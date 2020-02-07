Compare Turkish lira exchange rates offered by online travel money providers and you could save time and get more cash to take on your trip to Turkey.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Run an exchange rate comparison
Some lenders and brokers only operate digitally, so comparing quotes online is a must if you want the best Turkish lira exchange rate and transfer deal.
2
Compare your options
Look for the most favourable exchange rate and the lowest transfer fees. Focus on the overall cost and not just the exchange rate to find the best offer.
3
Choose delivery options
Picking up your money at the airport can save on delivery fees but check that it will arrive in time for your trip. Once you have the right deal, it’s time to exchange your money.
Last updated: 1 May 2022
Compare as many exchange rates as possible, but remember to look for:
the highest exchange rate
any delivery charges
Some companies do not charge for delivery, and others cut the cost if you order over a set amount.
Compare deals online: rates are usually better online, and you can have your currency delivered straight to your door
Search on the high street: you can still find a good exchange rate and take your Turkish lira home with you immediately
Buy at the airport (in the UK or abroad): these exchange rates are not always competitive, so only use airport exchanges in an emergency
Withdraw Turkish lira from an ATM in Turkey: the exchange rate can be quite good but be careful not to get stung by foreign usage fees on your card
It is the national currency of Turkey but it’s also used in Northern Cyprus. Each Turkish lira (₺) is made up of 100 kurus (pronounced “koo-roosh”).
The Turkish lira comes in a range of denominations, including:
Kurus coins: 5, 10, 25 and 50
Lira notes: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200
There are no customs limits on the amount of Turkish lira you can take into Turkey. When you order Turkish lira online, you won’t receive coins, only notes.
In December 2003, Turkey decided to replace its existing currency with a new one, which would also be called the lira. This was done to redenominate the currency and make it more manageable. One million old lira would equal one new lira.
This new Turkish lira was introduced in January 2005. By December 2005, the old Turkish lira was no longer valid. This means that any Turkish lira you may still have from trips prior to the 2005 change are no longer legal tender. If you want to spend cash in Turkey, you need to take the new Turkish lira with you.
Up to £7,500, but some companies do not set a maximum limit. Any order worth over £7,500 will be delivered in separate packages on consecutive days.
Yes, but make sure you buy from a company that is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Visit the FCA website to check whether a company is registered.
No, online rates are often better than high street rates because online providers need to be competitively priced to attract you.
They are updated every 10 minutes. This means you are offered the latest rates.
No, unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash when you are abroad. You can compare travel insurance here.
We include every company that gives you the option of buying Turkish lira online. Here is more information on how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
