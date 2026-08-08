You can unsubscribe from emails at any time. For more information about how we process your information, please read our Privacy Notice.
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
|Available Direct
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
The lira is the national currency of Turkey and is also used in Northern Cyprus. Each Turkish lira (₺, TL or TRY) is made up of 100 kurus (pronounced “koo-roosh”).
Turkey has been using the lira in various forms since 1844 - although it was re-valued in 2005 after decades of high inflation meant people counted their pocket change in millions and their salaries in billions. One new lira is equivalent to 1,000,000 old ones.
Turkish currency now comes in a range of denominations, comprising:
Kurus coins: 1, 5, 10, 25 and 50
Lira coin: 1
Lira notes: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200
There are no customs limits on the amount of Turkish lira you can take into Turkey, but you mustn’t take more than US$5,000 worth of lira out of the country. When you order Turkish lira online, you won’t receive coins, only notes.
Finding the best place to buy Turkish lira could mean getting a lot more for your pounds - here's how to make sure you get the best Turkish lira exchange rate
Travel companies have to make their money somewhere, so if they're not charging you a commission fee they might well give you a worse rate. Make sure you compare deals before buying.
Commission, delivery charges, credit card charges - all of these are sometimes added to the bill when you buy currency. Make sure you include them when working out who's cheapest.
Credit card companies see buying foreign currency as the same as withdrawing cash from an ATM, which means they charge fees and interest immediately (and often at a higher rate).
You can get a better Turkish lira exchange rate if you make a bigger transaction with some providers. So, check to see if spending a few more pounds could benefit you.
Rates are frequently better online, and you can have your currency delivered straight to your door. But you need to plan a little ahead to take advantage.
If you can find a good exchange rate from a high street bureau de change you can take your Turkish lira home with you immediately and save on delivery fees.
If you can wait until you land, the right travel credit card, pre-paid card or specialist current account you can get you an excellent exchange rate withdrawing cash from an ATM in Turkey. Just watch out for any ATM fees and remember to pay/withdraw money in the local currency when given the choice.
Airports know they have a captive audience, and charge high rents for store space, so exchange rates there are rarely the most competitive. Only use airport exchanges in an emergency.
The short answer is quite a long way. As of July 2026, the cost of living in Turkey is 41.4% lower on average than the UK according to Numbeo.
Mercer's cost of living study from 2024 ranked Istanbul (130th) and Ankara (208th) as cheaper to live in than most other major cities on the planet.
Using the Numbeo research and currency converter xe.com, we found that in July 2026 tourists can expect to pay £2.65 for a coffee, get a meal for two for around £31 and pick up a local beer for about £2.30.
What you can expect to pay for food and drink when eating out in Turkey.
What you can expect to pay for food and drink when eating out in Turkey.
Source: Numbeo Cost of living in Turkey. Updated August 2026.
Travel credit cards - i.e. the ones with no foreign transaction fees - offer two key advantages over travel money:
Great exchange rates - when you spend on a travel credit card you get the American Express, Mastercard or Visa exchange rate, which is about the best you can find as a regular consumer
Purchase protection – for purchases costing £100 to £30,000, you're covered by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, meaning if something goes wrong you can make a claim with your card provider should the vendor fail to pay up
However, not everywhere accepts travel credit cards and using them at a cash machine abroad can come with hefty fees. It can also be easier to overspend on a credit card, leaving you with debts on which interest is charged.
Currency cards and travel bank accounts let you spend overseas without being charged a foreign transaction fee. Their key strengths are:
Great exchange rates – the best card providers will pass on the Amex, Mastercard or Visa rate to you without adding extra charges
No charges for some ATM withdrawals overseas - if you need extra cash on holiday, some providers let you make a number of withdrawals per month or withdraw up to a certain amount without being charged. Watch out for local ATM fees though, as these might still apply
The downsides include that there can be limits on how much you can withdraw abroad using a travel money card, and that they're not accepted quite as widely as cash. Some travel current accounts also come with fees.
Prepaid travel cards can be loaded with currency and used abroad without paying foreign exchange fees. You can load a prepaid card with a specific foreign currency or a variety of different currencies, depending on your travel plans. The key advantages are:
Low or no fees to use abroad – prepaid travel card providers can charge far less than traditional banks for overseas usage
Safer than carrying cash - you can cancel or freeze the card if it's lost or stolen, protecting your balance
However, you’ll need to watch out for general usage fees, which often apply when you load the card with cash and may also be charged monthly.
There is no legal limit on how much Turkish lira you can order at once, but some companies set their own maximum limits. For example, the Post Office has a £2,500 ceiling for online purchases.
No, you cannot use old Turkish lira. In December 2003, Turkey decided to replace its existing currency with a new one, which would also be called the lira. This new Turkish lira was introduced in January 2005 and the old Turkish lira is no longer valid.
This means that any Turkish lira you may still have from trips prior to the 2005 change are no longer legal tender. If you want to spend cash in Turkey, you need to take the new Turkish lira with you.
Yes, it is safe to order Turkish lira online but make sure you buy from a company that is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Visit the FCA website to check whether a company is registered.
No, online rates are often better than high street rates because online providers need to be competitively priced to attract your business.
The exchange rates on our table are updated every 10 minutes. This means you are offered the latest rates.
We include every company that gives you the option of buying currency online. Discover how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison. We get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Below you can find a list of currencies to exchange
Other products that you might need for your trip
Everything you need to gain credit for…
Very fast and efficient. From start to finish it was easy to follow the application.
Great website