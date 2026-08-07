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A startup loan is designed to help new UK businesses start and grow. You can apply if your business has been trading for less than five years.

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Is my business eligible? What is a startup?What do I need to apply?What are differences?How to choose the right loanWhat is the government-backed scheme?Pros and consLook out forFive myths about startup loansAlternative funding optionsFAQs
AuthorJoe Phelan
EditorMatt Browning
Last updatedAugust 4th, 2026

What is considered a startup?

A startup refers to a recently established business in the early stages of development - often driven by entrepreneurial founders. While many startups are self-funded initially, they frequently seek external investment to help propel their growth.

A business can remain in "startup mode" for up to five years, meaning the term applies not only to the first year, but also during the early phase of scaling and stabilising operations.

Number of new UK companies registered in Q1 2026[1]
204,612

What do I need to apply?

Specific requirements will vary for startup business loans - it will depend on the loan provider you choose and the terms they set.

In most cases, you need to be a UK resident and be aged 18 or over. Your business must also be less than five years old and be both based and registered in the UK.

If your business ticks these boxes, then you need to start thinking about the application process. Before you can apply for the loan, you’ll need to create a business plan.

Your business plan sets out your idea, market research, how you plan to make money and repay borrowing. It should sit alongside a cash flow forecast.

You’ll also need to demonstrate the position of your business and illustrate how you plan to use the loan to ensure your business is a success.

Is my business eligible for a startup business loan?

You could be eligible for a startup loan if your business has been trading for less than five years. You don’t need to apply right away – as long as you’re within the first 60 months, you can still qualify.

These loans provide a lump sum to help with cash flow, staff wages, rent, equipment, or other early-stage costs.

It’s always a good idea to research different loan options to ensure you choose the one that best fits your needs.

Startup loans can kickstart your business, but lenders will expect a clear plan for profitability. Understand your cash flow, invest wisely, and use the loan to seize opportunities that drive success.

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Joe Phelan
SME Editor

How is a startup loan different to a typical business loan?

A startup loan acts in a similar way to a business loan. You will need to complete an application, and the lender will determine whether your business is eligible for the loan and can repay it within a specified timeframe. 

Some startup loans, including the government-backed Start Up Loan scheme, also offer support from business advisers.

Startup loans normally come with a greater risk for lenders, so you might have to pay a higher interest rate or have a personal guarantee.

You might also find that lenders look at your personal credit history, especially if the business is still in the early stages and doesn't yet have a credit history of its own. It may help to limit other debt before applying, as having lots of recent credit applications can be unfavourable to lenders.

Traditional business loans are typically used by businesses that have been trading for at least 24 months. You can normally borrow more with a traditional business loan compared to a startup loan.

How to choose the right startup business loan

Follow these tips to decide which startup loan is right for your new business:

Work out how much you need

Create a business plan and think about how the loan will positively impact your business. Then search for lenders that are currently offering that amount of money.

Look at interest rates

Once you’ve decided on the loan amount, compare the interest rates as these will vary. The higher the rate the more you're likely to pay overall which could impact your decision.

Find the lowest APR

Compare as many startup loans as possible and try to find the lowest annual percentage rate (APR) for the amount you would like to borrow.

What is the government-backed Start Up Loan?

The government-backed Start Up Loan is a scheme which aims to help small businesses with a cash injection, in the form of a loan of £500 to £25,000.

To apply, you’ll need to live in the UK, be over 18, and have started (or be about to start) a UK business that has been trading for less than 60 months.

This loan differs slightly from a business loan: it is an unsecured personal loan, meaning the applicant, rather than the business, will have a credit check during the application process.

If successful, you can repay the loan over a period of time, ranging from 12 months to five years. The Start Up Loan charges a fixed interest rate of 7.5% per year, and there’s no application or set-up fee. This can make it easier to work out the affordability of the loan for your business.

Average amount borrowed with Start Up Loan[2]
£7,200

Pros and cons

Pros

You’ll have money to start your business or continue to grow it
Keep control of the business as you haven’t given away equity
Build a positive credit history if you pay back the loan on time
Startup loans tend to be unsecured meaning you won't usually need to put forward collateral or assets as security

Cons

Interest rates can be higher making it harder to pay back the loan
Startup loan fees can be an extra burden on businesses
Eligibility can be strict so some businesses might not find a suitable loan

What to consider when choosing a startup loan

Eligibility

The eligibility criteria can be strict, but having a good personal and business credit history can help. If either credit score isn't high enough, you may not be eligible, or you may need to provide a guarantor.

Check if there is an eligibility checker before you apply, where the business runs a 'soft check' of your credit history that doesn't impact your credit score.

Fees

If you apply for the government-backed Start Up Loan, there are no fees involved, but other startup loans could come with some fees attached, including:

  • Early redemption fee: If you wish to repay the loan before the end of the agreed term.

  • Application fee: Charged as a percentage of the loan amount to cover legal and administrative costs.

