The lira is the national currency of Turkey and is also used in Northern Cyprus. Each Turkish lira (₺, TL or TRY) is made up of 100 kurus (pronounced “koo-roosh”).

Turkey has been using the lira in various forms since 1844 - although it was re-valued in 2005 after decades of high inflation meant people counted their pocket change in millions and their salaries in billions. One new lira is equivalent to 1,000,000 old ones.

Turkish lira banknotes and coins

Turkish currency now comes in a range of denominations, comprising:

Kurus coins : 1, 5, 10, 25 and 50

Lira coin : 1

Lira notes: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200

There are no customs limits on the amount of Turkish lira you can take into Turkey, but you mustn’t take more than US$5,000 worth of lira out of the country. When you order Turkish lira online, you won’t receive coins, only notes.