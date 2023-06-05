If you would like a startup business loan, then you can apply for one if your business is less than three years old. The good news is that you don’t have to apply for this at the very beginning of your business journey as the loan can help to finance a new business that is already up and running.

A startup business loan is a lump sum from a lender which can be used for a variety of different things from cash flow to covering staff wages and paying workplace rent. Most businesses can apply for this loan but it’s always worth doing your research to see which loan is the right one for you.

What you need to apply

There are some requirements for startup business loans and here are some of the key things to consider before applying:

You need to be:

18 or over

A UK resident

Eligible to work in the UK

Your business must be:

Less than three years old

UK-based

If your business ticks the boxes above, then you need to start thinking about the application process. Before you can apply for the loan you’ll need to create a business plan and then a cash flow forecast. You’ll need to demonstrate the position of your business and illustrate how you plan to use the loan to ensure your business is a success.