You might find lenders with no fees, so always look at the terms and conditions of the loan to understand the full story. Be sure to check and compare fees when deciding on a loan to apply for.

Five myths about startup loans

There are plenty of myths surrounding startup business loans, so let's debunk and separate fact from fiction.

Banks won't lend to startups

It’s a common belief that banks avoid lending to startups, but that’s not entirely true. While new businesses can find it harder to get approved, a strong business plan and clear repayment strategy can boost your chances. Plus, there are plenty of alternative lenders that focus on helping startups secure funding.

Business loans are too expensive

Loan costs vary depending on the lender, interest rate, and repayment terms. Startups may face higher rates due to limited credit history, but shopping around and building your credit score can help. Borrow only what you need and repay it as quickly as possible to keep costs down.

Applying for a loan is really complicated

Applying for a business loan isn’t much harder than applying for a personal one. Lenders simply want to see that you can repay them. A clear business plan with solid research, projections, and repayment strategy will make the process much smoother.

Business loans are only an option if you have a perfect credit score

A strong credit score helps, but it’s not the only way to secure a business loan. Collateral, guarantors, or building your credit with tools like a business credit card can all improve your chances – just make sure you understand the risks involved.

Grants are better than loans

Grants don’t need to be repaid, but they’re often highly competitive and time-consuming to apply for. Some are limited to specific uses too, like research and development (R&D). A startup loan can be a faster, more flexible option if you want to keep your plans moving.

Alternative funding options for startups

If you can't access a startup loan because your business is more than five years old, you can look into applying for a traditional business loan. This loan is a way to get external funds to run or grow your business. 

Compare business loans

A business credit card for startups can be a practical tool for building credit, covering unexpected costs and earning rewards. It can also be used to help manage company expenses.

Compare business credit cards for startups

Pitch your business idea online and offer perks, rewards or equity to investors if your target's met. Crowdfunding can be a good alternative to startup business loans, but remember getting the amount you need can be a slow process and if you don't reach your funding target you may not get anything.

Find out more about crowdfunding

Business grants don’t have to be paid back making them a very competitive form of business finance. Small business grants are available from your local council and could provide the funds to help your business idea.

Find out more about business finance support

FAQs

Getting a business loan with bad credit can be more difficult, but it's not impossible. You may need to accept higher fees or interest rates, particularly if you're looking at more traditional banks to lend to you. You could also consider building your credit score before applying for a loan, or looking at alternatives such as private lenders through angel investment.

Startup loan terms will vary, but you can usually set the term during the application process. Typically, the term is between 12 months and seven years, but some lenders may require it be paid back in under five years.

The amount you can borrow with a startup loan varies depending on the provider and loan type. The government-backed Start Up Loan for example allows you to borrow between £500 and £25,000.

Other commercial lenders may lend more, with some lending between £1,000 and £500,000 to limited companies.

The time it takes to receive the startup loan funds into your business account will depend on the lender and the amount you're borrowing. Once approved, you should usually expect the funds within 24 hours, but it can take up to a week in some cases.

Yes, you can get a startup business loan for a home business. However, you should still check with each lender to check if your business is eligible to apply.

A startup loan can be used for a whole range of things to help start or grow your new business. These could include:

  • Paying wages

  • Buying equipment such as machinery, tools or computers

  • Paying bills or rent on office, retail or warehouse space

  • Paying suppliers and stocking up inventory

  • Marketing and advertising your business

Whether you need a business account to apply for a startup loan depends on the lender. Many traditional banks require a business account with them to process your application. However, some lenders, including government-backed schemes like the Start Up Loan, may allow funds to be deposited into a personal account. Always check the lender’s requirements before applying to ensure you meet their criteria.

Yes, you can repay a startup loan early but you may get an interest penalty based on your remaining loan balance. Check with your lender if you can afford to repay your loan early.

If you fall behind in repayments, or find you're struggling during the term of the loan, it's important to notify the loan provider straight away. If you ignore the situation, it can have a negative impact on your credit file - potentially on your personal credit file too - making it harder to get other forms of credit or even certain types of jobs. By notifying the loan provider, they can work with you on a repayment plan and explain your options.

Startup loans can be difficult to obtain – it depends on the information the provider requires, how quickly you're able to provide it and how well you can evidence your business plan and ability to repay borrowing.

Carrying out research and ensuring you have a thorough business plan can make the process more straightforward and hopefully reduce the chance of disappointment.

Collateral is generally not required for a startup business loan, especially if applying for government-backed loans or smaller loan options designed specifically for startups. However, some lenders may ask for collateral depending on the loan type, the amount you're borrowing, or your creditworthiness. Be sure to check with the lender to understand the specific requirements for your loan application.

About the author

Joe Phelan profileJoe Phelan
Joe helps small business owners navigate the often confusing world of business finance. His role is to cut through the jargon and create clear, actionable content that empowers entrepreneurs to understand their options and make the right financial decisions at the right time.

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References

1.Companies House Incorporated companies in the UK January to March 2026
2.British Business Bank Start Up Loans statistics