy if you’re a contractor as without an employer, you don’t get benefits such as sick pay.
But salary protection insurance isn’t always required. Reasons you may not need such insurance include:
having an excellent employee benefits package that means you’d continue receiving your income for a sufficient time
being close to retirement and able to retire early
having family that could support you
eligibility for government benefits that would cover all your financial commitments
Here’s more information on how to decide if you need income protection cover.
It can cost between £10 and £80 per month. Factors that affect the price of your policy include your age and health, the length of your policy and the level of maximum cover.
Premiums rise as you get older, or if you want cover for a longer period or a wider range of illnesses and eventualities.
Some policies cover illness and injury, while others add protection against unemployment too.
Yes, there are other policy types that could help if you lost your income.
You could look into:
Critical illness cover: pays out a lump sum if you’re diagnosed with a serious illness
Mortgage payment protection: covers your mortgage if you’re out of work
Redundancy protection: protects your income if you’re made redundant
No. You’re usually not covered for the initial period that you’re absent from work. Most policies stipulate that you have to be off for a full 30 days before you can start claiming. Others allow you to set an “excess period” at the time of taking out your policy.
When choosing your excess period, don’t forget to consider what sickness benefits you get from your employer. You might only need the policy to start paying out once your sick pay stops.
With most unemployment insurance, there is a 90–120 day exclusion period after taking out the policy when you can’t claim. This is to deter people from buying insurance when they already know they’re likely to be made redundant.
Think carefully about how long you could afford to live without an income before agreeing an excess period.
When you apply for an income protection plan, make sure you share accurate information about yourself - for example, don’t say that you’ve never smoked if you have. If you make false statements and are found out, you may invalidate your income protection cover, meaning you can’t claim when you need to.
You might be asked to share the following information about yourself:
name
age
address
employment information
status: employed or self-employed
lifestyle details (such as whether you smoke)
current state of health
type of insurance you want
amount of cover required
desired length of excess period
The best type of income protection insurance is the one that best fits your needs. Your ideal policy will provide you with the cover you need over your desired length of time, while offering the cheapest monthly premiums.
To find the cheapest policy, compare income protection insurance policies from as many insurers as possible. Gathering this information allows you to choose the cheapest income protection quote that meets your needs.
Yes, but you will need to provide a year's audited accounts to prove your income when you apply. Find self-employed cover here.
Most insurers offer cover up until you retire, but others specialise in shorter-term cover for 12 or 24 months.
You can get cover for redundancy, but you will not get a payout if you get fired. Find out more about income protection here.
It depends. Some insurers allow you to cover up to 100% of your income, but only up to a set amount – for example, £50,000 a year.
No, income protection only covers your income for the term of your policy. Look for a life insurance policy if you want a payout in the event of your death.
Compare income protection quotes to find a deal that works for you.
If you were unable to work due to an accident, sickness or redundancy, how long would your savings cover your living costs? Here is how income protection could support you.Read More
If you couldn't work due to an accident, sickness or redundancy, you may need to support yourself financially for a long period of time. Here is how income protection could help.Read More
If you have to stop working due to an accident, illness or redundancy, you should start your income protection claim as soon as possible. Here is what you need to do.Read More
By comparing home insurance, you could save money on the policy. The best value income protection insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.