<Travel Money

Find our best Turkish lira exchange rate

Convert GBP and find the best Turkish lira exchange rate

Compare Turkish lira exchange rates offered by online travel money providers and get more cash to take on your trip to Turkey

Currency Calculator

£
Best Rate from
Travel FX Travel Money logo
1 GBP = 61.018 TRY
1 TRY = 0.016 GBP
Amount received (after accounting for delivery fees)
750 GBP =45,763.50 TRY
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AuthorLucinda O'Brien
Fact checkerRachel Wait
Last updatedAugust 7th, 2026

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7 results found, sorted by Amount received. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
£
Source currency
Collection or delivery?

Travel FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
61.0180
£750 gets you
₺45,763.50
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
No
View deal
Travel FX, an FX specialist, usually provides their most competitive currency exchange rates. A multiple award-winning company, free delivery (over £700.00), no commission, pay by Debit Card or Bank Transfer and typically offering the best rates here.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

The Currency Club Travel Money

Exchange rate
60.9139
£750 gets you
₺45,685.42
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
No
View deal
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Sterling FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
60.8851
£750 gets you
₺45,663.83
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
Take advantage of Fast Track Next working day delivery on EUR and USD if you miss our 12 noon cutoff at no extra cost. Free next day delivery on all orders over £700 (otherwise a fee of £6 applies).
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

NM Money Travel Money

Exchange rate
60.5500
£750 gets you
₺45,412.50
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
NM Money provide great value financial services for travel. Our products include selling and buying over 50 foreign currencies, pre-paid travel money card, and money transfers including Western Union. We help your money go further.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
Click & Collect from over 240 stores in 60 Seconds

eurochange Travel Money

Exchange rate
60.5500
£750 gets you
₺45,412.50
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
eurochange are the foreign exchange experts. They provide an award-winning service which is rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, offering the widest range of currencies including Euros and US Dollars.
They'll also buy foreign currency in exchange for GBP #exchangewitheurochange
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Post Office Travel Money

Exchange rate
58.4886
£750 gets you
₺43,866.45
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
Over 60 currencies available for next day home delivery or collection from over 11,000 branches. Click and collect EUR and USD in two hours from a branch near you. Includes travel money refund guarantee. T&Cs apply.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct

Covent Garden FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
58.2356
£750 gets you
₺43,094.34
Delivery fee
£10delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
A family run business with over 40 years of experience. We offer competitive rates with no commission and zero hidden fees. Free delivery on orders over £1000. In store collection available.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Turkish lira rules

The lira is the national currency of Turkey and is also used in Northern Cyprus. Each Turkish lira (₺, TL or TRY) is made up of 100 kurus (pronounced “koo-roosh”).

Turkey has been using the lira in various forms since 1844 - although it was re-valued in 2005 after decades of high inflation meant people counted their pocket change in millions and their salaries in billions. One new lira is equivalent to 1,000,000 old ones.

Turkish lira banknotes and coins

Turkish currency now comes in a range of denominations, comprising:

  • Kurus coins: 1, 5, 10, 25 and 50

  • Lira coin: 1

  • Lira notes: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200

There are no customs limits on the amount of Turkish lira you can take into Turkey, but you mustn’t take more than US$5,000 worth of lira out of the country. When you order Turkish lira online, you won’t receive coins, only notes.

Visits to Turkey by British nationals in 2022[1]
4.5million

How do I get the best deal on Turkish lira?

Finding the best place to buy Turkish lira could mean getting a lot more for your pounds - here's how to make sure you get the best Turkish lira exchange rate

Check the exchange rate before you buy

Travel companies have to make their money somewhere, so if they're not charging you a commission fee they might well give you a worse rate. Make sure you compare deals before buying.

Add up all the costs

Commission, delivery charges, credit card charges - all of these are sometimes added to the bill when you buy currency. Make sure you include them when working out who's cheapest.

Don't buy lira with a credit card

Credit card companies see buying foreign currency as the same as withdrawing cash from an ATM, which means they charge fees and interest immediately (and often at a higher rate).

More lira can mean a better deal

You can get a better Turkish lira exchange rate if you make a bigger transaction with some providers. So, check to see if spending a few more pounds could benefit you.

Where's best to buy Turkish lira?

Rates are frequently better online, and you can have your currency delivered straight to your door. But you need to plan a little ahead to take advantage.

If you can find a good exchange rate from a high street bureau de change you can take your Turkish lira home with you immediately and save on delivery fees.

If you can wait until you land, the right travel credit cardpre-paid card or specialist current account you can get you an excellent exchange rate withdrawing cash from an ATM in Turkey. Just watch out for any ATM fees and remember to pay/withdraw money in the local currency when given the choice.

Airports know they have a captive audience, and charge high rents for store space, so exchange rates there are rarely the most competitive. Only use airport exchanges in an emergency.

