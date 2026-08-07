Specific requirements will vary for startup business loans - it will depend on the loan provider you choose and the terms they set.

In most cases, you need to be a UK resident and be aged 18 or over. Your business must also be less than five years old and be both based and registered in the UK.

If your business ticks these boxes, then you need to start thinking about the application process. Before you can apply for the loan, you’ll need to create a business plan.

Your business plan sets out your idea, market research, how you plan to make money and repay borrowing. It should sit alongside a cash flow forecast.

You’ll also need to demonstrate the position of your business and illustrate how you plan to use the loan to ensure your business is a success.