How far will your Turkish lira go?

The short answer is quite a long way. As of July 2026, the cost of living in Turkey is 41.4% lower on average than the UK according to Numbeo.

Mercer's cost of living study from 2024 ranked Istanbul (130th) and Ankara (208th) as cheaper to live in than most other major cities on the planet.

Using the Numbeo research and currency converter xe.com, we found that in July 2026 tourists can expect to pay £2.65 for a coffee, get a meal for two for around £31 and pick up a local beer for about £2.30.

Prices in Turkey

What you can expect to pay for food and drink when eating out in Turkey.

Prices in Turkey

What you can expect to pay for food and drink when eating out in Turkey.

Source: Numbeo Cost of living in Turkey. Updated August 2026.

Pros and cons of buying Turkish lira ahead of your trip

Pros

You can spend it almost everywhere
Zero fees when spending money
Makes it easier to budget

Cons

Less protection than with a credit card
Potentially worse exchange rates than a card
Greater risk of theft or being lost

What are the top alternatives to buying travel money?

Travel credit cards - i.e. the ones with no foreign transaction fees - offer two key advantages over travel money:

  • Great exchange rates - when you spend on a travel credit card you get the American Express, Mastercard or Visa exchange rate, which is about the best you can find as a regular consumer

  • Purchase protection – for purchases costing £100 to £30,000, you're covered by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, meaning if something goes wrong you can make a claim with your card provider should the vendor fail to pay up

However, not everywhere accepts travel credit cards and using them at a cash machine abroad can come with hefty fees. It can also be easier to overspend on a credit card, leaving you with debts on which interest is charged.

Compare our best travel credit cards

Currency cards and travel bank accounts let you spend overseas without being charged a foreign transaction fee. Their key strengths are:

  • Great exchange rates – the best card providers will pass on the Amex, Mastercard or Visa rate to you without adding extra charges

  • No charges for some ATM withdrawals overseas - if you need extra cash on holiday, some providers let you make a number of withdrawals per month or withdraw up to a certain amount without being charged. Watch out for local ATM fees though, as these might still apply 

The downsides include that there can be limits on how much you can withdraw abroad using a travel money card, and that they're not accepted quite as widely as cash. Some travel current accounts also come with fees.

See travel money cards

Prepaid travel cards can be loaded with currency and used abroad without paying foreign exchange fees. You can load a prepaid card with a specific foreign currency or a variety of different currencies, depending on your travel plans. The key advantages are:

  • Low or no fees to use abroad – prepaid travel card providers can charge far less than traditional banks for overseas usage

  • Safer than carrying cash - you can cancel or freeze the card if it's lost or stolen, protecting your balance

However, you’ll need to watch out for general usage fees, which often apply when you load the card with cash and may also be charged monthly.

See our prepaid card deals

FAQs

There is no legal limit on how much Turkish lira you can order at once, but some companies set their own maximum limits. For example, the Post Office has a £2,500 ceiling for online purchases.

No, you cannot use old Turkish lira. In December 2003, Turkey decided to replace its existing currency with a new one, which would also be called the lira. This new Turkish lira was introduced in January 2005 and the old Turkish lira is no longer valid.

This means that any Turkish lira you may still have from trips prior to the 2005 change are no longer legal tender. If you want to spend cash in Turkey, you need to take the new Turkish lira with you.

Yes, it is safe to order Turkish lira online but make sure you buy from a company that is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Visit the FCA website to check whether a company is registered.

No, online rates are often better than high street rates because online providers need to be competitively priced to attract your business.

The exchange rates on our table are updated every 10 minutes. This means you are offered the latest rates.

No, not unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash.

About our comparison

We include every company that gives you the option of buying currency online. Discover how our website works.

We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison. We get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.

You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Learn more about travel money

Find out more about getting the best rates or see if there are other products that would suit you
Travel money: the basics you need to know
Travel money: the basics you need to know
Travel money: how to get the best deal
Travel money: how to get the best deal
Last minute holiday checklist
Last minute holiday checklist
Find more guides here

About the author

Lucinda O'Brien profileLucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles. She applies her industry knowledge to ensure readers can make confident financial decisions.

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EuroUS DollarTurkish LiraUAE DirhamAustralian DollarCurrency buy back

Other products that you might need for your trip

Travel insuranceTravel credit cardsPrepaid travel cardsTravel money

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Customer Reviews

Trustpilot stars
Rated 4.1 out of 5
by 1,077 people
Everything you need to gain credit for…
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Everything you need to gain credit for your business
Michael Ver-yard
Very fast and efficient. From start to finish it was easy to follow the application.
Trustpilot stars
Very fast and efficient.
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Great website
Trustpilot stars
Great website, very easy to use and compare options. Clear information and really helpful for making decisions quickly.
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References

1.Number of visits by UK residents to Turkey May 2025 News Report